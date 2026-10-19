CLARITY-Gastric01 data will demonstrate potential of Sone-Ve to establish new treatment for broad population of CLDN18.2-positive gastric cancer patients

SAFFRON results will highlight clinical benefit of adding savolitinib to backbone TAGRISSO in MET-driven 2nd-line EGFRm lung cancer

VOLGA and DeLLphi-305 data will showcase the transformative potential of combining IMFINZI with novel agents to set new standards of care in bladder and small cell lung cancer

AstraZeneca advances its ambition to revolutionize cancer care with new data across its diverse, industry-leading portfolio and pipeline at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress, October 23-27, 2026.

More than 100 abstracts will be presented, including data from five pivotal Phase III trials, four of which will be featured in Presidential Symposia. This breadth of data will demonstrate how AstraZeneca is redefining the way cancer is treated with innovative combinations, precision medicine and antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) across bladder, lung and gastric cancers. Highlights include:

CLARITY-Gastric01: Phase III trial of sonesitatug vedotin (Sone-Ve), a wholly owned Claudin-18.2 (CLDN18.2) ADC, in 2nd and later-line CLDN18.2-positive (=25%) advanced gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancers versus investigator's choice of therapy. This is the first Phase III trial to show a statistically significant and clinically meaningful overall survival (OS) benefit with an anti-CLDN18.2 ADC in this setting. Approximately 60% of patients have CLDN18.2 expression =25% in this setting. (Presidential Symposium 2 Abstract LBA7).

Phase III trial of sonesitatug vedotin (Sone-Ve), a wholly owned Claudin-18.2 (CLDN18.2) ADC, in 2nd and later-line CLDN18.2-positive (=25%) advanced gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancers versus investigator's choice of therapy. This is the first Phase III trial to show a statistically significant and clinically meaningful overall survival (OS) benefit with an anti-CLDN18.2 ADC in this setting. Approximately 60% of patients have CLDN18.2 expression =25% in this setting. (Presidential Symposium 2 Abstract LBA7). SAFFRON: Phase III trial of TAGRISSO (osimertinib) plus savolitinib in patients with MET-driven, epidermal growth factor receptor-mutated ( EGFR m) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who progressed on prior treatment versus platinum-based chemotherapy (Presidential Symposium 2 Abstract LBA6).

Phase III trial of TAGRISSO (osimertinib) plus savolitinib in patients with MET-driven, epidermal growth factor receptor-mutated ( m) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who progressed on prior treatment versus platinum-based chemotherapy (Presidential Symposium 2 Abstract LBA6). DeLLphi-305: Amgen-led Phase III trial of IMFINZI (durvalumab) plus tarlatamab-dlle as a 1st-line maintenance treatment for extensive-stage small cell lung cancer versus IMFINZI alone (Presidential Symposium 1 Abstract LBA3).

Amgen-led Phase III trial of IMFINZI (durvalumab) plus tarlatamab-dlle as a 1st-line maintenance treatment for extensive-stage small cell lung cancer versus IMFINZI alone (Presidential Symposium 1 Abstract LBA3). VOLGA: Phase III trial of perioperative IMFINZI in combination with neoadjuvant enfortumab vedotin in patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer who are ineligible for or have refused cisplatin-based chemotherapy, versus surgery with or without approved adjuvant treatment (Presidential Symposium 1 Abstract LBA2).

Phase III trial of perioperative IMFINZI in combination with neoadjuvant enfortumab vedotin in patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer who are ineligible for or have refused cisplatin-based chemotherapy, versus surgery with or without approved adjuvant treatment (Presidential Symposium 1 Abstract LBA2). SANOVO: Hutchmed-led Phase III trial of TAGRISSO plus savolitinib in treatment-naïve patients with MET-overexpressed, EGFR m locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC versus TAGRISSO alone in China (Proffered Paper Abstract LBA69).

Hutchmed-led Phase III trial of TAGRISSO plus savolitinib in treatment-naïve patients with MET-overexpressed, m locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC versus TAGRISSO alone in China (Proffered Paper Abstract LBA69). NeoCOAST-2: Association of ctDNA clearance with clinical outcomes in a global platform Phase II perioperative trial of IMFINZI combinations with DATROWAY (datopotomab deruxtecan-dlnk), oleclumab and monalizumab in NSCLC (Rapid Oral Session Abstract #4244RO).

