Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2026) - Alex Metals (TSXV: ALX) is advancing three exploration projects in Southeast Alaska, targeting high-grade silver, gold, zinc and copper discoveries in a region with significant mineral potential. The company recently completed an approximately $8 million exploration program, including drilling at two projects and additional fieldwork at a third. With an experienced exploration team and a focus on discovering mineral deposits similar to Alaska's renowned Greens Creek Mine, Alex Metals is working to uncover a significant new discovery in the Alaskan Panhandle.

Alex Metals (TSXV: ALX)

https://alexmetals.com/





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.b-tv.com/post/ceo-clip---alex-metals-could-southeast-alaska-hold-the-next-major-silver-gold-discovery-btv-60

About BTV - Business Television:

For over 25 years, BTV has been a capital markets focused TV production and Digital Marketing Agency. BTV helps companies increase their brand awareness to a national retail and institutional investor audience, combining unique content creation and major distribution services on top tier networks including Bloomberg, CNBC, FOX Business News and financial sites. The BTV suite of strategic products include: BTV- Business Television Show, CEO Clips, TV Branding Ads, Digital, Lead Gen, Social and Direct Email Marketing Campaigns that reach investors where they research and live on-air and online.

Discover Investment Opportunities!

www.b-tv.com/theagency

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips - are short company video profiles broadcast to a large audience of investors on TV and 15+ financial sites including Reuters, Yahoo!Finance, and Wall Street Journal.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/321849