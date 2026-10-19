Green Water Treatment Chemicals Market worth $2.61 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Green Water Treatment Chemicals Market is projected to grow from USD 1.82 billion in 2026 to USD 2.61 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

Browse 150 market data tables and 130 figures spread through 200 pages and an in-depth TOC on the "Green Water Treatment Chemicals Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Green Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2031

2022-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 1.82 billion

USD 1.82 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 2.61 billion

USD 2.61 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 7.5%

Green Water Treatment Chemicals Market Trends & Insights:

Several factors have driven the steady growth of the green water treatment chemicals market. Rising demand for sustainable water treatment products that purify water while causing minimal environmental harm is one of the primary drivers of this market's steady growth. Various other reasons include industrialization, urbanization, growing water scarcity, and the increasing consumption of green water treatment chemicals in applications like municipal wastewater treatment, industrial water treatment, drinking water treatment, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and power generation industries. Growing wastewater generation and investments in water reuse and recycling infrastructure have played an important role in the rising demand for these chemicals. Apart from this, rising environmental regulations and the growing consumption of biodegradable, natural, low-toxicity, and renewable water treatment chemicals are some of the key driving factors in this market.

Asia Pacific dominated the green water treatment chemicals market, with a share of 28.6%, in terms of value, in 2025.

Coagulants & flocculants dominate the market with a share of 29.6%, in terms of value, in 2025.

The plant-based segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.6% in the green water treatment chemicals market during the forecast period.

The wastewater treatment segment held the largest market share of 49.2%, in terms of value, in 2025.

The industrial segment held the largest market share of 59.4%, in terms of value in 2025.

Companies such as Kemira, Veolia, and Ecolab were identified as some of the star players in the green water treatment chemicals market, given their strong market share and product footprint

Cortec Corporation, Alumichem, and Green Genra, among others, have distinguished themselves as startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niches, underscoring their potential as emerging market leaders.

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The market has shown consistent growth across Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America, driven by water scarcity, rising wastewater production, stringent environmental policies, and the adoption of sustainable treatments. Rapid industrialization and urbanization in countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea are some factors driving growth in Asia Pacific. In North America and Europe, steady demand for green water treatment chemicals is driven by stringent water quality and effluent discharge regulations, increasing water reuse, and a preference for biodegradable and bio-based treatment chemicals. Investments in desalination, wastewater infrastructure, industrial water treatment, and water reuse in the Middle East & Africa, and in mining, agriculture, and industries in South America, present opportunities. Future growth will be dependent on plant-based chemicals, biodegradable formulas, low-toxicity chemicals, dosing systems, monitoring, and circular water management solutions.

Mineral-based sources segment to have the second-highest market share in the green water treatment chemicals market.

Mineral-based green water treatment chemicals are expanding their market presence because they deliver superior performance and environmental benefits in water purification systems. These chemicals, extracted from zeolites and clay minerals, provide ecological solutions that replace synthetic chemical water treatments by producing fewer toxic byproducts and generating less sludge. With their specific features, they can efficiently extract pollutants, including heavy metals and organic substances, from industrial wastewater in a way that meets both environmental and application needs. The drive to meet strict environmental regulations is pushing industries to choose mineral-based sustainable chemicals that improve water quality while supporting sustainability objectives. Rising consumer and business commitment to environmental issues, coupled with escalating concerns regarding water scarcity, is driving up market demand for mineral-based water treatment approaches. Rising market demand for sustainable methods of water management across all sectors underscores the importance of mineral-based green water treatment chemicals.

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Corrosion & scale inhibitors are projected to be the second-fastest-growing segment by type for the green water treatment chemicals market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Corrosion & scale inhibitors are the second-fastest-growing type of green water treatment chemicals. Industrial sustainability and operational efficiency determine the fast growth of corrosion and scale inhibitors as the second most prevalent green water treatment chemicals. Environmentally friendly industrial operations increasingly demand ecology-friendly inhibiting substances that protect pipelines, boilers, and cooling systems without causing environmental damage. Corrosion causes equipment deterioration, expensive maintenance, and reduced operational performance, while scaling reduces heat-transfer efficiency and increases energy use. Green inhibitors derived from plant extracts, biodegradable polymers, and phosphate-free compounds serve as environmentally friendly alternatives to traditional chemical inhibitors. The growing emphasis on sustainability practices and regulatory requirements is driving industries, including power generation, oil & gas, and manufacturing, to adopt environmentally friendly water treatment technologies. Severe global water scarcity compels industries to focus on water recycling and reuse, which require efficient corrosion and scale control approaches to sustain operations and performance. The growing market need for sustainable, high-performance water treatment methods is driving rapid expansion in green corrosion and scale inhibitors.