Association of ctDNA clearance with clinical outcomes in a global platform Phase II perioperative trial of IMFINZI combinations with DATROWAY (datopotomab deruxtecan-dlnk), oleclumab and monalizumab in NSCLC (Rapid Oral Session Abstract #4244RO). FONTANA: Phase I/IIa trial of torvutatug samrotecan (Torvu-Sam), a folate receptor (FRa)-targeting ADC as monotherapy in patients with platinum-resistant recurrent ovarian cancer (Rapid Oral Session Abstract #1245RO).

Phase I/IIa trial of torvutatug samrotecan (Torvu-Sam), a folate receptor (FRa)-targeting ADC as monotherapy in patients with platinum-resistant recurrent ovarian cancer (Rapid Oral Session Abstract #1245RO). AZD7003: Updated results from a Phase I trial of C-CAR031, a Glypican 3 (GPC3) CAR-T, in advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (Rapid Oral Session Abstract #1680RO).

Susan Galbraith, Executive Vice President, Oncology Haematology R&D, AstraZeneca, said: "AstraZeneca's portfolio of scientific data at ESMO is our strongest to date, showcasing transformative combinations including emerging modalities. Findings from VOLGA, DeLLphi-305 and SAFFRON demonstrate the potential of combination regimens with complementary mechanisms to improve on today's standards of care, extend treatment benefit and meaningfully improve survival outcomes for more patients. These data, alongside practice-changing results for our first wholly owned ADC Sone-Ve from CLARITY-Gastric01 underscore how AstraZeneca is transforming cancer care."

Dave Fredrickson, Executive Vice President, Oncology Haematology Business Unit, AstraZeneca, said: "At ESMO, we are presenting pivotal data that demonstrate how we are advancing new standards of care by adding novel medicines to AstraZeneca's proven backbone therapies. Results from VOLGA, DeLLphi-305 and SAFFRON highlight the potential of innovative IMFINZI- and TAGRISSO-based regimens to improve outcomes for patients across bladder and lung cancers, reinforcing our commitment to continually raising the bar for patients with cancer across the treatment landscape."

