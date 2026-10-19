FLSmidth A/S: FLSmidth appoints Gonzalo Del Carpio as new Chief Operational Excellence Officer to strengthen the foundations for future growth

PRESS RELEASE

FLSmidth & Co. A/S

19 October 2026

Copenhagen, Denmark

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (FLSmidth) today announces the appointment of a new member of its Executive Leadership Team (ELT), with Gonzalo Del Carpio appointed as Chief Operational Excellence Officer. Gonzalo will take on the role on 1 November 2026. Until then, he will continue to serve in his current role as Head of Global Business Services.

As the company prepares for its next growth journey, this appointment comes at a pivotal moment. Over the coming period, FLSmidth intends to pursue both organic growth and strategic acquisitions. As the company continues to scale and evolve, strong execution, operational consistency and organisational agility will be increasingly important. Gonzalo's broad experience across strategy, M&A and business transformation positions him well to help advance these priorities.

Toni Laaksonen, CEO at FLSmidth, comments: "I am delighted to welcome Gonzalo to the Executive Leadership Team. In his new role, Gonzalo will focus on strengthening our digital and technology foundations, enabling the responsible adoption of AI, and making sure our support functions work effectively and consistently across FLS. His leadership will be key to building the scalable platforms and discipline we need to execute our strategy and drive future growth."



Following these appointments, the Executive Leadership Team will consist of the following members:



Toni Laaksonen, Chief Executive Officer

Roland M. Andersen, Chief Financial Officer

Qasim Abrahams, President, Products Business Line

Alanas Kraujalis, Interim President, Service Business Line, and President, Crushing, Sizing & Screening Business Line (as of 1 January 2027)

Petri Virrankoski, President, Service Business Line (joining during 2027)

Pat Turner, President, Pumps, Cyclones & Valves Business Line

Line Berg Madsen, Group General Counsel

Kristoffer Hessedahl, Chief Strategy & M&A Officer (joining no later than early 2027)

Lise Linnebjerg, Chief People Officer (as of 1 November 2026)

Gonzalo Del Carpio R., Chief Operational Excellence Officer (as of 1 November 2026)







About Gonzalo Del Carpio R, incoming Chief Operational Excellence Officer

Gonzalo joined FLSmidth in 2019 as Global Head of M&A, leading the company's acquisitions, divestments and strategic transactions. He was subsequently appointed Head of Global Business Services, where he has overseen enterprise simplification, transformation and business performance improvement initiatives across the organisation. Prior to joining FLSmidth, Gonzalo spent 14 years with J.P. Morgan's Investment Banking division, advising corporate and private equity clients on acquisitions, strategic transformations, restructuring and value creation initiatives. Gonzalo holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Universidad del Pacífico.

Contacts:



Media

Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, JannickLindegaard.Denholt@FLSmidth.com

Investor Relations

Andreas Holkjær Sandager, +45 24 85 03 84, Andreas.HolkjaerSandager@FLSmidth.com

Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, JannickLindegaard.Denholt@FLSmidth.com

Mia Storlopare, +45 23 82 03 82, Mia.Storlopare@FLSmidth.com





About FLSmidth

FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining industry. We enable our customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining by 2030. We work within fully validated Science-Based Targets, have a clear commitment to improving the sustainability performance of the global mining industry and aim to become carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.fls.com

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