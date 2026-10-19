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Dow Jones News
19.10.2026 11:33 Uhr
254 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
19-Oct-2026 / 10:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

19 October 2026 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Deutsche Bank AG 
("DB") as part of its buy-back announced on 21 September 2026 in the period 12 October 2026 to 16 October 2026: 
 
Aggregate information: 
 
Date      Venue 
 
            Aggregated   Volume-weighted average price   Lowest price per   Highest price per 
             volume     (pence per share)         share (p)       share (p) 

12 October   LSE    22,021     195.5404p             194.80p        196.00p 
2026 
 
 
13 October   LSE    80,000     197.6678p             194.80p        199.00p 
2026 
 
 
14 October   LSE    80,000     194.0277p             193.00p        195.20p 
2026 
 
 
15 October   LSE    67,559     197.5381p             192.00p        199.00p 
2026 
 
 
16 October   LSE    80,000     202.8504p             201.00p        204.00p 
2026

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 11,430,228 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 293,311,348 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 293,311,348 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by DB as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual information: 

Date      Volume    Price (GBp)   Transaction Time   Transaction reference number  Exchange venue 
 
12/10/2026   292     195.20       08:39:13       00083225404TRLO0        XLON 
 
12/10/2026   1703     195.20       08:39:18       00083225472TRLO0        XLON 
 
12/10/2026   2367     195.00       08:39:21       00083225473TRLO0        XLON 
 
12/10/2026   2016     195.80       08:39:54       00083225488TRLO0        XLON 
 
12/10/2026   2392     195.80       08:40:24       00083225508TRLO0        XLON 
 
12/10/2026   2106     196.00       08:42:17       00083225546TRLO0        XLON 
 
12/10/2026   1149     196.00       08:44:50       00083225622TRLO0        XLON 
 
12/10/2026   1242     196.00       08:44:50       00083225623TRLO0        XLON 
 
12/10/2026   327     196.00       08:44:50       00083225624TRLO0        XLON 
 
12/10/2026   105     196.00       08:44:50       00083225625TRLO0        XLON 
 
12/10/2026   372     196.00       08:44:50       00083225626TRLO0        XLON 
 
12/10/2026   98      196.00       08:44:50       00083225627TRLO0        XLON 
 
12/10/2026   1008     196.00       08:44:50       00083225628TRLO0        XLON 
 
12/10/2026   260     196.00       08:44:50       00083225629TRLO0        XLON 
 
12/10/2026   2209     195.80       08:45:36       00083225652TRLO0        XLON 
 
12/10/2026   2073     195.00       08:51:56       00083226094TRLO0        XLON 
 
12/10/2026   766     194.80       09:01:52       00083226673TRLO0        XLON 
 
12/10/2026   1536     194.80       09:01:52       00083226674TRLO0        XLON 
 
13/10/2026   1579     199.00       11:32:41       00083256405TRLO0        XLON 
 
13/10/2026   1145     199.00       11:32:41       00083256404TRLO0        XLON 
 
13/10/2026   861     199.00       11:32:41       00083256403TRLO0        XLON 
 
13/10/2026   2076     199.00       11:32:41       00083256402TRLO0        XLON 
 
13/10/2026   1939     199.00       11:32:41       00083256399TRLO0        XLON 
 
13/10/2026   2230     199.00       11:32:41       00083256396TRLO0        XLON 
 
13/10/2026   2301     199.00       11:32:41       00083256395TRLO0        XLON 
 
13/10/2026   2163     199.00       11:32:41       00083256392TRLO0        XLON 
 
13/10/2026   2354     199.00       11:32:41       00083256391TRLO0        XLON 
 
13/10/2026   1905     199.00       11:32:41       00083256413TRLO0        XLON 
 
13/10/2026   2362     199.00       11:32:41       00083256412TRLO0        XLON 
 
13/10/2026   2014     199.00       11:32:41       00083256411TRLO0        XLON 
 
13/10/2026   1916     199.00       11:32:41       00083256410TRLO0        XLON 
 
13/10/2026   84      199.00       11:32:41       00083256409TRLO0        XLON 
 
13/10/2026   2028     199.00       11:32:41       00083256408TRLO0        XLON 
 
13/10/2026   2167     199.00       11:32:41       00083256407TRLO0        XLON 
 
13/10/2026   521     199.00       11:32:41       00083256406TRLO0        XLON 
 
13/10/2026   1639     199.00       11:32:41       00083256414TRLO0        XLON 
 
13/10/2026   1926     198.20       11:33:52       00083256499TRLO0        XLON 
 
13/10/2026   1130     198.00       11:49:28       00083256866TRLO0        XLON 
 
13/10/2026   3      198.00       11:50:24       00083256877TRLO0        XLON 
 
13/10/2026   991     198.00       11:50:24       00083256878TRLO0        XLON 
 
13/10/2026   762     197.60       11:57:57       00083257239TRLO0        XLON 
 
13/10/2026   277     197.60       12:05:58       00083257445TRLO0        XLON 
 
13/10/2026   1310     197.60       12:05:58       00083257444TRLO0        XLON 
 
13/10/2026   27      197.60       12:19:33       00083258201TRLO0        XLON 
 
13/10/2026   1240     197.60       12:33:55       00083258781TRLO0        XLON 
 
13/10/2026   748     197.60       12:33:56       00083258782TRLO0        XLON 
 
13/10/2026   29      197.60       12:49:07       00083259307TRLO0        XLON 
 
13/10/2026   2248     197.60       12:49:07       00083259306TRLO0        XLON 
 
13/10/2026   2276     198.00       13:19:00       00083260384TRLO0        XLON 
 
13/10/2026   2108     198.40       13:35:55       00083261304TRLO0        XLON 
 
13/10/2026   2020     198.00       13:44:11       00083261507TRLO0        XLON 
 
13/10/2026   1999     197.60       13:48:38       00083261682TRLO0        XLON 
 
13/10/2026   2166     197.80       14:18:33       00083263295TRLO0        XLON 
 
13/10/2026   194     197.80       14:39:53       00083264940TRLO0        XLON 
 
13/10/2026   40      197.80       14:39:55       00083264941TRLO0        XLON 
 
13/10/2026   2344     197.80       14:42:59       00083265209TRLO0        XLON 
 
13/10/2026   1931     197.80       14:42:59       00083265208TRLO0        XLON 
 
13/10/2026   2369     197.60       14:47:33       00083265519TRLO0        XLON 
 
13/10/2026   2261     197.20       14:59:40       00083266373TRLO0        XLON 
 
13/10/2026   2022     195.40       15:16:00       00083267911TRLO0        XLON 
 
13/10/2026   465     195.20       15:25:01       00083268750TRLO0        XLON 
 
13/10/2026   2325     195.40       15:34:05       00083269325TRLO0        XLON 
 
13/10/2026   268     195.20       15:38:05       00083269563TRLO0        XLON 
 
13/10/2026   567     195.20       15:40:45       00083269679TRLO0        XLON 
 
13/10/2026   2373     195.40       15:46:26       00083269980TRLO0        XLON 
 
13/10/2026   2209     195.40       15:46:26       00083269979TRLO0        XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 19, 2026 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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