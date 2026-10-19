Bangladesh plans to build a 70 MW solar power plant on unused land at the Matarbari coal-fired power station in the southeastern part of the country, with electricity generation expected to begin by December 2028. State-owned Coal Power Generation Company Bangladesh Ltd. (CPGCBL) will develop the project in an ash pond area at the 1,200 MW Matarbari coal plant. The EIB is expected to co-finance construction alongside CPGCBL and the Bangladeshi government. A recent meeting chaired by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman called for expedited construction amid fuel supply shortages affecting the country's ...

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