Electric Vehicle Market worth $1,312.73 billion by 2035 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Electric Vehicle Market is predicted to grow from USD 794.59 billion in 2026 to USD 1,312.73 billion in 2035 at a CAGR of 5.7%.

Browse 260 market data Tables and 90 Figures spread through 400 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Electric Vehicle Market"

Electric Vehicle Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2035

2022-2035 2026 Market Size: USD 794.59 Billion

USD 794.59 Billion 2035 Projected Market Size: USD 1,312.73 Billion

USD 1,312.73 Billion CAGR (2026-2035): 5.7%

Rolling Stock Market Trends & Insights:

BEV Growth Is Being Driven by Decreasing Battery Cost and Increasing Charging Performance and Powertrain Efficiency.

Passenger Cars Remain the Core EV Segment as Platform Economics and Technology Improve.

China is set to be the largest market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

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The market is on a steady growth path, supported by rising consumer demand, government measures to reduce transport emissions, and advancements in battery and charging technologies that enable higher driving ranges, lower battery costs, and faster charging times. Rising and volatile fuel prices are adding to the economic case for EV adoption, as electric cars generally have lower running costs than internal combustion engine vehicles. The IEA estimates that the increase in oil prices during 2026 raised the annual fuel cost savings from driving an EV in the European Union by 35% compared with 2025, while EV sales increased strongly in several markets during the second quarter of 2026. Global electric car sales reached more than 20 million units in 2025, up 20% year on year, with EVs accounting for one in four new cars sold worldwide. Consumer acceptance is also broadening as model availability, affordability, driving range, and charging access improve. Nearly 1,000 electric car models were available globally in 2025, while the number of EV models available in India increased from 33 to 45 between 2024 and 2025. The development of charging infrastructure is further supporting this shift by improving access to convenient charging, including along long-distance travel corridors. Improvements in energy-dense batteries, efficient thermal management systems, power electronics, and lightweight vehicle designs are enabling manufacturers to introduce EV products that meet wider consumer requirements. As the market evolves, both plug-in hybrid and fully electric platforms are creating overlapping demand for components. This has increased the use of conventional powertrain parts alongside EV-specific solutions such as lithium iron phosphate battery packs, high-efficiency inverters, and advanced cooling systems. Automakers are therefore expanding model portfolios across vehicle sizes and body types while balancing affordability, performance, driving range, and reliability.

OEMs are making targeted investments to address cost and adoption challenges. For example, Tesla is expanding localized battery production with its Gigafactories in the US and Mexico, while Volkswagen is investing in software-driven energy management systems to optimize efficiency. Hyundai is building scalable EV platforms to serve multiple vehicle types across regions. These initiatives help improve cost structures and accelerate EV adoption by making vehicles more affordable and efficient. Partnerships between automakers and suppliers are also growing, helping to overcome supply chain disruptions, meet safety standards, and enhance performance. Combined with government incentives, tax credits, and increased consumer awareness, these developments are redefining mobility trends and reinforcing the long-term outlook for electric vehicles. The global electric 4-wheeler market is moving into a broader adoption phase, with more than 20 million electric cars sold in 2025 and EVs reaching 25% of global new car sales. Growth is increasingly supported by lower-cost models and expanding model availability, particularly in emerging markets, while regional performance remains closely linked to government incentives, emissions regulations, and local EV production. The availability of electric models is expanding rapidly, with nearly 1,000 electric car models available worldwide in 2025, representing around 40% of the approximately 2,500 car models available globally. The number of electric models increased by more than 25% in 2025, and the IEA expects global availability to exceed 1,100 models in 2026 based on announced OEM launches. Model availability is also expanding across larger vehicle segments, with SUVs accounting for around half of available electric models in 2025, supporting greater consumer choice and creating additional revenue opportunities in higher-value vehicle body types. India illustrates this transition, with electric car sales increasing 75% in 2025 to 165,000 units, while the number of electric models available in the country increased from 33 to 45.

According to the IEA, global electric vehicle sales are projected to account for 29% of total car sales worldwide in 2026, driven by a significant second-quarter surge and shifting consumer habits amid fluctuating global energy markets.

More than 20 million electric cars were sold globally in 2025, representing 25% of new car sales. The important implication is that EVs are no longer limited to a small premium segment. Growth is increasingly being supported by greater model availability, improving affordability, and stronger competition among manufacturers.

Electric car sales outside these three major markets reached 2 million in 2025, up almost 50%. In emerging and developing economies excluding China, sales increased about 80%, largely because lower-cost Chinese EVs are expanding consumer access to electric cars.

Europe illustrates the policy effect, with sales increasing more than 30% following the implementation of stricter EU CO2 standards. Germany also benefited from more affordable EV models, which contributed to a roughly 6% decline in average BEV prices. This suggests that future market expansion will depend not only on incentives but also on manufacturers' ability to offer cost-competitive EVs across mainstream vehicle segments.