Key AstraZeneca presentations during ESMO 20261

Lead Author Abstract Title Presentation details (CEST) Antibody drug conjugates Xu, R-H CLARITY-Gastric01 (CG-01): a Phase III trial of Sone-Ve in second or later-line (2L+) advanced or metastatic Claudin 18.2 (CLDN18.2) positive gastroesophageal carcinoma (GEC) Abstract LBA7 Presidential Symposium 2 October 25, 2026 4:30 PM Meric-Bernstam, F Updated results from FONTANA: Torvutatug samrotecan (torvu-sam), a folate receptor (FRa)-targeted antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), in patients (pts) with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC) Abstract #1245RO Rapid Oral Session October 24, 2026 Dent, R First-line (1L) datopotamab deruxtecan (Dato-DXd) vs chemotherapy in patients (pts) with locally recurrent inoperable or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC) for whom immunotherapy was not an option: Exploratory analysis of pts with brain metastases in TROPION-Breast02 (TB-02) Abstract LBA96 Proffered Paper Session October 24, 2026 8:30 AM Boileau, JF DESTINY-Breast11 (DB-11): MRI-assessed objective responses during neoadjuvant treatment (NAT) with trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) followed by paclitaxel trastuzumab pertuzumab (THP) vs dose- dense doxorubicin cyclophosphamide followed by THP (ddAC-THP) in HER2+ early breast cancer (eBC) Abstract #543RO Rapid Oral Session October 23, 2026 4:15 PM Novello, S First-line (1L) trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) in patients (pts) with HER2-mutant (HER2m) NSCLC: Patient-reported outcomes (PROs) from DESTINY-Lung04 (DL-04) Abstract LBA74 Rapid Oral Session October 24, 2026 9:00 AM Manich, S A DESTINY-Breast09 (DB-09) analysis of trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) pertuzumab (P) vs taxane trastuzumab pertuzumab (THP) for patients (pts) with HER2+ advanced/metastatic breast cancer (a/mBC) and baseline (BL) brain metastases (BMs) Abstract LBA49 Rapid Oral Session October 26, 2026 10:15 AM Immuno-oncology Powles, T Perioperative durvalumab with or without tremelimumab plus neoadjuvant enfortumab vedotin in muscle-invasive bladder cancer: results from the Phase 3 VOLGA trial Abstract LBA2 Presidential Symposium 1 October 24, 2026 4:30 PM Sands, J Tarlatamab plus durvalumab (durva) vs durva as 1L maintenance (1LM) therapy following durva, platinum, and etoposide (1L durva EP) in extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC): Primary analysis of the phase 3 DeLLphi-305 trial Abstract LBA3 Presidential Symposium 1 October 24, 2026 4:30 PM Kudo, M Liver function trajectory and post-progression outcomes in the Phase III EMERALD-3 trial of tremelimumab (T) durvalumab (D) lenvatinib (L) transarterial chemoembolisation (TACE) in participants (pts) with embolisation-eligible hepatocellular carcinoma (eeHCC) Abstract LBA48 Proffered Paper Session October 24, 2026 10:15 AM Westin, S Durvalumab (D) plus carboplatin/paclitaxel (CP) followed by D with or without olaparib (O) in advanced/recurrent endometrial cancer (a/rEC): interim overall survival (OS) and safety from the randomized Phase III DUO-E/GOG-3041/ENGOT-EN10 trial Abstract LBA37 Proffered Paper Session October 24, 2026 2:45 PM De Santis, M Durvalumab (D) in Combination With BCG Induction and Maintenance (I+M) for BCG-Naïve, High-Risk Non-Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer (NMIBC): Early Recurrence and Cystectomy-Free Survival in Patients (pts) With Papillary Only Tumours From POTOMAC Abstract #4737RO Rapid Oral Session October 24, 2026 10:15 AM Cascone, T NeoCOAST-2: Association of ctDNA clearance with clinical outcomes in a global platform Phase II perioperative trial Abstract #4244RO Rapid Oral Session October 25, 2026 8:30 AM Spicer, J ctDNA clearance (CL) during neoadjuvant treatment (neoadj Tx) and its association with outcomes in patients (pts) with resectable/borderline resectable stage IIB-IIIB NSCLC from MDT-BRIDGE Abstract LBA62 Rapid Oral Session October 26, 2026 10:15 AM Lorenza, R Seven-year overall survival (OS) and OS by tumour response measures from the Phase III HIMALAYA trial of tremelimumab plus durvalumab in first-line (1L) unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (uHCC) Abstract #1683P Poster Session October 25, 2026 12:00 PM Tumor drivers and resistance Lu, S Osimertinib (osi) savolitinib (savo) vs platinum-pemetrexed (plat-pem) in EGFRm MET-overexpressed (OE) and/or -amplified (AMP) advanced NSCLC post-osi: SAFFRON Phase III primary results Abstract LBA6 Presidential Symposium 2 October 25, 2026 4:30 PM Wu, YL Savolitinib or Placebo Combined with Osimertinib in Treatment-Naïve Advanced NSCLC with EGFR Mutation and MET Overexpression: Results from the Phase III SANOVO trial Abstract LBA69 Proffered Paper Session October 26, 2026 8:30 AM Fizazi, K Capivasertib (capi) abiraterone (abi) vs placebo (pbo) abi in patients (pts) with PTEN-deficient metastatic hormone sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC): updated overall survival (OS) from CAPItello-281 Abstract LBA56 Rapid Oral Session October 23, 2026 1:30 PM Cell therapy Liang, T Phase I trial of C-CAR031, a GPC3-targeted TGFßRIIDN armored autologous CAR-T, in advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (aHCC): Updated Results Abstract #1680RO Rapid Oral Session October 26, 2026 2:45 PM 1 More than 100 abstracts at ESMO 2026 will feature AstraZeneca medicines and pipeline molecules

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION for TAGRISSO (osimertinib)

There are no contraindications for TAGRISSO

TAGRISSO can cause severe and fatal interstitial lung disease (ILD)/pneumonitis. ILD/pneumonitis occurred in 4% of the 1813 patients treated with TAGRISSO monotherapy who had not received recent definitive chemoradiation therapy; 0.4% of cases were fatal ILD/Pneumonitis with TAGRISSO in combination with Pemetrexed and Platinum-based Chemotherapy: In the FLAURA2 study, ILD/pneumonitis occurred in 3.3% of the 276 patients who received TAGRISSO in combination with pemetrexed and platinum-based chemotherapy; 0.4% of cases were fatal ILD/Pneumonitis Following Definitive Platinum-based Chemoradiation Therapy (CRT): In the LAURA study, following definitive platinum-based CRT, ILD/pneumonitis including radiation pneumonitis, occurred in 80 of the 143 patients (56%) who received TAGRISSO monotherapy and 28 of the 73 patients (38%) who received placebo. There was one fatal case (0.7%), 3.5% Grade 3, 34% Grade 2, and 18% Grade 1 adverse reactions of ILD/pneumonitis in TAGRISSO-treated patients. For TAGRISSO-treated patients, ILD/pneumonitis led to permanent discontinuation of TAGRISSO in 7% of patients and dosage interruptions of TAGRISSO in 35% of patients. Among the 46 patients who were rechallenged with TAGRISSO, 11% had recurrence of ILD/pneumonitis. In the 80 TAGRISSO-treated patients, ILD/pneumonitis resolved in 40%, resolved with sequelae in 1.3%, were resolving in 16%, did not resolve in 41%, and resulted in death in 1.3%



