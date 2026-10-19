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XE

WKN: A1W96L | ISIN: US98401F1057 | Ticker-Symbol: XE9
Stuttgart
19.10.26 | 13:03
20,400 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
XENCOR INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
XENCOR INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,40020,80013:29
20,40020,60013:05
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
XENCOR
XENCOR INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
XENCOR INC20,4000,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.