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PR Newswire
19.10.2026 11:24 Uhr
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Canton Fair Expands Global Partnership Network, Elevating Open Platform Toward Shared Value Creation

Canton Fair Expands Global Partnership Network, Elevating Open Platform Toward Shared Value Creation

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The signing ceremony for the 140th Canton Fair Global Cooperative Partners was held on October 16th. Zhu Yong, Director General of CFTC; Eugene Seroka, Executive Director of the Port of Los Angeles, City of Los Angeles Harbor Department and Ali El Abdallah, President of the Lebanese Chinese Business Association, delivered remarks to over 70 guests.

Zhu Yong noted that the Canton Fair Global Cooperative Partners Program advances Premier Li Qiang's vision of "following the trend of economic globalization and answering the call of the international community for joint development." This round of signings, she said, marks a deeper partner network, more complete and effective matchmaking services and higher, more substantive levels of cooperation.

Eugene Seroka described the agreement with the Canton Fair as a new beginning built on mutual trust, one that drives business growth and promotes shared progress.

Strengthening Global Partnerships for Shared Growth

The Canton Fair signed memoranda with eight organizations, including six new partners: Benelux Chamber of Commerce in China, Joinco, Palestinian Businessmen Association, Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (RCCI), Polish-Chinese Chamber of Commerce and the Port of Los Angeles, City of Los Angeles Harbor Department, and renewed ties with two existing partners, Lebanese Chinese Business Association and China Information & Culture Centre (Kenya).

The new partners span key nodes, from a major North American port gateway to established European markets and cover a diverse mix of shipping and logistics firms, business associations and leading procurement enterprises.

As of the 140th session, the Canton Fair has partnered with 240 organizations across 112 countries and regions.

In his congratulatory letter to the 140th Canton Fair, President Xi Jinping noted that China stands ready to join hands with countries around the world to jointly uphold the multilateral trading system and expand the space for mutually beneficial international economic and trade cooperation. Guided by this spirit, the Canton Fair will extend cooperation beyond goods trading to joint brand-building, shared market development and shared services.

For more convenient attendance, please click here for pre-registration:

https://buyer.cantonfair.org.cn/register/buyer/email?source_type=16

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/canton-fair-expands-global-partnership-network-elevating-open-platform-toward-shared-value-creation-302912452.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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