For patients receiving TAGRISSO who have not received recent definitive platinum-based CRT, withhold TAGRISSO and promptly investigate for ILD in patients who present with worsening of respiratory symptoms which may be indicative of ILD (eg, dyspnea, cough, and fever). Permanently discontinue TAGRISSO if ILD/pneumonitis is confirmed. For patients who have received recent definitive platinum-based CRT with Grade 1 ILD/pneumonitis, continue TAGRISSO or interrupt and restart, as appropriate. Permanently discontinue TAGRISSO in patients diagnosed with Grade =2 ILD/pneumonitis

TAGRISSO can cause heart rate-corrected QT (QTc) interval prolongation. Of the 1813 TAGRISSO monotherapy-treated patients in clinical trials, 1.1% were found to have a QTc >500 msec, and 4.3% of patients had an increase from baseline QTc >60 msec. Of the 276 patients treated with TAGRISSO in combination with pemetrexed and platinum-based chemotherapy in the FLAURA2 study, 1.8% were found to have a QTc >500 msec, and 10.5% of patients had an increase from baseline QTc >60 msec. No QTc-related arrhythmias were reported. Clinical trials of TAGRISSO did not enroll patients with baseline QTc of >470 msec. Conduct periodic monitoring with ECGs and electrolytes in patients with congenital long QTc syndrome, congestive heart failure, electrolyte abnormalities, or those who are taking medications known to prolong the QTc interval. Permanently discontinue TAGRISSO in patients who develop QTc interval prolongation with signs/symptoms of life-threatening arrhythmia

TAGRISSO can cause cardiomyopathy, including cardiac failure, chronic cardiac failure, congestive heart failure, pulmonary edema or decreased ejection fraction. Cardiomyopathy occurred in 3.8% of the 1813 TAGRISSO-treated patients; 0.1% of cardiomyopathy cases were fatal. In the FLAURA2 study, cardiomyopathy occurred in 9% of the 276 patients who received TAGRISSO in combination with pemetrexed and platinum-based chemotherapy; 1.1% of cardiomyopathy cases were fatal. A decline in left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) =10% from baseline and to <50% LVEF occurred in 4.2% of 1557 patients who had baseline and at least one follow-up LVEF assessment.In the ADAURA study, 1.5% (5/325) of TAGRISSO-treated patients experienced LVEF decreases =10% from baseline and a drop to <50%. In the LAURA study, following platinum-based CRT, 3% (4/135) of TAGRISSO-treated patients and no placebo-treated patients experienced LVEF decreases =10% and a drop to <50%. In the FLAURA2 study, 8% (21/262) of patients treated with TAGRISSO in combination with pemetrexed and platinum-based chemotherapy, who had baseline and at least one follow-up LVEF assessment, experienced LVEF decreases =10% and a drop to <50%. For patients receiving TAGRISSO monotherapy, conduct cardiac monitoring in patients with cardiac risk factors, including assessment of LVEF at baseline and during treatment. For patients receiving TAGRISSO in combination with pemetrexed and platinum-based chemotherapy, conduct cardiac monitoring in all patients, including assessment of LVEF at baseline and during treatment. Assess LVEF in patients who develop relevant cardiac signs or symptoms during treatment. For symptomatic congestive heart failure, permanently discontinue TAGRISSO

Keratitis was reported in 0.6% of 1813 patients treated with TAGRISSO monotherapy in clinical trials. Promptly refer patients with signs and symptoms suggestive of keratitis (such as eye inflammation, lacrimation, light sensitivity, blurred vision, eye pain and/or red eye) to an ophthalmologist

