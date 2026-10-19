Breaking the Limits, Generation After Generation: The HONOR X Series Durability Legacy

From reinforced glass to two Guinness World Records - how every HONOR X Series phone broke the limit of its class, and how HONOR X9e Pro breaks nearly all of them at once.

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Durability has become one of the most recognisable signatures of HONOR's X Series. But that reputation wasn't built by one tough phone, it was built by a pattern. Generation after generation, HONOR hasn't just made the X Series tougher. It has made each new model the phone that broke the limit of what a device in its class was expected to survive: independently certified, put through record-breaking public tests, and, twice now, enshrined in the Guinness Book of World Records. Generation after generation, the X Series has become known for pushing beyond what a smartphone in its class is expected to withstand, earning its reputation as a truly unbreakable series.

From reinforced displays to whole-device protection, from drop resistance to water, dust and battery endurance, the X Series story is one of continuously raising - and breaking - the benchmark. With HONOR X9e Pro, that legacy reaches its most advanced chapter yet: a phone that doesn't break one limit at a time, but several of them at once.

X9a: Breaking the Limit on What a Display Could Survive

The story starts with the display, because that's traditionally where phones fail first.

HONOR X9a introduced deeply reinforced 0.65mm glass capable of withstanding more than 900MPa of stress - at a time when most phones in its class treated the screen as the weak point rather than an engineered one. HONOR tested the device through marble drops, squeezing, rolling and steel-ball impact, establishing early on that resistance to everyday damage would become the defining trait of the X Series. HONOR X9a was known the smartphone with the strongest display at that time.

X9b: The First Phone in the Industry to Prove It

HONOR X9b turned that philosophy into a much stronger, and independently verified, proposition. Its HONOR Ultra-Bounce Anti-Drop technology delivered 360-degree whole-device protection, reinforcing not just the screen but the frame and internal compartments, and supported drop resistance from heights of up to 1.5 metres.

Crucially, this generation is where the claims stopped being HONOR's alone. X9b became the first smartphone in the entire industry to receive Switzerland's SGS Five-Star Overall Drop Resistance Certification, the moment durability shifted from something HONOR claimed to something that could be externally tested, scored and verified.

X9c: Breaking the Limit on Paper Then in Front of 264 People

X9c raised the benchmark again, expanding protection to cover drop, water and scratch resistance, with certified drop resistance climbing to 2 metres. It became the world's first smartphone to achieve SGS's Five-Star Comprehensive Reliability Certification - a shift from protecting individual components to certifying the reliability of the whole device.

Then HONOR took that confidence out of the lab. On 6 January 2025, 264 people simultaneously dropped HONOR X9c smartphones screen-first from shoulder height during a launch event in Manila, Philippines. Every single device counted in the attempt survived, earning HONOR Philippines an official Guinness World Records title for the Most People Performing a Mobile Phone Drop Test Simultaneously, the first time the X Series legacy was written into the record books.

X9d: Breaking the Height Limit Altogether

X9d pushed the ambition further still, adding a six-layer drop-resistant structure, tougher water and dust protection up to IP69K with 30 minutes of submersion at 1.5 metres, and a substantially larger battery to back up its "Unbreakable AI Smartphone" positioning. It became the first phone to hold both the SGS Triple-Resistant Premium Performance Certification and the SGS 5-Star Comprehensive Reliability Certification at the same time.

And then it went after the biggest record yet. In September 2025, HONOR X9d survived an intact free fall from 6.133 metres under controlled testing conditions - more than four times the drop height X9b had been certified for just two generations earlier - earning a second Guinness World Records title for the Highest Drop of a Smartphone.

HONOR X9e Pro: Where the Legacy Breaks Every Limit at Once

Every generation before it broke one limit at a time - a height, a certification, a record. HONOR X9e Pro is where that pattern changes: durability is now engineered as one connected system, and it pushes past the previous limit on nearly every axis simultaneously, rather than picking a single headline number to chase.

Arch-shaped impact-dispersal structures around the corners and perimeter, supported by high-strength metal reinforcement in the mid-frame, redirect the force of a fall away from the display and mainboard - supporting drops from up to 3 metres onto smooth marble and earning SGS Five-Star certification for Drop Resistance in Harsh Scenarios. A continuous PUR shear-resistant adhesive around the display edges delivers approximately 10 times the shear resistance[1] of a conventional backing adhesive, reducing movement between display and frame on impact.

On the water and dust side, X9e Pro carries IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings together, tested through immersion at depths of up to 10 metres, roughly 100,000 water-exposure cycles and a 24-hour continuous salt-spray test. It's also rated to withstand hot-water exposure up to 85°C[2], an industry-leading heat-resistance claim in its class.

And the battery breaks its own limit too: an 11,000mAh fourth-generation silicon-carbon battery - 2,700mAh larger than the previous generation and the largest in its category - while the phone stays approximately 8.08mm thin and around 203g. Toughness, this time, doesn't come at the cost of the everyday smartphone experience.

A Legacy Defined by Breaking the Bar, Not Just Raising It

Each X Series generation didn't just replace the last one. It had to prove, independently and often publicly, that it had broken the limit the previous phone set. That is the legacy HONOR X9e Pro inherits - and, on nearly every front, the one it now extends.

[1] Data comes from HONOR labs.

[2] Data comes from HONOR labs.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/breaking-the-limits-generation-after-generation-the-honor-x-series-durability-legacy-302912498.html