BingX Launches BXUSD, Bringing Fund-Based Yield Opportunities to Its Multi-Asset Ecosystem

PANAMA CITY, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, the world's leading multi-asset trading platform, today announced the launch of BXUSD, a yield-bearing savings product backed by investments in a U.S. money market fund managed by Franklin Templeton. The product introduces yield opportunities to the BingX ecosystem, allowing eligible users to receive daily yield distributions while retaining the flexibility to redeem their holdings or use them as margin for USDT-margined futures trading, subject to applicable product terms.

Through its partnership with Franklin Templeton, BingX has invested in the fund to support the new offering. BXUSD is a yield certificate available exclusively within the BingX platform. Eligible users can subscribe with as little as 0.1 USDT, with no subscription fee. Subscriptions are credited instantly to users' spot accounts at a ratio of 1 BXUSD per USDT.

"BXUSD reflects our continued focus on making the multi-asset trading experience more versatile and accessible," said Kevin Lee, Chief Strategy Officer at BingX. "By bringing fund-based yield into our platform, we're giving eligible users more ways to put their assets to work while maintaining the flexibility to move between savings and trading. It's another step in our broader effort to connect digital assets with opportunities across traditional financial markets."

The launch marks another step in BingX's expansion of its TradFi offerings, broadening the platform's capabilities beyond trading to include fund-based savings. BXUSD offers three core features:

Daily Yield Distributions: BXUSD offers a variable annual percentage yield (APY), published and updated daily, with earnings automatically distributed in BXUSD.

BXUSD offers a variable annual percentage yield (APY), published and updated daily, with earnings automatically distributed in BXUSD. Yield-Earning Trading Margin: Users can transfer BXUSD to their USDT-margined futures accounts and enable Multi-Assets Mode. Under this mode, each BXUSD counts as 1 USDT of margin while remaining eligible to earn yield, subject to the applicable product terms.

Users can transfer BXUSD to their USDT-margined futures accounts and enable Multi-Assets Mode. Under this mode, each BXUSD counts as 1 USDT of margin while remaining eligible to earn yield, subject to the applicable product terms. Flexible Redemption Options: Users can choose between fast and standard redemption options, providing flexibility to access their holdings when needed. Fast redemption typically takes approximately one minute, subject to the applicable conditions.

BXUSD further advances BingX's broader multi-asset strategy by integrating a fund-based savings product into an ecosystem spanning crypto spot and futures trading, copy trading and traditional financial markets. Through continued product development, BingX aims to give users more flexible ways to access and manage opportunities across asset classes within a unified platform.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is the world's leading multi-asset trading platform, serving more than 40 million users worldwide. From crypto to traditional markets, BingX connects users with a broad range of assets and opportunities across global markets through one unified platform.

With perpetual futures, TradFi offerings, spot trading and copy trading, alongside AI-powered innovations, BingX delivers a reliable, intelligent, and responsive trading experience designed to help traders navigate evolving markets and act on opportunities with greater confidence and efficiency.

BingX has been the Principal Partner of Chelsea FC since 2024 and became the Official Team Partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP in 2026.

For more information, please visit: https://bingx.com/

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