Postmarketing cases consistent with erythema multiforme major (EMM), Stevens-Johnson syndrome (SJS) and toxic epidermal necrolysis (TEN) have been reported in patients receiving TAGRISSO. Withhold TAGRISSO if EMM, SJS, or TEN is suspected and permanently discontinue if confirmed

Postmarketing cases of cutaneous vasculitis including leukocytoclastic vasculitis, urticarial vasculitis, and IgA vasculitis have been reported in patients receiving TAGRISSO. Withhold TAGRISSO if cutaneous vasculitis is suspected, evaluate for systemic involvement, and consider dermatology consultation. If no other etiology can be identified, consider permanent discontinuation of TAGRISSO based on severity

Aplastic anemia has been reported in TAGRISSO-treated patients in clinical trials (0.06% of 1813) and postmarketing. Some cases had a fatal outcome. Inform patients of the signs and symptoms of aplastic anemia including but not limited to, new or persistent fevers, bruising, bleeding, and pallor. If aplastic anemia is suspected, withhold TAGRISSO and obtain a hematology consultation. If aplastic anemia is confirmed, permanently discontinue TAGRISSO. Perform complete blood count with differential before starting TAGRISSO, periodically throughout treatment, and more frequently if indicated

Myalgia occurred in 4.8% of patients in the pooled safety population who received TAGRISSO as a monotherapy (n=1813), of these, 0.1% were grade 3. Myalgia with concurrent increased creatinine phosphokinase (CPK) elevation occurred in 0.1% of patients. The median time to onset of myalgia for these patients with CPK elevation was 648 days (range: 141 days to 1155 days). Grade 1 myositis occurred in 0.2% of patients who received TAGRISSO. Rhabdomyolysis has been reported in the post-marketing setting. Advise patients to report unexplained muscle pain or tenderness. Monitor CPK levels periodically during treatment with TAGRISSO and as clinically indicated in patients reporting unexplained muscle pain or tenderness. Withhold, then resume at the same or reduced dose

Verify pregnancy status of females of reproductive potential prior to initiating TAGRISSO. Advise pregnant women of the potential risk to a fetus. Advise females of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with TAGRISSO and for 6 weeks after the last dose. Advise males with female partners of reproductive potential to use effective contraception for 4 months after the last dose

Because of the potential for serious adverse reactions in breastfed infants from TAGRISSO, women should not breastfeed during treatment with TAGRISSO and for 2 weeks after the last dose

Most common (=20%) adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities, were: TAGRISSO monotherapy: leukopenia, lymphopenia, thrombocytopenia, anemia, diarrhea, rash, musculoskeletal pain, neutropenia, nail toxicity, dry skin, stomatitis, and fatigue TAGRISSO monotherapy following platinum-based chemoradiation therapy lymphopenia, leukopenia, ILD/pneumonitis, thrombocytopenia, neutropenia, rash, diarrhea, nail toxicity, musculoskeletal pain, cough and COVID-19 TAGRISSO in combination with pemetrexed and platinum-based chemotherapy: leukopenia, thrombocytopenia, neutropenia, lymphopenia, rash, diarrhea, stomatitis, nail toxicity, dry skin, and increased blood creatinine



INDICATIONS

TAGRISSO is indicated as adjuvant therapy after tumor resection in adult patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors have epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) exon 19 deletions or exon 21 L858R mutations, as detected by an FDA-approved test

TAGRISSO is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced, unresectable (stage III) NSCLC whose disease has not progressed during or following concurrent or sequential platinum-based chemoradiation therapy and whose tumors have epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) exon 19 deletions or exon 21 L858R mutations, as detected by an FDA-approved test

TAGRISSO is indicated for the first-line treatment of adult patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors have epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) exon 19 deletions or exon 21 L858R mutations, as detected by an FDA-approved test

TAGRISSO is indicated in combination with pemetrexed and platinum-based chemotherapy, for the first-line treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC whose tumors have epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) exon 19 deletions or exon 21 L858R mutations, as detected by an FDA-approved test

TAGRISSO is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) T790M mutation-positive NSCLC, as detected by an FDA-approved test, whose disease has progressed on or after EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) therapy

Please see complete Prescribing Information, including Patient Information for TAGRISSO.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR IMFINZI (durvalumab) AND IMJUDO (tremelimumab-actl)

There are no contraindications for IMFINZI (durvalumab) or IMJUDO (tremelimumab-actl).

