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WKN: 870740 | ISIN: FI0009000459 | Ticker-Symbol: HUKI
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19.10.26 | 11:02
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PR Newswire
19.10.2026 11:24 Uhr
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Huhtamäki Oyj: Huhtamaki publishes its Q3 2026 interim report on October 29, 2026

Huhtamaki publishes its Q3 2026 interim report on October 29, 2026

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 19.10.2026 AT 12:00 EEST

HELSINKI, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Huhtamäki Oyj will publish its Q3 2026 interim report on Thursday, October 29, 2026, at approximately 8:30 (EET). The release and related results presentation material will be available after publishing at www.huhtamaki.com/investors.

Huhtamaki will arrange a combined audiocast and teleconference on the same day at 9:30 EET. Huhtamaki's CEO & President Ralf K. Wunderlich and CFO Thomas Geust will present the results, followed by a Q&A session. The event will be held in English, and it can be followed in real-time.

A link to the audiocast is available at: https://huhtamaki.events.inderes.com/q3-2026

A link to the teleconference is available at: https://events.inderes.com/huhtamaki/q3-2026/dial-in.

Registration is required for the teleconference. After the registration you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference.

An on-demand replay of the audiocast will be available shortly after the end of the call at www.huhtamaki.com/investors.

For further information, please contact:
Ilja Orre, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 10 686 7058

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ
Corporate Communications

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/huhtamaki-oyj/r/huhtamaki-publishes-its-q3-2026-interim-report-on-october-29--2026,c4411547

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huhtamaki-publishes-its-q3-2026-interim-report-on-october-29-2026-302912451.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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