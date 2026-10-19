Chinese PV module maker JinkoSolar unveiled its TOPCon-based Amorphous-Si Passivating Cell (TAC) technology at its Global Tech Day event in Shanghai on Oct. 17. According to a technical white paper published by the company, the architecture combines TOPCon electron-selective contacts with heterojunction (HJT) hole-selective contacts and a rear-electrode layout. The design uses an n-type crystalline silicon wafer with two alternating carrier-selective contact regions on the rear surface. Both positive and negative electrodes are located on the rear, eliminating front-side metallization and the ...

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