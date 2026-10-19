Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2026) - Alex Metals Corp. (TSXV: ALX) ("Alex Metals", the "Company" or "ALX") is pleased to announce that its common shares commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB") in the United States, effective October 19, 2026, under the symbol "ALXMF".

"Alex Metals was created because we see such strong mineral potential in Alaska and that U.S. focus made clear the need to list on the OTCQB as soon as possible after listing on the TSXV," said Gwen Preston, President and CEO. "With results from 6,200 metres of drilling this summer testing four targets across two projects expected soon, we are pleased that our stock is now visible and accessible to investors trading in Canada and the United States."

The OTCQB Venture Market is recognized as a premier U.S. marketplace for early-stage and developing companies that meet high financial reporting standards and maintain current public disclosure. Listing on the OTCQB is expected to provide Alex Metals with enhanced visibility and convenience of trading for U.S.-based investors, broadening the Company's shareholder base and improving overall liquidity.

Market Making

Alex Metals also announces that it has entered into an agreement with Ventum Financial Corp. ("Ventum") to provide services as a market maker. Ventum is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, and is a full-service securities dealer that provides assistance to companies in accessing capital markets and enhancing their corporate profile. All funds to be used for the market-making services will be provided by Ventum in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable securities laws.

Under the agreement, the Company will pay Ventum a cash fee of $4,000 plus applicable taxes per month, with the first payment due upon execution of the agreement. The fees payable to Ventum will be funded from the Company's working capital. Ventum will not receive any securities of the Company as compensation. The initial term of the agreement is three (3) months from the date of execution with an option to renew. It is anticipated that the total costs payable to Ventum by the Company for the initial term will be approximately $12,000, plus applicable taxes. Ventum will assist in maintaining active and orderly trading in the market for the Company's securities in support of market liquidity and depth. Ventum is an arm's length party to the Company. Ventum does not currently have any interest in the Company or the securities of the Company, but Ventum may acquire securities of the Company in connection with the market-making services. The engagement of Ventum is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Investor Relations Manager

The Company also announces that it has entered into an employment agreement with Taylor Ross as the Company's Investor Relations Manager dated September 28, 2026. Pursuant to the employment agreement, Ms. Ross has been granted 75,000 incentive stock options at an exercise price of C$0.70 per share, exercisable for five (5) years and vesting in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. Ms. Ross is an arm's length party to the Company and, as of the date of this news release, other than the incentive stock options described above, does not hold any securities of the Company. Ms. Ross's employment is subject to the terms of her employment agreement and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. Her responsibilities include communicating with shareholders and the investment community and maintaining the Company's corporate profile.

About Alex Metals

Alex Metals is a minerals exploration company primarily focused on its gold-silver-zinc-copper projects in Southeast Alaska, United States. Alex Metals' objective is to identify, acquire, and explore high-quality mineral assets - with a particular focus on high-grade volcanogenic massive sulphide mineralization - in pursuit of discoveries that have potential to achieve critical mass of size and grade to advance to resource development and feasibility studies.

Alex Metals' principal mineral projects are the KSO Project, which covers 1,413.6 ha (3,492.9 acres), and the Wodski Project, which covers 1,354.1 ha (3,346 acres), both located in Southeast Alaska.

Additional information about Alex Metals can be found at alexmetals.com.

On Behalf of the Board,

Gwen Preston

President, CEO, and Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding the necessary regulatory approval for the market making activities; statements regarding the anticipated result of the market making activities; statements regarding the anticipated total costs payable to Ventum and the funding of such costs from the Company's working capital; statements regarding the potential renewal of the agreement with Ventum; and statements regarding the investor relations services to be provided by Ms. Ross, including the funding of her salary from the Company's working capital and the vesting of her incentive stock options.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied certain material assumptions, including without limitation, that the Company will receive the necessary regulatory approval for the market making activities; that Ventum will perform the market making services as contemplated by the agreement; that the Company will have sufficient working capital to pay the fees payable to Ventum; that Ms. Ross will continue to provide investor relations services to the Company as contemplated; and that the Company will have sufficient working capital to fund Ms. Ross's salary.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: that the Company will not receive the necessary regulatory approval for the market making services, that the anticipated benefits of the market making services will not be as currently anticipated by the Company, that the agreement with Ventum may be terminated or not renewed, that the Company may not have sufficient working capital to fund the fees payable to Ventum, that Ms. Ross's employment may be terminated or that she may not provide investor relations services as contemplated, that the Company may not have sufficient working capital to fund Ms. Ross's salary, changes in applicable laws and regulations, and stock market volatility that may adversely affect the price of the Company's securities.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

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