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BE

WKN: A3CSAP | ISIN: SE0010547786 | Ticker-Symbol: 9HZ
Frankfurt
19.10.26 | 08:05
1,965 Euro
+1,29 % +0,025
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BESQAB AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BESQAB AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9902,12012:39
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.10.2026 11:30 Uhr
44 Leser
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Besqab AB (publ): Besqab's residential project Glimten is completed and sold out

Besqab AB (publ) has sold the last of the 22 townhouses in the residential project Glimten in Råcksta, which constitutes the final phase of Vällingby Parkstad in Stockholm. Construction began in the first quarter of 2025, and the project was completed in the second quarter of this year, according to schedule.

Magnus Andersson, CEO of Besqab:
"Glimten is a great example of our ability to develop pleasant, small-scale residential neighborhoods within existing areas - offering a high quality of living while ensuring good profitability."

About Glimten
Located on Vemdalsgatan in Råcksta, Glimten consists of innovative urban townhouses. They come in two sizes - featuring 5 or 6 rooms. The homes feature wooden facades in soft colors, private entrances, and inviting rooftop terraces. The area is well-served by public transports, metro station and local town center within walking distance.

The turnkey contract was executed by the contractors Derome and Nator. The homes were certified in accordance of the Nordic Swan Ecolabel.

For more infomation, please contact:
Magnus Andersson, CEO, e: magnus.andersson@besqab.se, t: +46 8 409 415 58
Christina Durling, Head of Communication, e: christina.durling@besqab.se, t: +46 8 409 416 26

About Besqab
Besqab AB (publ) develops high-quality residential housing in sought-after locations in Greater Stockholm and Uppsala. The business also includes development of community services for external ownership or own management. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information at www.besqab.se

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
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