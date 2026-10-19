Data Center World Europe 2027 took place October 13-15 at VIECON Vienna Congress Convention Center in Austria

Last week, Data Center World Europe, where data centre developers, AI and cloud providers, energy and utility operators, and solution providers come together to drive the development of an AI-ready, sustainable future, united leading operators, technologists, cloud providers, hyperscalers and energy management innovators over three days at VIECON Vienna Congress Convention Center in Vienna, Austria. It was co-located with the leading global network infrastructure event Network X, where data centre developers, AI and cloud providers, energy and utility operators, and solution providers come together to drive the development of an AI-ready, sustainable future, united leading operators, technologists, cloud providers, hyperscalers and energy management innovators.

Tara Gibb, Senior Director, Data Center World Europe said, "The conference tackled the industry's most urgent challenge: transforming Europe's data centre energy landscape. We brought together leaders from across the data center and power ecosystemto exchange actionable strategies and groundbreaking insights that drive measurable results. Attendees left equipped to overcome energy bottlenecks and drive the development of an AI-ready, sustainable future. The demand for data centers is surging, as demonstrated by the significant interest and engagement we saw in the inaugural event."

Keynote and Event Highlights

Svein Alte Hagaseth, Founder and CEO, Heim Datacenter, Amy Daniell, Senior Vice President Strategy Development, STACK Infrastructure and Christian Zipp, CEO, nexspace data centers delivered the opening keynote "Can Europe triple capacity without breaking the grid?" Bill Kleyman, Executive Chair, Data Center Programs, Data Center World/CEO and Co-Founder, Apolo moderated the session.

Cosmin Georgescu, CEO and Founder, ClusterPower Jonathan Berney, Managing Partner, Accelerated Infrastructure Capital (AIC) and Dado Slezak, Executive Vice President of Energy Capital and Strategy, QTS delivered the keynote address "The AI factory fast track: Europe's emerging model of sovereign, off-grid data centre infrastructure." Kleyman moderated the session.

Jonathan Berney, Managing Partner, Accelerated Infrastructure Capital (AIC) and Dado Slezak, Executive Vice President of Energy Capital and Strategy, QTS delivered the keynote address "The AI factory fast track: Europe's emerging model of sovereign, off-grid data centre infrastructure." Kleyman moderated the session. With four tracks, over 20 conference sessions and more than 60 speakers, the Conference Agenda featured visionary speakers, practical strategies and curated content to empower attendees to drive the creation of an AI-ready future.

Leading solution providers showcased the latest technologies and services driving the future of data centres.

Upcoming Data Center World Global Conferences

Data Center World Middle East, November 17-18, 2026, in Abu Dhabi

Data Center World Canada, December 2-4, 2026, in Toronto

Data Center World, May 24-27, 2027, in Nashville, TN

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ABOUT DATA CENTER WORLD EUROPE?

Data Center World has expanded its global footprint with the launch of Data Center World Europe in Vienna 13-15 October 2026. Data Center World is the global conference for data center facilities and IT infrastructure professionals, offering premier education, abundant networking opportunities and the broadest access to best-in-class vendors. Data Center World Europe serves as a key platform for organizations looking to optimize their data center power operations, advance their energy managements strategies and network with the leaders and innovators driving past challenges and embracing opportunities.

Data Center World Europe is produced by Informa PLC in partnership with AFCOM.

ABOUT AFCOM?

AFCOM advances data center and IT professionals by delivering comprehensive and vendor-neutral education and peer-to-peer networking to its members around the world. Through forward-looking research, AFCOM supports thousands of IT, operations, facilities, builders/designers and vendors working in the data center and IT infrastructure industry. In serving the data center industry for more than 40 years, AFCOM has earned recognition as the market leader in educating, connecting and guiding the data center community.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261019898913/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Meryl Franzman

Data Center World Europe

Meryl.Franzman@informa.com