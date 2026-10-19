Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 19

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 16 October 2026 were:-

Excluding current year Revenue = 2,051.00p

Including ALL Revenue = 2,093.51p

ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 7.7% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 6.1%. There are currently 75,579,605 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.

Contact:

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

19 October 2026