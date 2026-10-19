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ACCESS Newswire
19.10.2026 12:02 Uhr
145 Leser
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MMJ International Holdings: DEA Denies Federal Marijuana Manufacturing License: Are State Operators Next?

DEA Administrator Terrance Cole's October 2026 decision raises fundamental questions about state marijuana licenses, federal diversion laws, and whether cannabis companies can satisfy the Controlled Substances Act's manufacturing requirements.

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / October 19, 2026 / A recent U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) decision denying a federal bulk-manufacturer application for Colorado-based MedPharm Research highlights a growing divide between state-authorized cannabis operations and federal controlled-substance standards.

Signed by DEA Administrator Terrance C. Cole, the decision evaluated MedPharm's affiliated companies and their participation in Colorado's state-regulated recreational market, concluding that past conduct was inconsistent with federal requirements and the public interest. Because MedPharm failed to contest the agency's Order to Show Cause, the allegations were deemed admitted by default, with the denial taking effect November 6, 2026.

State Authorization vs. Federal Compliance

The ruling exposes a critical question for multi-state operators (MSOs): Does possessing state licenses demonstrate federal manufacturing readiness? Federal controlled substance manufacturing entails rigorous obligations regarding security, diversion prevention, inspections, and FDA quality standards that state frameworks do not automatically satisfy.

While the federal government introduced an expedited registration pathway for qualifying state medical marijuana licensees in April 2026, the MedPharm case proves that past participation in state recreational markets remains highly consequential under DEA review.

MMJ's Pharmaceutical Development Strategy

In contrast to commercial state markets, MMJ International Holdings and its affiliates have pursued an FDA- and DEA regulated pharmaceutical pathway. MMJ's platform includes:

  • FDA Investigational New Drug (IND) programs for Huntington's disease and multiple sclerosis.
  • FDA Orphan Drug Designation for Huntington's disease.
  • Finished softgel capsules manufactured via Catalent in 2022.
  • A DEA Schedule I analytical laboratory registration held by MMJ BioPharma Labs.
  • A long-standing, pending bulk-manufacturer application for MMJ BioPharma Cultivation filed in December 2018.

Administrative Consistency and the Question for Wall Street

The MedPharm decision raises valid questions about administrative consistency: how will the DEA reconcile traditional, rigorous bulk-manufacturer scrutiny with newer, expedited pathways for state medical operators?

For Wall Street and investors, the ruling signals that a large state cultivation footprint is not equivalent to a federally authorized pharmaceutical manufacturing network. The long-term value in a federally regulated marketplace will depend on technical readiness and proven compliance with federal law, rather than state market share alone.

CONTACT:
Madison Hisey
MHisey@mmjih.com
203-231-8583

SOURCE: MMJ International Holdings



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/dea-denies-federal-marijuana-manufacturing-license-are-state-operator-1238207

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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