Severe and Fatal Immune-Mediated Adverse Reactions

Important immune-mediated adverse reactions listed under Warnings and Precautions may not include all possible severe and fatal immune-mediated reactions. Immune-mediated adverse reactions, which may be severe or fatal, can occur in any organ system or tissue. Immune-mediated adverse reactions can occur at any time after starting treatment or after discontinuation. Monitor patients closely for symptoms and signs that may be clinical manifestations of underlying immune-mediated adverse reactions. Evaluate clinical chemistries including liver enzymes, creatinine, adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) level, and thyroid function at baseline and before each dose. In cases of suspected immune-mediated adverse reactions, initiate appropriate workup to exclude alternative etiologies, including infection. Institute medical management promptly, including specialty consultation as appropriate. Withhold or permanently discontinue IMFINZI and IMJUDO depending on severity. See USPI Dosing and Administration for specific details. In general, if IMFINZI and IMJUDO requires interruption or discontinuation, administer systemic corticosteroid therapy (1 mg to 2 mg/kg/day prednisone or equivalent) until improvement to Grade 1 or less. Upon improvement to Grade 1 or less, initiate corticosteroid taper and continue to taper over at least 1 month. Consider administration of other systemic immunosuppressants in patients whose immune-mediated adverse reactions are not controlled with corticosteroid therapy.

Immune-Mediated Pneumonitis

IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause immune-mediated pneumonitis, which may be fatal. The incidence of pneumonitis is higher in patients who have received prior thoracic radiation.

IMFINZI as a Single Agent In patients who did not receive recent prior radiation, the incidence of immune-mediated pneumonitis was 2.4% (34/1414), including fatal (<0.1%), and Grade 3-4 (0.4%) adverse reactions. In patients who received recent prior radiation, the incidence of pneumonitis (including radiation pneumonitis) in patients with unresectable Stage III NSCLC following definitive chemoradiation within 42 days prior to initiation of IMFINZI in PACIFIC was 18.3% (87/475) in patients receiving IMFINZI and 12.8% (30/234) in patients receiving placebo. Of the patients who received IMFINZI (475), 1.1% were fatal and 2.7% were Grade 3 adverse reactions. The incidence of pneumonitis (including radiation pneumonitis) in patients with LS-SCLC following chemoradiation within 42 days prior to initiation of IMFINZI in ADRIATIC was 14% (37/262) in patients receiving IMFINZI and 6% (16/265) in patients receiving placebo. Of the patients who received IMFINZI (262), 0.4% had a fatal adverse reaction and 2.7% had Grade 3 adverse reactions. The frequency and severity of immune-mediated pneumonitis in patients who did not receive definitive chemoradiation prior to IMFINZI were similar in patients who received IMFINZI as a single agent or with ES-SCLC or BTC when given in combination with chemotherapy.

IMFINZI with IMJUDO Immune-mediated pneumonitis occurred in 1.3% (5/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO, including fatal (0.3%) and Grade 3 (0.2%) adverse reactions.

IMFINZI with IMJUDO and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy Immune-mediated pneumonitis occurred in 3.5% (21/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy, including fatal (0.5%), and Grade 3 (1%) adverse reactions.



Immune-Mediated Colitis

IMFINZI with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy can cause immune-mediated colitis, which may be fatal. IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause immune-mediated colitis that is frequently associated with diarrhea. Cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection/reactivation has been reported in patients with corticosteroid-refractory immune-mediated colitis. In cases of corticosteroid-refractory colitis, consider repeating infectious workup to exclude alternative etiologies.

IMFINZI as a Single Agent Immune-mediated colitis occurred in 2% (37/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI, including Grade 4 (<0.1%) and Grade 3 (0.4%) adverse reactions.

IMFINZI with IMJUDO Immune-mediated colitis or diarrhea occurred in 6% (23/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO, including Grade 3 (3.6%) adverse reactions. Intestinal perforation has been observed in other studies of IMFINZI and IMJUDO.

IMFINZI with IMJUDO and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy Immune-mediated colitis occurred in 6.5% (39/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy including fatal (0.2%) and Grade 3 (2.5%) adverse reactions. Intestinal perforation and large intestine perforation were reported in 0.1% of patients.



Immune-Mediated Hepatitis

IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause immune-mediated hepatitis, which may be fatal.

IMFINZI as a Single Agent Immune-mediated hepatitis occurred in 2.8% (52/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI, including fatal (0.2%), Grade 4 (0.3%) and Grade 3 (1.4%) adverse reactions.

