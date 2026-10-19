Fuel Gas System Market worth $1,837.7 million by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global Fuel Gas System Market for combined-cycle power plants size is projected to grow from USD 1,410.2 million in 2026 to USD 1,837.7 million by 2031 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Browse 223 market data Tables and 61 Figures spread through 267 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Fuel Gas System Market - Global Forecast to 2031."

The global Fuel Gas System Market for combined-cycle power plants is growing steadily, supported by rising demand for reliable fuel delivery, gas-quality management, and safe gas turbine operation. The growing complexity of natural gas supply streams, variations in gas composition, and stricter fuel-quality requirements are increasing the importance of fuel gas conditioning systems in CCGT applications. In addition, the expansion of LNG-based gas supply chains and the development of gas-to-power infrastructure are supporting the adoption of fuel gas systems that can manage different gas supply conditions.

The market is also being shaped by increasing demand for automated fuel gas solutions. The adoption of hydrogen-natural gas blends is creating additional technical requirements for fuel gas systems, particularly for managing changes in gas composition, pressure, temperature, and flow characteristics. Advancements in skid design, instrumentation, control systems, and gas-quality monitoring are therefore supporting the development of more flexible and application-specific fuel gas solutions for CCGT power plants.

Fuel Gas System Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2023-2031

2023-2031 2025 Market Size: USD 1,350.0 Million

USD 1,350.0 Million 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 1,837.7 Million

USD 1,837.7 Million CAGR (2026-2031): 5.4%

Fuel Gas System Market Trends & Insights:

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the Fuel Gas System Market for combined-cycle power plants during the forecast period, with a CAGR of 5.8%, supported by industrial automation, electrification, and power infrastructure investments across the region.

The above-600 MW segment is expected to register a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, supported by the increasing development of large-capacity CCGT plants and the growing requirement for high-volume, reliable fuel-gas supply systems. Larger combined-cycle plants require fuel gas systems designed to accommodate higher gas flow rates and more demanding operating conditions, increasing the value and technical complexity of associated fuel gas conditioning packages

Natural gas is expected to account for the largest share of the Fuel Gas System Market for combined-cycle power plants during the forecast period.

Integrated-skid Suppliers is expected to account for the largest share of the Fuel Gas System Market for combined-cycle power plants.

Industrial(Captive) is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

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Utilities are expected to account for the largest share of the Fuel Gas System Market by end user during the forecast period.

Utilities are expected to maintain their leading position, supported by their extensive involvement in large-scale electricity generation through combined-cycle power plants. Utility demand is supported by investments in new CCGT projects, expansion of gas-fired power generation capacity, and modernization of existing power-generation facilities. The growing need for flexible, reliable electricity generation is also encouraging utilities to expand and optimize their CCGT portfolios. In addition, integrating variable renewable generation into power systems is increasing the need for generation assets that can respond to changes in electricity demand and supply. Independent power producers also represent a significant source of demand through investments in utility-scale CCGT projects, particularly in markets with rising electricity consumption and growing requirements for reliable and dispatchable power generation.

Above 600 MW, by capacity, is expected to register the highest CAGR during 2026-2031.

Above 600 MW CCGT plant capacity is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, supported by the increasing development of large-scale electricity generation projects and the need to add substantial generation capacity through individual power plants. The segment is gaining traction as project developers and power producers increasingly consider higher-capacity CCGT configurations for utility-scale electricity generation. Furthermore, larger CCGT projects generally require more extensive fuel gas infrastructure and higher-value system packages, increasing demand for integrated fuel gas solutions. The growing adoption of advanced gas turbine technologies and the development of large-scale projects designed for long-term electricity supply are also supporting the segment's expansion. These factors are expected to sustain strong demand for fuel gas systems associated with CCGT plants above 600 MW through 2031.

North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the Fuel Gas System Market for combined-cycle power plants during the forecast period.

