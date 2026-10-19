

EQS Newswire / 19/10/2026 / 12:30 CET/CEST

BEIJING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 October 2026 - People's Daily has released a video documentary titled A 26-year promise: how a $5,000 gift turned a desert into a forest, documenting the reunion of Yin Yuzhen, a Chinese worker fighting desertification, and Ronald Sakolsky, an American visitor, 26 years after Sakolsky donated $5,000 to support her afforestation efforts in North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.





When Sakolsky first met Yin 26 years ago, she and her husband were working to plant trees under the punishing conditions of the Maowusu Desert. Moved by her resolve, Sakolsky donated $5,000 to support their greening mission. Over the following decades, the couple persevered, gradually transforming a barren expanse of sand into a flourishing forest ecosystem.



The video follows Sakolsky's recent return to China, where he witnessed the results of that long-term commitment firsthand. Combining archival footage with on-the-ground scenes from his visit, the documentary captures an emotional reunion between two individuals from different backgrounds, united by a shared dedication to the environment.



Beyond the personal reunion, their story offers a window into China's long-term desertification control initiatives. Ecological restoration requires more than an initial investment: it depends on decades of sustained local action, scientific care and patient stewardship to reshape a fragile landscape.



Their journey also highlights the enduring vitality of people-to-people exchanges between China and the United States. Separated by geography and culture, Yin and Sakolsky found common ground in restoring the land-demonstrating that grassroots friendship, much like a forest, continues to grow and yield fruit long after the first seeds are planted.



Watch video: https://peoplesdaily.pdnews.cn/trending/er/30053224205



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





News Source: People's Daily

19/10/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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