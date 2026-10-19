Infosys and Truist Strengthen Strategic Collaboration to Build a Global Capability Center in India

BENGALURU, India, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in AI-first business consulting and technology services, recently announced the expansion of its collaboration with Truist, one of the largest US-based financial services companies, to support the bank's continued build-out of its AI-first Global Capability Center in Hyderabad. Together with Infosys, Truist is strengthening India's role as a key global hub for innovation, talent, and digital capability.

Through this expanded collaboration, Infosys will utilize its deep financial services expertise and AI-first capabilities, to help accelerate scalable transformation and drive enterprise-wide value creation. As part of this effort, Truist is consolidating capabilities currently delivered through multiple supplier relationships in India into a more unified, integrated operating model. Infosys and Truist will celebrate the successful onboarding of more than 1,000 colleagues later this month, marking a significant milestone in the continued growth and expansion of the GCC.

The GCC represents Truist's continued investment in building a scaled, future-ready innovation and operations hub designed to enhance client experiences, empower teammates, and help deliver a more digitally enabled and relationship-driven banking experience. Infosys will enable Truist to build, scale, and transition a self-sustaining center of excellence, integrating AI, technology, data, and operations into a single cohesive delivery framework. This model is designed to reduce third-party dependency, manage global delivery complexity, and cultivate deep, future-ready technology talent.

India represents a critical part of Truist's evolving operating model, with a strong base of Truist contract professionals already contributing across engineering, data, and operations. Building on its long-standing relationship with Truist, Infosys will support the continued scaling of Truist's GCC, helping to enable seamless cross-geography collaboration and faster delivery in an increasingly digital and AI-driven industry.

Steve Hagerman, Chief Information Officer, Truist, said, "Our Global Capability Center in India is a strategic investment in Truist's future. As we accelerate our transformation into a more agile, AI-enabled enterprise, we are intentionally building global capabilities that allow us to move faster, innovate at scale, and better serve our clients. This center will play a critical role in helping Truist build and scale strategic capabilities through a more integrated operating model improving client experience and empowering teammates. Through this collaboration with Infosys, we are building not just capacity, but enduring expertise that strengthens how we operate as a global organization."

Dennis Gada, EVP and Global Head of Banking and Financial Services, Infosys, said, "We are proud to deepen our long-standing relationship with Truist as they evolve their presence in India into a strategic engine for AI-led transformation and reimagination. Financial institutions today must move decisively from modernizing legacy infrastructure to deploying AI at scale across every function. By leveraging Infosys Topaz, our proven Build, Operate and Transfer enablement model and deep financial services expertise, we are committed to helping Truist build a resilient, scalable digital core - and unlock AI value at scale - with trust and governance-built in."

About Truist

https://www.truist.com/ Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist has leading market share in many of the high-growth markets in the U.S. and offers a wide range of products and services through wholesale and consumer businesses, including consumer and small business banking, commercial and corporate banking, investment banking and capital markets, wealth management, payments, and specialized lending businesses. Truist is a top-10 commercial bank with total assets of $556 billion as of June 30, 2026. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. Learn more at Truist.com.

About Infosys

Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY) is a global leader in AI first business consulting and technology services. Over 325,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses, and communities. As navigators of enterprise transformation, we enable businesses in 59 countries to unlock AI value at scale. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we accelerate business transformation through our AI-first value framework, deep domain expertise, and our unique ability to orchestrate innovations from our AI-native partner ecosystem. Infosys is recognised as the fastest growing IT services brand globally, committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable partner for our clients where deep talent expertise, in an inclusive workplace, help them navigate their next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release, including those concerning our future events, future growth prospects, our future financial or operating performance and our offerings and collaborations are "forward looking statements" intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company, our industry, economic conditions in the markets in which we operate, and certain other matters. These forward-looking statements are subject to substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, increased competition for talent, our ability to attract and retain personnel, increase in wages, investments to reskill our employees, our ability to effectively implement a hybrid work model, economic uncertainties and geo-political situations, technological disruptions and innovations such as artificial intelligence, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, particularly in the United States, our Environmental, Social, Governance ("ESG") vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity and capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, cybersecurity matters, the outcome of pending litigation and the US government investigation, and the effect of current and future tariffs. These and additional factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. In light of these and other uncertainties, you should not conclude that the results or outcomes referred to in any of the forward-looking statements will be achieved. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

SOURCE Infosys