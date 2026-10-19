Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto has ordered a comprehensive overhaul of state-owned power utility PT PLN. The president met with government ministers and PLN representatives last week to discuss a transformation focused on increased efficiency and an accelerated rollout of 100 GW of solar, according to a media statement. The Indonesian government officially launched its flagship solar program in August, with President Subianto setting a target of deploying the planned 100 GW within the next three years. After last week's meeting, Rosan Roeslani, head of the country's investment coordinating ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...