

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were sharply lower on Monday, with banks coming under selling pressure amid concerns about high energy prices and France's political stability.



'Nothing justifies it, nothing explains it, nothing excuses it. Tonight, we all fell anger and shame,' French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday, a day after France suffered one of its worst days of unrest in years.



The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.7 percent to 640.24 after rising 0.7 percent on Friday to wrap up its best week since late June.



The German DAX lost 1 percent, France's CAC 40 tumbled 1.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 1 percent.



Banks Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, Lloyds Bank, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale fell 1-2 percent.



Britain's Serica Energy slumped 4.3 percent after it reported a delay in production at its Triton floating vessel due to extended maintenance.



Volex, a manufacturer of power and data transmission products, tumbled 3 percent. After reporting a 21 percent increase in first-half organic revenue, the company said it expects annual operating profit to reach the upper end of market forecasts.



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