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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.10.2026 12:22 Uhr
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Organizing Committee of the World Maritime Equipment Conference: World Maritime Equipment Conference 2026 opens in Fuzhou, Fujian

Organizing Committee of the World Maritime Equipment Conference

FUZHOU, China, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 16, the World Maritime Equipment Conference 2026, hosted by the People's Government of Fujian Province, opened in Fuzhou City, Fujian Province. Held alongside the conference, the 4th Fujian International Maritime Equipment Expo attracted over 800 domestic and overseas enterprises, showcasing more than 7,000 marine equipment items and technological innovation achievements.

World Maritime Equipment Conference 2026 opens in Fuzhou, FujianWorld Maritime Equipment Conference 2026 opens in Fuzhou, Fujian: World Maritime Equipment Conference 2026 opens in Fuzhou, Fujian

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

With the annual theme of "Green, Smart and Collaborative: Navigating a Shared Blue Ocean", this year's conference aims to promote an in-depth integration of green concepts and intelligent technologies, focus on innovation-driven upgrading of the maritime industry, jointly build a new green and intelligent maritime ecosystem, and center on high-efficiency coordination between upstream and downstream links of the industrial chain as well as close synergy among industry, academia, research, and application, thereby steering together toward a sustainable and prosperous maritime future; it is also dedicated to creating an important platform for international cooperation and development in the marine economy, collaborative innovation in marine technology, popularization and promotion of marine scientific knowledge, and exchange and mutual learning among marine civilizations.

From October 16 to 19, the conference will roll out its agenda under an overall "1+4+N" framework - where "1" represents the opening ceremony; "4" highlights four major flagship events, including the Maritime Equipment Conference Forum (Main Forum), the Fujian Marine Economy Industry Cooperation and Innovative Development Conference, the IMO-China Sustainable Maritime Innovation Workshop 2026, and A Review of Fujian Chuangzhen's Shipbuilding History and Modern Shipbuilding Industry Development; and "N" encompasses a wide array of supporting and concurrent activities.

Guangdong Province serves as the Guest Province of Honour; Taizhou in Jiangsu Province and Perpignan in France serve as the Guest Cities of Honour; Shanghai Jiao Tong University and Harbin Engineering University serve as the Guest Universities of Honour.

The World Maritime Equipment Conference has been successfully held in Fuzhou for three sessions, attracting nearly 3,000 domestic and international guests from over 80 countries and regions, including more than 70 executives from Fortune Global 500 companies and representatives from over 40 international organizations. The Maritime Equipment Expo, held alongside the conference, has cumulatively exhibited over 20,000 marine technology products, reaching a transaction volume of nearly RMB 150 billion.



Contact person: Mr. Lin, Tel: 86-10-63074558

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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