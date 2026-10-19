TOKYO & BANGKOK, Oct 19, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - JCB International Co., Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd. ("JCB"), Japan's only international payment brand, and Krungsriayudhya Card Co., Ltd. ("Krungsriayudhya Card"), the credit card business of Bank of Ayudhya Public Company Limited, a member of MUFG Group, today announced the launch of the Krungsri JCB Ultimate Credit Card in Thailand, scheduled for November 1, 2026.The Krungsri JCB Ultimate is a new premium tier added to the existing JCB Card portfolio offered by Krungsriayudhya Card, which already issues the Krungsri JCB Platinum in partnership with JCB.The Krungsri JCB Ultimate is designed for the "JNERATION" - Thai consumers who are passionate about Japanese culture, fashion and cuisine, as well as travel. Holders of the Krungsri JCB Ultimate Credit Card can access JCB's acceptance network of about 72 million merchants in approximately 160 countries and territories worldwide.From the launch date, Krungsriayudhya Card will offer a comprehensive range of Japan-focused benefits tailored to the lifestyle and passions of the JNERATION cardholders.The Krungsri JCB Ultimate Credit Card brings special benefits to cardholders, including:- 5x Krungsri Points on spending at select Japanese fashion brands in Thailand (J SHOPPING 5X*)- 5x Krungsri Points on all purchases made in Japan < in Japanese Yen > (IN JAPAN 5X*)- 5x Krungsri Points dining at Japanese restaurants worldwide (JOY DINING 5X*)- Krungsri Points accrual at 1 point per THB 25 spent- Conversion of Krungsri Points to Japan Airlines (JAL) Mileage Bank miles at 2 points per 1 mile- Travel insurance coverage up to THB 20 million for both domestic and international trips (J TRAVEL)- Access to airport lounges at major airports through the JCB Airport Lounge Service, including those in Asia, Europe, and Hawaii- Up to 5%* cashback on fuel at Bangchak service stations in Thailand (J PRIVILEGE)Atis Ruchirawat, Head of Krungsri Consumer Group said, "The Krungsri JCB Ultimate Credit Card reflects our dedication to delivering products that truly resonate with the next generation of Thai consumers.The JNERATION - Thais who are deeply connected to Japanese culture - deserves a card that matches their passion. By partnering with JCB, Japan's only international payment brand, we are able to offer rewards and privileges that make every interaction with Japan more meaningful, whether at home in Thailand or traveling in Japan."Masaki Yokawa, President & CEO of JCB International Co., Ltd., said, "JCB is proud to further deepen its long-standing partnership with Krungsriayudhya Card through the addition of the Krungsri JCB Ultimate Credit Card. Thailand is one of JCB's most important markets in Southeast Asia, and Thai consumers' enthusiasm for Japan continues to grow. This new premium tier is designed to reward that passion at every touchpoint - from shopping at Japanese brand in Bangkok and dining at Japanese restaurants to making purchases in Japan. We remain committed to bringing the best of Japan to cardmembers across the region."The Krungsri JCB Ultimate Credit Card is available for application from November 1, 2026, through Krungsriayudhya Card's official website and digital platforms. Krungsriayudhya Card and JCB remain committed to delivering innovative products that meet the dynamic lifestyle needs of consumers in Thailand.ENDSAbout Krungsriayudhya Card Co., Ltd.Krungsriayudhya Card Co., Ltd. is a company under Krungsri Consumer Group, a leader in the credit card and personal loan businesses. Currently, Krungsriayudhya Card has a customer base of over 2.4 million accounts, offering a wide range of products. For more information, please visit: www.krungsricard.comContact: PR.KrungsriConsumer@krungsri.comAbout JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 72 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are now issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 181 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/Contact:Anna TakedaCorporate CommunicationsTel: +81-3-5778-8353Email: jcb-pr@info.jcb.co.jpSource: JCBCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.