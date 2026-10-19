Zedge, Inc.: Zedge's DataSeeds.AI and Bria Complete First AI Model Evaluation Engagement

DataSeeds Evals used expert human judgment from the GuruShots photography community to help Bria identify subtle image quality issues that automated systems could not reliably resolve

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 19, 2026 / Zedge, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN:ZDGE), $ZDGE, a company that builds and operates creator communities serving 20 million monthly active users, today announced that DataSeeds.AI ("DataSeeds") completed its first commercial model evaluation engagement for Bria.AI ("Bria"), the agentic visual AI platform for enterprise content production. The project used DataSeeds' newly launched Evals service and evaluators from Zedge's GuruShots photography community to help Bria identify subtle quality issues in AI-generated images that require a trained creative eye.

Jonathan Reich, Zedge's President and COO, commented:

"AI developers need more than training data. They also need reliable ways to evaluate their output across a wide range of aesthetic and technical criteria, since trustworthy conclusions depend on identifying the subtle or nuanced errors that automated systems often miss. GuruShots maintains a vibrant community of photographers who vote on images as part of the normal gameplay, so we tapped into this community to undertake the Bria.AI evals.

"DataSeeds started with multimodal training data, but our conversations with customers showed that their needs extend across the AI stack. DataSeeds Evals allows us to use our GuruShots community of expert photographers and artists to address another one of those needs. This first engagement demonstrates the potential for DataSeeds to expand its offerings across a broader range of AI workflows, critical for high-quality model development."

Dr. Yair Adato, Bria's Founder and CEO, commented:

"DataSeeds' Eval solution is unique because it aligns the audience's level of professional expertise with our specific needs. Some aspects of visual quality require a trained creative eye. DataSeeds gave us access to experienced professionals who could assess these nuances at scale and help us identify where further model refinement was needed."

How Bria and DataSeeds Used Human Judgment to Resolve Difficult Outputs

Bria used DataSeeds Evals to address one of generative AI's persistent challenges: assessing the visual quality of generated images.

Automated metrics and vision-language models, or VLMs, can evaluate many model outputs efficiently, but more nuanced aspects of visual quality can be difficult to assess reliably and benefit from a trained creative eye.

This is where GuruShots provides DataSeeds with a particular capability. GuruShots is the world's leading photography competition game, where photographers submit images in challenges and participants evaluate and vote on competing photos. The platform has generated more than 180 million photo uploads through its competition model. DataSeeds adapted that existing voting dynamic to give Bria access to experienced visual evaluators at scale.

Multiple GuruShots experts independently reviewed each image, with DataSeeds setting an agreement threshold for a decisive result. Images where experts did not initially reach sufficient agreement were subjected to additional independent reviews until they met the required threshold for a definitive result.

The process provided a clear separation between images that meeting the defined quality standards and those requiring further model refinement, including more nuanced and borderline cases.

Expanding the DataSeeds Opportunity

Model evaluations represent another way DataSeeds can move beyond training data and address more of the AI data workflow.

Zedge recently announced an approximately $7.7 million direct investment led by Vice Chairman Howard Jonas. Additionally, Morris Berger joined the Company as CEO to accelerate DataSeeds' growth and broaden its capabilities, with the goal of building DataSeeds into a core business.

Grand View Research estimates that the global AI training dataset market will grow from approximately $3.9 billion in 2026 to $16.3 billion by 2033, representing a 22.6% compound annual growth rate. Image and video represented roughly 42% of the market in 2025, making it the largest category.

About Zedge

Zedge builds and operates creator communities that serve 20 million monthly active users across its platforms. Zedge Marketplace, its flagship platform, is a leading marketplace for mobile personalization content and a core profit and cash flow generator. DataSeeds.AI is Zedge's B2B AI data business, providing managed, multimodal data creation and related services for AI developers and enterprises. DataSeeds draws on Zedge's proprietary creator communities, including Zedge Marketplace contributors and the GuruShots photography community, as well as broader crowdsourcing and a network of production partners to deliver rights-cleared data built to customer specifications.

For more information, visit: investor.zedge.net

Follow us on X: @Zedge

Follow us on LinkedIn

About Bria

Bria is the agentic visual AI platform for enterprise content production. It enables organizations to scale visual production across formats, channels and markets while maintaining control over every output. Bria Create brings visual agents, brand governance, and structured editability into a single workspace, allowing visual content to move from generation through adaptation to production without losing brand consistency or creative intent. Bria also provides models and APIs for embedding its agentic and visual AI capabilities into products and workflows. Bria's technology is rights-clear by design and built for commercial use.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "target" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent Zedge's current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Zedge's filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contacts

Zedge:

Brian Siegel, IRC, MBA

Senior Managing Director

Hayden IR

(346) 396-8696

brian@haydenir.com

ir@zedge.net

Bria:

Sarah Small

Headline Media

sarah.small@headline.media

US:+1 929 255 1449

SOURCE: Zedge, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/zedges-dataseeds.ai-and-bria-complete-first-ai-model-evaluation-e-1236625