Drinking water treatment is projected to be the fastest-growing application in the green water treatment chemicals market during the forecast period, in terms of value.

Drinking water treatment is expected to be the fastest-growing application in the green water treatment chemicals market during the forecast period in terms of value. This growth is driven by increasing concerns about water quality, water scarcity, and freshwater contamination. As urbanization continues and populations grow, the demand for drinking water treatment systems is rising, especially in developing economies. Governments and water utilities are tightening regulations on drinking water safety, contaminant removal, and chemical residues. These stricter standards are supporting the shift toward environmentally friendly treatment chemicals. Green coagulants, flocculants, and disinfectants are becoming more popular because they break down naturally, are less toxic, and have a smaller impact on the environment. Investments in water systems, decentralized treatment plants, and water reuse projects are opening more opportunities for green chemicals. At the same time, consumers are becoming more aware of the importance of safe and sustainable drinking water. This growing awareness is helping the market expand further.

Asia Pacific to hold the largest share in the green water treatment chemicals market during the forecast period, in terms of value.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the green water treatment chemicals industry, green water treatment chemicals market in terms of value during the forecast period. This is driven by industrialization, urbanization, and population growth in China, India, Japan, and South Korea. More water scarcity, more wastewater, and a higher need for water management are pushing the use of green water treatment chemicals in municipal and industrial settings. Tighter rules on wastewater release and water quality encourage the use of low-toxicity green water treatment chemicals. Also, more money is being spent on wastewater plants, water reuse, desalination, and factory water care, giving growth opportunities for green water treatment chemicals. Large-scale manufacturing, chemical, pharmaceutical, and food & beverage industries add to the demand in the region. Growing awareness of resource conservation and eco-friendly treatment methods will further drive growth in the Asia Pacific green water treatment chemicals market.

Key Players

Leading players in the green water treatment chemicals companies include Kemira (Finland), Veolia (France), Ecolab (US), Kurita (Japan), Solenis (US), BASF (Germany), Thermax (India), Nouryon (Netherlands), SNF (France), and Green Water Treatment Solutions (UAE)

Investment And Funding

The green water treatment chemicals market is witnessing consolidation activity as companies pursue strategic acquisitions to strengthen their water treatment portfolios and expand geographic presence. For instance, in March 2026, Veolia bought Enviropacific of Australia to improve its remediation and water treatment services. In June 2026, Kemira purchased Clear Water Technologies of the US, expanding its North American operations and its industrial water treatment services. These acquisitions illustrate the shift towards integration of water treatment solutions and sustainable water management.

Revenue Shift

The green water treatment chemicals industry is seeing a move from traditional synthetic products towards bio-based, biodegradable, and low-toxicity chemicals for water treatment. Growth in this industry is coming from products such as plant-based coagulants and flocculants, environmentally friendly corrosion and scale inhibitors, green biocides, and natural chelating agents. There are numerous opportunities in the field of water reuse, water recycling, and wastewater management, as well as new technologies in water treatment chemical dosing.

Mergers and Acquisitions

From January to June 2026, the green water treatment chemicals market saw noteworthy M&A activity, with companies investing in strategic acquisitions to build capabilities in areas such as water treatment, remediation, industrial water services, and emerging contaminants. In March 2026, Veolia made a strategic acquisition, acquiring Enviropacific for approximately AUD 220 million, which helped strengthen its capabilities in remediation, PFAS, and contaminated water treatment, as well as hazardous waste management in Australia. In June 2026, Kemira completed the acquisition of the business and other assets of Clear Water Technologies, a California-based company providing water treatment services.

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