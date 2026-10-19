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WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
19.10.26 | 11:17
6,472 Euro
+2,44 % +0,154
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,4086,54411:26
6,4426,49811:21
PR Newswire
19.10.2026 10:48 Uhr
161 Leser
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Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 19

19 October 2026


Rightmove plc
Share buyback programme
Transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ("Rightmove" or "Company") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 31 July 2026 (the "Programme"), it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") through Peel Hunt LLP.

Date of Purchase

Venue

Weighted average price paid

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased

Lowest price paid

Highest price paid

12-10-2026

XLON

490.78

526,283

488.30

493.80

13-10-2026

XLON

497.29

403,193

492.90

503.00

14-10-2026

XLON

509.08

896,865

504.00

513.00

15-10-2026

XLON

517.81

399,317

512.00

523.40

The purchased shares will be cancelled. Following the settlement and cancellation of the purchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 734,491,363 ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each; of which 10,413,689 are held in treasury. Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 724,077,674.

This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the "UK Market Abuse Regulation"), a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Peel Hunt LLP on behalf of Rightmove as part of the Programme is available through the link below:

RMV SBB 121026 to 151026.pdf

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

© 2026 PR Newswire
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