North America is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, supported by strong investment in new combined-cycle power generation and increasing electricity demand across the region. The US accounts for most of this growth, driven by rising power needs from data centers, large manufacturing facilities, and other energy-intensive consumers, along with the replacement of aging generation assets. In addition, growing electricity demand in Texas and the Mid-Atlantic region is supporting greater utilization of natural-gas-based generation, while expansion of natural gas pipeline infrastructure is improving fuel availability for new and existing CCGT facilities. Canada and Mexico are also contributing to regional opportunities through investments in reliable gas-based generation and supporting infrastructure. These developments are expected to increase demand for fuel gas systems associated with new, expanded, and modernized CCGT power-generation and CHP facilities across North America.

Top Companies in Fuel Gas System Industry:

The Fuel Gas System Industry for combined-cycle power plants include KROHNE Group (Germany), Emerson Electric Co. (US), Gaumer Process (US), Multitex Group (India), GENERON (US), EML Manufacturing, LLC (Ireland), Sungov Engineering (India), Petrogas Gas Systems (Netherlands), Process Systems (France), Kilburn (India), ERGIL (Turkey), E&CO (South Korea), DAIPem Integrated Limited (India), Integrated Flow Solutions (US), and Delta Filters & Separators (India). These companies are strengthening their market positions through product portfolio expansion, technological development, capacity expansion, strategic partnerships, and geographic expansion.

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Fuel Gas System Market - Investment & funding + Merger & Acquisition

Investment Funding Context

The Fuel Gas System Market is attracting investment from fuel gas equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and gas-processing solution providers as spending on combined-cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power generation and associated gas infrastructure increases. Investments are increasingly directed toward integrated fuel gas conditioning skids, filtration and separation equipment, pressure regulation, metering, gas heating, and gas-quality monitoring solutions. Companies are also strengthening manufacturing and engineering capabilities to address growing demand for customized fuel gas packages and larger power-generation projects. In parallel, investments in LNG import terminals, gas transmission infrastructure, and gas-to-power projects are improving natural gas availability for CCGT generation and creating additional opportunities for fuel gas system suppliers. The emergence of hydrogen-capable gas turbines is also encouraging investment in technologies designed to accommodate blended fuels and changing gas compositions.

Revenue Shift Context

The Fuel Gas System Market is gradually shifting revenue toward applications associated with larger and more technically demanding CCGT power projects. While conventional natural gas-fired power generation still accounts for most market revenue, growing adoption of hydrogen-natural gas blending and hydrogen-capable gas turbines is creating new revenue opportunities for fuel gas system suppliers. Revenue is also shifting toward projects requiring higher levels of fuel-quality control due to variations in gas composition, pressure, and supply conditions. In addition, growing investments in CCGT projects across emerging power markets, particularly in Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa, are expanding the geographic sources of market revenue. The increasing emphasis on fuel flexibility and adaptation to evolving gas specifications is expected to further influence revenue patterns across the market.

Mergers and Acquisitions

M&A activity in the Fuel Gas System Market is primarily focused on strengthening capabilities in gas processing, fuel conditioning, measurement, and power-generation solutions. Recent transactions in adjacent gas-processing and power-generation technologies indicate increasing interest in assets that enhance natural gas treatment and fuel management capabilities. In March 2025, Emerson completed its USD 7.2 billion acquisition of the remaining stake in AspenTech, strengthening its industrial automation and software portfolio, although the transaction is broader than the fuel gas supply market.

Fuel Gas System Market: Mergers and Acquisitions, January 2025-June 2025

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description 25-Mar Acquisition Emerson Electric Co (US) Aspen Technology (US) Emerson completed its acquisition of the remaining outstanding shares of AspenTech, making it a wholly owned subsidiary. AspenTech's industrial software and process optimization capabilities can complement Emerson's automation portfolio in energy and process industries. For fuel gas systems, the combination may support digital monitoring, process modeling, and optimization alongside physical gas regulation and conditioning equipment.

Company Revenue Share Details

The Fuel Gas System Market remains fragmented, with revenue distributed across specialized fuel gas integrated-skid suppliers and component & system integrators. Major players such as KROHNE Group (Germany), Emerson Electric Co. (US), Gaumer Process (US), Multitex Group (India), and GENERON (US)are strengthening their positions through new product development, capacity expansion, acquisitions, and technology investments.

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