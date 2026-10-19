INEO Tech Corp.: INEO Announces Preliminary Q1 Fiscal 2027 Revenue of More Than $1.3 Million and Adjusted EBITDA Near Break-Even

Revenue increases more than 25% sequentially from record Q4 and more than 350% year over year

SURREY, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 19, 2026 / INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV:INEO)(OTCQB:INEOF)(FSE:0OQ) (the "Company" or "INEO"), a provider of connected entrance infrastructure for modern retail, today announced preliminary unaudited financial results for its first quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Based on the Company's preliminary quarter-end results, INEO expects to report revenue of more than $1.3 million and Adjusted EBITDA within a range of negative $50,000 to positive $50,000 for the first quarter of fiscal 2027.

Preliminary Q1 revenue represents an increase of more than 25% from the record $1,030,946 reported in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 and more than 350% from $288,171 in the first quarter of fiscal 2026. The preliminary Q1 revenue result also represents more than 60% of the $2.08 million in revenue generated by INEO during all of fiscal 2026.

INEO ended the quarter with more than $300,000 of confirmed customer orders which had not yet shipped. During the quarter, the Company continued converting customer orders into shipments and deployments while expanding the installed base for its connected entrance infrastructure platform.

"Q1 represents another meaningful step in the operating improvements we have been working toward," said Kyle Hall, Chief Executive Officer of INEO. "Revenue increased again from our record fourth quarter and our preliminary Adjusted EBITDA improved to approximately break-even as shipment volumes increased."

"Our focus remains on execution, including converting customer orders into shipments, successfully deploying those systems, expanding the installed base which supports recurring platform revenue and accelerating new customer opportunities. While there is still significant work ahead, we are encouraged by the operating leverage emerging as the business scales."

Preliminary Q1 Fiscal 2027 Highlights

Preliminary revenue of more than $1.3 million

Revenue increased more than 25% sequentially from Q4 fiscal 2026

Revenue increased more than 350% year over year

Preliminary Adjusted EBITDA between negative $50,000 and positive $50,000

Quarter-end unshipped customer orders of more than $300,000

INEO expects to report its complete first-quarter fiscal 2027 financial results and file its interim financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis before the end of November in accordance with applicable reporting requirements.

The revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and order figures contained in this release are preliminary and unaudited and remain subject to completion of the Company's normal quarter-end closing and review procedures. Final results may differ from the preliminary figures disclosed in this release.

Non-IFRS Financial Measure

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure and does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS Accounting Standards. Accordingly, it may not be comparable to similarly named measures used by other companies.

Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure to evaluate operating performance before the impact of financing costs, income taxes, depreciation, amortization and certain non-cash items. The Company expects to provide the applicable reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable IFRS measure in its first-quarter fiscal 2027 Management's Discussion and Analysis.

INEO Tech Corp.

Per: "Kyle Hall"

Kyle Hall, Chief Executive Officer and Director

About INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV:INEO)(OTCQB:INEOF)(FSE:0OQ)

INEO builds connected entrance infrastructure for modern retail.

The Company's patented technology combines electronic article surveillance, digital display screens, edge processing and cloud-based services into one managed front-of-store system. INEO's platform helps retailers address loss prevention, retail media, analytics, remote monitoring and operational visibility through infrastructure positioned at one of the most important locations in retail, the store entrance.

INEO is headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia and its shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "INEO", on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "INEOF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "0OQ".

For more information, visit www.ineotechcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Forward-looking information in this release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's expected preliminary first-quarter revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, final first-quarter financial results, conversion of customer orders into shipments, deployments, expansion of the installed base and growth of recurring platform revenue.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The preliminary financial information disclosed in this release is unaudited and remains subject to completion of the Company's normal quarter-end closing and review procedures. Actual results may differ from the preliminary results disclosed herein. INEO undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Investor Relations Contact

Kyle Hall

CEO, INEO Tech Corp.

604-244-1895

investors@ineotechcorp.com

www.ineotechcorp.com

SOURCE: INEO Tech Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/ineo-announces-preliminary-q1-fiscal-2027-revenue-of-more-than-1.3-million-and-1238229