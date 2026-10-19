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PR Newswire
19.10.2026 12:30 Uhr
170 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Fly Falcon: Falcon Technic Completes Specialized NDT Inspection on Gulfstream G550

Falcon Technic Completes Specialized NDT Inspection on Gulfstream G550

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Falcon Technic, part of Alex Group Investment, recently completed a specialized Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) inspection on the right-hand Nose Landing Gear Door of a Gulfstream G550 after suspected damage was identified.

Following OEM instructions, Falcon Technic used Ultrasonic Testing and BondMaster Pitch-Catch techniques to inspect the structure without damaging the component.

The full NDT inspection was completed in around seven hours by a Falcon Technic NDT engineer.

But the work did not stop with the inspection.Based on the findings, the next stage required support from several specialist teams, bringing together NDT, Structures and Sheet Metal, as well as the Painting Shop.

For aircraft operators, this is where Falcon Technic's wider capability becomes important. Instead of managing different technical requirements separately, customers can rely on one maintenance organization where specialist teams can work together on the same aircraft requirement.

Sultan Rashit Shene, Founder and Chairman of Alex Group Investment, said:

"Customers come to Falcon Technic because they need more than one technical service. They need a team that understands the aircraft, works together and can manage different maintenance requirements in one place. From our base in Dubai, UAE, we continue to build strong technical capabilities to support business aviation operators across the region."

This Gulfstream G550 inspection is one example of Falcon Technic's approach: identify the requirement, bring together the right specialists and provide the customer with one coordinated technical solution.

Media Inquiries
Ines Nacerddine
Director of Marketing - Aviation
Alex Group Investment
Email: ines.nacerddine@alexgroupinvestment.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/falcon-technic-completes-specialized-ndt-inspection-on-gulfstream-g550-302912494.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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