IMFINZI with IMJUDO Immune-mediated hepatitis occurred in 7.5% (29/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO, including fatal (0.8%), Grade 4 (0.3%) and Grade 3 (4.1%) adverse reactions.

IMFINZI with IMJUDO and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy Immune-mediated hepatitis occurred in 3.9% (23/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy, including fatal (0.3%), Grade 4 (0.5%), and Grade 3 (2%) adverse reactions.



Immune-Mediated Endocrinopathies

Adrenal Insufficiency : IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause primary or secondary adrenal insufficiency. For Grade 2 or higher adrenal insufficiency, initiate symptomatic treatment, including hormone replacement as clinically indicated. IMFINZI as a Single Agent Immune-mediated adrenal insufficiency occurred in 0.5% (9/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI, including Grade 3 (<0.1%) adverse reactions. IMFINZI with IMJUDO Immune-mediated adrenal insufficiency occurred in 1.5% (6/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO, including Grade 3 (0.3%) adverse reactions. IMFINZI with IMJUDO and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy Immune-mediated adrenal insufficiency occurred in 2.2% (13/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy, including Grade 3 (0.8%) adverse reactions.

: IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause primary or secondary adrenal insufficiency. For Grade 2 or higher adrenal insufficiency, initiate symptomatic treatment, including hormone replacement as clinically indicated. Hypophysitis : IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause immune-mediated hypophysitis. Hypophysitis can present with acute symptoms associated with mass effect such as headache, photophobia, or visual field cuts. Hypophysitis can cause hypopituitarism. Initiate symptomatic treatment including hormone replacement as clinically indicated. IMFINZI as a Single Agent Grade 3 hypophysitis/hypopituitarism occurred in <0.1% (1/1889) of patients who received IMFINZI. IMFINZI with IMJUDO Immune-mediated hypophysitis/hypopituitarism occurred in 1% (4/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO. IMFINZI with IMJUDO and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy Immune-mediated hypophysitis occurred in 1.3% (8/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy, including Grade 3 (0.5%) adverse reactions.

: IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause immune-mediated hypophysitis. Hypophysitis can present with acute symptoms associated with mass effect such as headache, photophobia, or visual field cuts. Hypophysitis can cause hypopituitarism. Initiate symptomatic treatment including hormone replacement as clinically indicated. Thyroid Disorders : IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause immune-mediated thyroid disorders. Thyroiditis can present with or without endocrinopathy. Hypothyroidism can follow hyperthyroidism. Initiate hormone replacement therapy for hypothyroidism or institute medical management of hyperthyroidism as clinically indicated. IMFINZI as a Single Agent Immune-mediated thyroiditis occurred in 0.5% (9/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI, including Grade 3 (<0.1%) adverse reactions. Immune-mediated hyperthyroidism occurred in 2.1% (39/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI. Immune-mediated hypothyroidism occurred in 8.3% (156/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI, including Grade 3 (<0.1%) adverse reactions. IMFINZI with IMJUDO Immune-mediated thyroiditis occurred in 1.5% (6/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO. Immune-mediated hyperthyroidism occurred in 4.6% (18/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO, including Grade 3 (0.3%) adverse reactions. Immune-mediated hypothyroidism occurred in 11% (42/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO. IMFINZI with IMJUDO and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy Immune-mediated thyroiditis occurred in 1.2% (7/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy. Immune-mediated hyperthyroidism occurred in 5% (30/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy, including Grade 3 (0.2%) adverse reactions. Immune-mediated hypothyroidism occurred in 8.6% (51/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy, including Grade 3 (0.5%) adverse reactions. IMFINZI with Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Immune-mediated hypothyroidism occurred in 14% (34/235) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel.

: IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause immune-mediated thyroid disorders. Thyroiditis can present with or without endocrinopathy. Hypothyroidism can follow hyperthyroidism. Initiate hormone replacement therapy for hypothyroidism or institute medical management of hyperthyroidism as clinically indicated. Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus, which can present with diabetic ketoacidosis : Monitor patients for hyperglycemia or other signs and symptoms of diabetes. Initiate treatment with insulin as clinically indicated. IMFINZI as a Single Agent Grade 3 immune-mediated Type 1 diabetes mellitus occurred in <0.1% (1/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI. IMFINZI with IMJUDO Two patients (0.5%, 2/388) had events of hyperglycemia requiring insulin therapy that had not resolved at last follow-up. IMFINZI with IMJUDO and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy Immune-mediated Type 1 diabetes mellitus occurred in 0.5% (3/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy including Grade 3 (0.3%) adverse reactions.

