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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.10.2026 09:05 Uhr
60 Leser
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Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S: Q3, 2026

To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Public announcement no. 593
September 19th, 2026

INTERIM REPORT JANUARY 1ST, 2026 - SEPTEMBER 30TH, 2026

The YTD Q3, 2026 report of the fiscal year was reviewed and approved at the Board of Directors meeting.

Highlights

  • The revenue for YTD Q3, 2026 amounted to DKK 101,4 million (YTD Q3, 2025: DKK 108,7 million).
  • EBITDA for YTD Q3, 2026 was DKK 13,4 million (YTD Q3, 2025: DKK 14,2 million).
  • Profit before tax for the YTD Q3, 2026 was DKK 8,9 million (YTD Q3, 2025: DKK 9,6 million)

The financial figures are following the Plan 2026 as described in the annual report for 2025. Plan 2026 includes operational consolidation, additional focus on purchase of parts and materials, an updated go-to-market approach, new product launches, and organizational adjustments. Plan 2026 is on track.

Glunz & Jensen continuously monitors its financial performance and will communicate an updated 2026 outlook (guidance) in the event of any material deviations from the already communicated outlook dated February 23rd, 2026.

Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S is currently not able to conclude how the imposing of trade tariffs will affect the demand for equipment, spares, and services in the foreseeable future, and/or how the profitability of Glunz & Jensen will be affected accordingly.

For further information please contact:

CEO Henrik Blegvad Funk: phone +45 21 39 05 32
Chairman of the board Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen: phone +45 40 43 13 03


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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