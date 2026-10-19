Sagemcom announces the immediate availability of the new generation of VSB (Video Soundbox). Since its launch, operators around the world have chosen Video Soundbox to offer their customers a 4K set-top box and speakers combined in a single device.

Building on this success, Sagemcom introduces its new VSB that takes home entertainment one step further. It is the world's first set-top box for operators based on Broadcom's BCM74116 SoC to be deployed.

The VSB now offers deeper bass and wider sound spatialization for an even more immersive experience. Thanks to audio designed by Bang Olufsen and Dolby Atmos, the sound is pure, powerful and multidimensional for all types of content. Dolby Vision brings true colors and sharp pictures.

Today, the VSB goes far beyond the traditional TV experience. It can be further enhanced with Wireless Surround Speakers. Available as an option, they extend the sound across the entire room: films and series take on a true cinema dimension, while live sports bring the atmosphere of the stadium into the living room.

The experience now goes even further with the arrival of karaoke. With a kit of two microphones, available separately, karaoke brings a new dimension to the VSB, turning the living room into a stage and making home entertainment truly interactive. Users no longer just watch or listen: they take part in the show.

With this new generation, Sagemcom enables telco and Pay-TV operators to develop a full entertainment experience. It opens new opportunities to offer premium services, strengthen customer satisfaction, and differentiate their offer.

In Finland, DNA, part of the Telenor Group, is the first operator worldwide to commercially deploy the full entertainment experience. The deployment marks the latest evolution of DNA Viihde (DNA Entertainment), DNA's new entertainment service, developed for and available in the Finnish market. It brings together television, streaming services, premium audio, and a wide range of entertainment applications through a single platform and user experience.

"The role of the entertainment box is changing. It is no longer only a gateway to television, but a platform for watching, listening, gaming, and shared experiences. Our collaboration with Sagemcom and Singa allows us to bring this vision to the Finnish market in a concrete and customer-friendly way" says Mikko Saarentaus, Vice President, Value Entertainment at DNA.

Singa, the Finland-based karaoke streaming service with 2 million registered home singers in 36 countries, offers the largest licensed karaoke catalogue available today, with more than 150,000 songs. Singa is the first karaoke service to partner with a major record label, and its catalogue combines original artist recordings with classic karaoke tracks. On the VSB, the Singa app brings karaoke straight to the TV, available with a separate Singa subscription.

"Setting up karaoke at home has always meant a mixer, cables and someone who knows how to connect them. With Video Soundbox, everything is in one box under the TV, and Singa brings the songs, including original recordings by the artists people love to sing," said Atte Hujanen, Co-founder and CEO of Singa. "We're proud that DNA customers in Finland are the first in the world to experience it."

"Since the launch of our first Video Soundbox model in 2022, our ambition has been to reinvent the role of the set-top box in the home. This new generation raises the bar once again, and with surround speakers and karaoke microphones, the VSB becomes the heart of a complete home entertainment experience, and a powerful way for operators to create new value. We thank DNA and Singa for being the first in bringing this full experience to their customers" said Olivier Taravel, Senior Executive Vice President, Audio Video Solutions Business Unit, Sagemcom.

About Sagemcom

All over the world, thanks to the innovative solutions designed and built by its teams, Sagemcom provides, to the greatest number of people, access to broadband Internet, entertainment, and managed energy supply. As a "mission-driven company" since January 2022, Sagemcom makes sure that the design, construction and use of these solutions are sustainable, and fulfil the environmental and societal commitments known and shared by all its teams, partners and stakeholders. A technology leader in its markets, Sagemcom is 30% owned by its employees, has achieved over $2.7 billion turnover in 2025, and is profitable since it was founded.

www.sagemcom.com

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