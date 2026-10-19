DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) POS-Transaction in Own Shares 19-Oct-2026 / 10:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 19 October 2026 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Deutsche Bank AG ("DB") as part of its buy-back announced on 21 September 2026 in the period 12 October 2026 to 16 October 2026: Aggregate information: Date Venue Aggregated Volume-weighted average price Lowest price per Highest price per volume (pence per share) share (p) share (p) 12 October LSE 22,021 195.5404p 194.80p 196.00p 2026 13 October LSE 80,000 197.6678p 194.80p 199.00p 2026 14 October LSE 80,000 194.0277p 193.00p 195.20p 2026 15 October LSE 67,559 197.5381p 192.00p 199.00p 2026 16 October LSE 80,000 202.8504p 201.00p 204.00p 2026

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 11,430,228 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 293,311,348 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 293,311,348 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by DB as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual information:

Date Volume Price (GBp) Transaction Time Transaction reference number Exchange venue 12/10/2026 292 195.20 08:39:13 00083225404TRLO0 XLON 12/10/2026 1703 195.20 08:39:18 00083225472TRLO0 XLON 12/10/2026 2367 195.00 08:39:21 00083225473TRLO0 XLON 12/10/2026 2016 195.80 08:39:54 00083225488TRLO0 XLON 12/10/2026 2392 195.80 08:40:24 00083225508TRLO0 XLON 12/10/2026 2106 196.00 08:42:17 00083225546TRLO0 XLON 12/10/2026 1149 196.00 08:44:50 00083225622TRLO0 XLON 12/10/2026 1242 196.00 08:44:50 00083225623TRLO0 XLON 12/10/2026 327 196.00 08:44:50 00083225624TRLO0 XLON 12/10/2026 105 196.00 08:44:50 00083225625TRLO0 XLON 12/10/2026 372 196.00 08:44:50 00083225626TRLO0 XLON 12/10/2026 98 196.00 08:44:50 00083225627TRLO0 XLON 12/10/2026 1008 196.00 08:44:50 00083225628TRLO0 XLON 12/10/2026 260 196.00 08:44:50 00083225629TRLO0 XLON 12/10/2026 2209 195.80 08:45:36 00083225652TRLO0 XLON 12/10/2026 2073 195.00 08:51:56 00083226094TRLO0 XLON 12/10/2026 766 194.80 09:01:52 00083226673TRLO0 XLON 12/10/2026 1536 194.80 09:01:52 00083226674TRLO0 XLON 13/10/2026 1579 199.00 11:32:41 00083256405TRLO0 XLON 13/10/2026 1145 199.00 11:32:41 00083256404TRLO0 XLON 13/10/2026 861 199.00 11:32:41 00083256403TRLO0 XLON 13/10/2026 2076 199.00 11:32:41 00083256402TRLO0 XLON 13/10/2026 1939 199.00 11:32:41 00083256399TRLO0 XLON 13/10/2026 2230 199.00 11:32:41 00083256396TRLO0 XLON 13/10/2026 2301 199.00 11:32:41 00083256395TRLO0 XLON 13/10/2026 2163 199.00 11:32:41 00083256392TRLO0 XLON 13/10/2026 2354 199.00 11:32:41 00083256391TRLO0 XLON 13/10/2026 1905 199.00 11:32:41 00083256413TRLO0 XLON 13/10/2026 2362 199.00 11:32:41 00083256412TRLO0 XLON 13/10/2026 2014 199.00 11:32:41 00083256411TRLO0 XLON 13/10/2026 1916 199.00 11:32:41 00083256410TRLO0 XLON 13/10/2026 84 199.00 11:32:41 00083256409TRLO0 XLON 13/10/2026 2028 199.00 11:32:41 00083256408TRLO0 XLON 13/10/2026 2167 199.00 11:32:41 00083256407TRLO0 XLON 13/10/2026 521 199.00 11:32:41 00083256406TRLO0 XLON 13/10/2026 1639 199.00 11:32:41 00083256414TRLO0 XLON 13/10/2026 1926 198.20 11:33:52 00083256499TRLO0 XLON 13/10/2026 1130 198.00 11:49:28 00083256866TRLO0 XLON 13/10/2026 3 198.00 11:50:24 00083256877TRLO0 XLON 13/10/2026 991 198.00 11:50:24 00083256878TRLO0 XLON 13/10/2026 762 197.60 11:57:57 00083257239TRLO0 XLON 13/10/2026 277 197.60 12:05:58 00083257445TRLO0 XLON 13/10/2026 1310 197.60 12:05:58 00083257444TRLO0 XLON 13/10/2026 27 197.60 12:19:33 00083258201TRLO0 XLON 13/10/2026 1240 197.60 12:33:55 00083258781TRLO0 XLON 13/10/2026 748 197.60 12:33:56 00083258782TRLO0 XLON 13/10/2026 29 197.60 12:49:07 00083259307TRLO0 XLON 13/10/2026 2248 197.60 12:49:07 00083259306TRLO0 XLON 13/10/2026 2276 198.00 13:19:00 00083260384TRLO0 XLON 13/10/2026 2108 198.40 13:35:55 00083261304TRLO0 XLON 13/10/2026 2020 198.00 13:44:11 00083261507TRLO0 XLON 13/10/2026 1999 197.60 13:48:38 00083261682TRLO0 XLON 13/10/2026 2166 197.80 14:18:33 00083263295TRLO0 XLON 13/10/2026 194 197.80 14:39:53 00083264940TRLO0 XLON 13/10/2026 40 197.80 14:39:55 00083264941TRLO0 XLON 13/10/2026 2344 197.80 14:42:59 00083265209TRLO0 XLON 13/10/2026 1931 197.80 14:42:59 00083265208TRLO0 XLON 13/10/2026 2369 197.60 14:47:33 00083265519TRLO0 XLON 13/10/2026 2261 197.20 14:59:40 00083266373TRLO0 XLON 13/10/2026 2022 195.40 15:16:00 00083267911TRLO0 XLON 13/10/2026 465 195.20 15:25:01 00083268750TRLO0 XLON 13/10/2026 2325 195.40 15:34:05 00083269325TRLO0 XLON 13/10/2026 268 195.20 15:38:05 00083269563TRLO0 XLON 13/10/2026 567 195.20 15:40:45 00083269679TRLO0 XLON 13/10/2026 2373 195.40 15:46:26 00083269980TRLO0 XLON 13/10/2026 2209 195.40 15:46:26 00083269979TRLO0 XLON

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October 19, 2026 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)