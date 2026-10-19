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PR Newswire
19.10.2026 11:24 Uhr
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Comviva and Aduna Showcase Network Intelligence for Financial Services at Money20/20

Comviva and Aduna Showcase Network Intelligence for Financial Services at Money20/20

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Comviva, a global leader in digital transformation solutions, and Aduna, the global aggregator of standardized network APIs, are advancing the use of network intelligence to address growing digital identity and fraud challenges in financial services. At Money20/20 USA, taking place October 18-21, 2026, in Las Vegas, the companies will showcase the progress of their collaboration and demonstrate how network APIs can help financial institutions strengthen identity verification, detect SIM-swap detection, enhance fraud prevention, and streamline customer onboarding. By enabling financial institutions to leverage network-derived insights, the collaboration aims to strengthen digital trust while supporting more secure and frictionless customer experiences.

The showcase comes nearly a year after Comviva and Aduna announced their strategic partnership in November 2025 to accelerate enterprise adoption and monetisation of Network APIs through Comviva's NGAGE platform. Through the platform, enterprises can access communication and network APIs through a single interface, while Aduna brings together standardised network capabilities from its global operator ecosystem. NGAGE platform already operates at significant commercial scale, supporting 7,000+ enterprises, 40+ deployments, 100+ industry use cases, 130+ Communication APIs, and 25+ Network APIs, while processing 250+ billion messages annually. NGAGE is deployed across industries.

For banks and fintechs, network-level intelligence can provide an additional layer of information for customer verification and risk assessment. Capabilities such as number verification and SIM-swap detection can help identify potential fraud, strengthen authentication and support faster, lower-friction onboarding and KYC journeys.

The focus on financial services builds on Comviva's established presence in the sector and its experience supporting digital financial services ecosystems globally. The collaboration brings this expertise together with network intelligence to address practical challenges across identity, fraud prevention and customer onboarding.

Rajesh Chandiramani, Chief Executive Officer, Comviva, said, "Over the past year, NGAGE has evolved as a unified and scalable access point for enterprises looking to bring network intelligence into their digital journeys. Financial services is a natural priority because the impact can be measured directly through outcomes such as faster onboarding, stronger fraud controls and reduced dependence on OTPs and other verification steps. Our collaboration with Aduna, combined with Tech Mahindra's BFSI reach, enables us to take these capabilities to financial institutions across markets and help address these challenges at scale."

Peter Arbitter, Chief Commercial Officer, Aduna Global, said, "Standardisation is essential to scaling the use of network APIs across financial services. Aduna brings together CAMARA-standardised APIs from leading mobile operators, simplifying access to trusted network intelligence across operators and markets. Working with Comviva and Tech Mahindra makes it easier for banks and fintechs to embed these capabilities into customer verification, fraud prevention and onboarding processes, helping them strengthen security while reducing friction for their customers."

The collaboration will continue to focus on expanding the use of Network APIs across financial services markets and exploring applications beyond identity and fraud, including lending risk, payments intelligence and other areas where real-time network information can support secure and seamless digital experiences.

Comviva will showcase its NGAGE, a new-age Communication Platform as a Service that draws its power and performance from robust AI engines at Money20/20 USA alongside its parent company Tech Mahindra at MC-7. Together, the companies will demonstrate how AI, advanced analytics, network APIs and digital platforms are helping financial institutions accelerate innovation, strengthen fraud prevention and identity verification, and deliver more seamless customer experiences.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/comviva-and-aduna-showcase-network-intelligence-for-financial-services-at-money2020-302912450.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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