BEV Growth Is Being Driven by Decreasing Battery Cost and Increasing Charging Performance and Powertrain Efficiency

The battery electric vehicle (BEV) segment is expected to remain the largest growth segment as improvements in battery economics and charging performance increasingly address the main technical barriers to mass adoption. Battery cost is becoming a stronger enabler, with global EV battery deployment increasing almost 30% to 1.2 TWh in 2025, while average battery prices declined 8%. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), LFP batteries accounted for more than 55% of global EV battery deployment in 2025, up from nearly 50% in 2024. The increasing adoption of LFP is supported by its lower material costs and reduced dependence on nickel and cobalt, making the chemistry increasingly important for cost-competitive mass-market BEVs. Charging performance is also becoming a competitive differentiator, reducing the need for oversized battery packs to deliver practical driving range. In March 2026, BYD introduced its second-generation Blade Battery with FLASH Charging, supporting 10% to 97% charging in 9 minutes at up to 1,500 kW, alongside plans for 20,000 FLASH charging stations in China by the end of 2026. Battery technology is also moving toward higher energy density and faster charging, with CATL unveiling in April 2026 a next-generation battery supporting a 1,000 km range and a Shenxing battery capable of charging from 10% to 98% in under seven minutes. BEV growth is increasingly being supported by lower battery costs, higher energy density, faster charging, and improved powertrain efficiency, allowing OEMs to improve vehicle usability without relying solely on larger battery capacities.

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Passenger Cars Remain the Core EV Segment as Platform Economics and Technology Improve

The passenger car segment is expected to retain the largest share of the electric vehicle market, supported by the increasing economic and technical competitiveness of EV platforms. Battery cost, charging speed, vehicle efficiency, and platform scalability are becoming the main factors influencing OEM investment and product deployment. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), global electric car sales exceeded 20 million units in 2025, representing 25% of new car sales, while BEVs increased their share of electric car sales to 65%. The technology focus is shifting toward higher energy density, faster charging, lower vehicle weight, and more efficient electric powertrains, allowing OEMs to improve range without continuously increasing battery capacity. BMW's 2026 Neue Klasse platform illustrates this transition, with its sixth-generation eDrive technology using an 800-volt architecture, cell-to-pack battery integration, and cylindrical cells with 20% higher cell-level energy density. The BMW iX3 can add up to 372 km of range in 10 minutes at a 400 kW charger, while the new BMW i3 is designed for up to 900 km of range and 400 km of added range in 10 minutes.

Ultra-fast charging is also becoming a vehicle platform differentiator. In March 2026, BYD introduced its second-generation Blade Battery and FLASH Charging system, supporting charging power of up to 1,500 kW, with a 10% to 97% charge in nine minutes. BYD also planned 20,000 FLASH charging stations in China by the end of 2026, linking vehicle battery capability with dedicated high-power charging infrastructure. The regulatory environment is reinforcing passenger car electrification, particularly in Europe. The European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) reported that BEVs reached 20.7% of EU new car registrations in H1 2026, compared with 15.6% in H1 2025, with France, Germany, and Denmark recording strong increases. ACEA attributed the broader electrified vehicle market partly to new and revised tax benefits and incentive schemes. The IEA also identifies CO2 and fuel economy standards as the main driver of EV sales growth outside China, while competitive EV economics are already supporting adoption in China and some emerging markets.

China is set to be the largest market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

China is expected to remain the largest electric vehicle market in Asia Pacific, with future revenue opportunities extending beyond vehicle sales into batteries, ultra-fast charging, intelligent driving, battery swapping, and commercial fleet electrification. The International Energy Agency (IEA) reports that electric cars represented nearly 55% of Chinese car sales in 2025, while China produced nearly 75% of global electric cars and more than 80% of global battery cells. In 2025, around 70% of BEVs sold in China were already cheaper than the average conventional car, showing that EV adoption is increasingly supported by vehicle economics. Passenger SUVs and medium-sized BEVs provide substantial vehicle revenue opportunities, while electric heavy trucks offer a high-utilization commercial opportunity supported by operating cost advantages. Meanwhile, China's scale in battery manufacturing, charging infrastructure, and intelligent vehicle technology is creating adjacent revenue pools in battery services, charging networks, power electronics, ADAS software, and vehicle technology licensing. This makes China an important market not only for EV manufacturers but also for suppliers across the wider EV technology and energy ecosystem. This creates opportunities across high-power charging equipment, grid connection, power electronics, charging software, energy management, and charging network operations. Similarly, in January 2026, CATL and NIO signed a five-year strategic agreement covering long-life batteries, battery swap compatibility, battery swap standards, network sharing, and Battery-as-a-Service.

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Top Companies in Electric Vehicle Market:

The Top Companies in Electric Vehicle Market BYD Company Ltd. (China), Tesla (US), Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (China), Volkswagen Group (Germany), and General Motors (US).

