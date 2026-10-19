The National Office for Vine and Wine, (Republic of Moldova): Moldova achieves GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title as 493 people form world's largest human image of a grapevine

Moldova achieves GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title as 493 people form world's largest human image of a grapevine

CHI?INAU, Moldova, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Republic of Moldova has achieved a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title after 493 people formed the world's largest human image of a grapevine during the 25th edition of National Wine Day.

The record was officially confirmed on October 3, 2026, in Chisinau's Great National Assembly Square by GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS adjudicator Pravin Patel.

The attempt became one of the highlights of Moldova's flagship wine event and gave a visual dimension to the anniversary edition's theme, "United by Wine". Hundreds of participants came together to form a single grapevine, one of the most recognisable symbols of the country's winemaking heritage.

Stretching approximately 39 metres, the human grapevine followed a design approved in advance by GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS. Participants recreated the roots, trunk, branches, six grape clusters, six leaves and vine tendrils. Different clothing colours were used to distinguish the elements and ensure the formation could be clearly recognised from the air.

All 493 participants were individually registered and assigned fixed positions, while entry and counting were strictly controlled. QR-code scanning was used as part of the verification process to prevent double counting.

The participants remained in formation for around 15 minutes while the record attempt was assessed against more than 30 technical criteria, including compliance with the approved design, the number and positioning of participants, the size of the formation and the required photographic and video evidence.

"The Republic of Moldova has achieved a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title, and for us this is undoubtedly the most beautiful gift for the 25th edition of National Wine Day.

Hundreds of people came together to form a single grapevine - a symbol of our winemaking traditions and a visual expression of this year's message, 'United by Wine'," said Stefan Iamandi, Director of the National Office for Vine and Wine.

The anniversary edition also reached new participation milestones, bringing together 114 wineries, selling 14,000 tasting booklets - around 50% more than in 2025 - and welcoming visitors from more than 70 countries.

National Wine Day is Moldova's largest annual event dedicated to the "Wine of Moldova. Unexpectedly Great." national wine brand. The next edition is scheduled for October 2-3, 2027.

Contact: Ionela Stati, istati@wineofmoldova.com

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