Electric Vehicle market - Investment and Funding Scenario

Investment Funding Context

Investment activity in the electric vehicle market increased during 2024 to 2026, with capital increasingly moving beyond vehicle development toward battery manufacturing, localized EV production, software, critical minerals, and regional supply chains. In 2026, Maruti Suzuki invested USD 470 million in its fourth plant at Hansalpur, Gujarat, which began production of the e VITARA, while Toyota committed an additional USD 800 million to prepare its Kentucky plant for a second battery electric vehicle. CATL also raised USD 5 billion through a Hong Kong share offering to support global factory expansion and R&D. In 2025, Volkswagen invested another USD 1 billion in Rivian as part of its EV software and electrical architecture partnership, while Tata Group continued its approximately USD 1.5 billion investment in its Agratas battery manufacturing project in India. In 2024, major commitments included Hyundai Motor Group's USD 51 billion three-year investment program in South Korea focused on EV production and new mobility, Toyota's USD 1.4 billion investment in its Indiana EV facility, and Volkswagen's initial USD 2.3 billion investment in Rivian and its EV software joint venture. These investments indicate a shift from establishing basic EV production capacity toward integrated EV ecosystems combining vehicle manufacturing, battery production, software, charging, and critical material supply chains, with companies increasingly localizing production to strengthen cost competitiveness and regional supply security.

Revenue Shift Context

EV revenue is moving from a predominantly transactional model toward a lifecycle and recurring revenue model. Vehicle sales and batteries will continue to form the core revenue base because EV adoption itself is expanding. However, the installed vehicle base creates additional monetization opportunities after the initial sale, particularly through software, charging, energy management, battery lifecycle services, fleet platforms, and autonomous mobility. This shift is supported by the expected scale of EV deployment. The IEA projects that the global EV fleet, excluding electric two- and three-wheelers, will exceed 450 million vehicles by 2035 under current policies, more than five times the fleet at the end of 2025. The larger installed base provides the foundation for recurring revenue streams that were relatively small during the early EV market.

Mergers and Acquisitions

From 2025 to 2026, approximately 12-15 notable M&A transactions and acquisitions involving electric vehicle market companies or dedicated electric vehicle capabilities were identified, although most did not disclose transaction values.

ELECTRIC VEHICLE MARKET: COLLABORATIONS, JANUARY 2025-SEPTEMBER 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description September 2026 Partnership BYD (China) E.ON (Germany) BYD formed a strategic partnership with E.ON to combine EVs and battery technology with energy supply, smart charging, and flexibility solutions, initially launching a joint German offer in November 2026. July 2026 Partnership BYD (China) Paris Saint-Germain (France) BYD formed a three-year global partnership with Paris Saint-Germain through June 2029, including fan activations, content, events, and supply of BYD and DENZA vehicles. July 2026 Joint Venture Geely Auto (China) Ford Motor Company (US) Geely Auto and Ford agreed to establish a Europe-focused joint venture at Ford's Valencia plant in Spain to produce Ford- and Geely-branded vehicles. The facility is planned to manufacture three Ford multi-energy vehicles and two electric Geely models from 2028, supporting localized EV production and Geely's expansion in Europe. March 2026 Supply Agreement Tesla (US) LG Energy Solution (South Korea) Tesla and LG Energy Solution signed a USD 4.3 billion agreement covering lithium iron phosphate battery production at a facility in Lansing, Michigan. Production is expected to begin in 2027, strengthening Tesla's US-based battery supply chain and supporting its energy storage operations. March 2026 Joint Venture Volkswagen Group (Germany) Rivian Automotive (US) Volkswagen Group and Rivian's joint venture, Rivian and Volkswagen Group Technologies, completed winter testing of its production-intent zonal architecture for future software-defined vehicles. The technology is being evaluated across Volkswagen, Audi, and Scout vehicle programs, supporting the development of future electric vehicle platforms. January 2025 Agreement Volkswagen Group (Germany) Government of Spain SEAT S.A., a subsidiary of Volkswagen, signed the 'CASA SEAT Declaration for Promoting Electric Mobility in Spain' alongside the Government of Spain, Generalitat de Catalunya, Comunitat Valenciana, and the Government of Navarre. This agreement aimed to accelerate Spain's transition to electromobility. SEAT would receive EUR 89 million from the nearly EUR 390 million allocated under the PERTE VEC initiative. It is committed to measures such as offering purchase incentives for electric vehicles, expanding charging infrastructure, renewing public vehicle fleets with EVs, and promoting the benefits of electric mobility.

Company Revenue Share Details

The global electric vehicle market is characterized by a relatively concentrated group of leading manufacturers, while a broad base of regional and global players continues to account for a significant share of demand. The top five companies collectively represent approximately 45% to 55% of the market, with BYD at 19% to 21%, followed by Geely Holding Group at 8% to 10%, Tesla at 7% to 9%, Volkswagen Group at 6% to 8%, and General Motors at 5% to 7%. The scale of these players reflects the importance of broad model portfolios, battery and powertrain capabilities, manufacturing capacity, and access to major EV markets. However, the remaining 45% to 55% remains distributed among multiple automakers, indicating that the market has not consolidated around a small number of manufacturers. This creates opportunities for established OEMs and regional EV specialists to gain share through localized production, competitive pricing, differentiated vehicle technologies, and expansion into emerging EV markets.

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