: Monitor patients for hyperglycemia or other signs and symptoms of diabetes. Initiate treatment with insulin as clinically indicated.

Immune-Mediated Nephritis with Renal Dysfunction

IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause immune-mediated nephritis.

IMFINZI as a Single Agent Immune-mediated nephritis occurred in 0.5% (10/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI, including Grade 3 (<0.1%) adverse reactions.

IMFINZI with IMJUDO Immune-mediated nephritis occurred in 1% (4/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO, including Grade 3 (0.5%) adverse reactions.

IMFINZI with IMJUDO and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy Immune-mediated nephritis occurred in 0.7% (4/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy, including Grade 3 (0.2%) adverse reactions.



Immune-Mediated Dermatology Reactions

IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause immune-mediated rash or dermatitis. Exfoliative dermatitis, including Stevens-Johnson Syndrome (SJS), drug rash with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms (DRESS), and toxic epidermal necrolysis (TEN), has occurred with PD-1/L-1 and CTLA-4 blocking antibodies. Topical emollients and/or topical corticosteroids may be adequate to treat mild to moderate non-exfoliative rashes.

IMFINZI as a Single Agent Immune-mediated rash or dermatitis occurred in 1.8% (34/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI, including Grade 3 (0.4%) adverse reactions.

IMFINZI with IMJUDO Immune-mediated rash or dermatitis occurred in 4.9% (19/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO, including Grade 4 (0.3%) and Grade 3 (1.5%) adverse reactions.

IMFINZI with IMJUDO and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy Immune-mediated rash or dermatitis occurred in 7.2% (43/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy, including Grade 3 (0.3%) adverse reactions.



Immune-Mediated Pancreatitis

IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO can cause immune-mediated pancreatitis. Immune-mediated pancreatitis occurred in 2.3% (9/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO, including Grade 4 (0.3%) and Grade 3 (1.5%) adverse reactions.

Other Immune-Mediated Adverse Reactions

The following clinically significant, immune-mediated adverse reactions occurred at an incidence of less than 1% each in patients who received IMFINZI and IMJUDO or were reported with the use of other immune-checkpoint inhibitors.

Cardiac/vascular : Myocarditis, pericarditis, vasculitis.

: Myocarditis, pericarditis, vasculitis. Nervous system : Meningitis, encephalitis, myelitis and demyelination, myasthenic syndrome/myasthenia gravis (including exacerbation), Guillain-Barré syndrome, nerve paresis, autoimmune neuropathy.

: Meningitis, encephalitis, myelitis and demyelination, myasthenic syndrome/myasthenia gravis (including exacerbation), Guillain-Barré syndrome, nerve paresis, autoimmune neuropathy. Ocular : Uveitis, iritis, and other ocular inflammatory toxicities can occur. Some cases can be associated with retinal detachment. Various grades of visual impairment to include blindness can occur. If uveitis occurs in combination with other immune-mediated adverse reactions, consider a Vogt-Koyanagi-Harada-like syndrome, as this may require treatment with systemic steroids to reduce the risk of permanent vision loss.

: Uveitis, iritis, and other ocular inflammatory toxicities can occur. Some cases can be associated with retinal detachment. Various grades of visual impairment to include blindness can occur. If uveitis occurs in combination with other immune-mediated adverse reactions, consider a Vogt-Koyanagi-Harada-like syndrome, as this may require treatment with systemic steroids to reduce the risk of permanent vision loss. Gastrointestinal : Pancreatitis including increases in serum amylase and lipase levels, gastritis, duodenitis.

: Pancreatitis including increases in serum amylase and lipase levels, gastritis, duodenitis. Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders : Myositis/polymyositis, rhabdomyolysis and associated sequelae including renal failure, arthritis, polymyalgia rheumatica.

: Myositis/polymyositis, rhabdomyolysis and associated sequelae including renal failure, arthritis, polymyalgia rheumatica. Endocrine : Hypoparathyroidism.

: Hypoparathyroidism. Hematologic/Immune : Hemolytic anemia, aplastic anemia, hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, systemic inflammatory response syndrome, histiocytic necrotizing lymphadenitis (Kikuchi lymphadenitis), sarcoidosis, immune thrombocytopenia, solid organ transplant rejection, other transplant (including corneal graft) rejection.

: Hemolytic anemia, aplastic anemia, hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, systemic inflammatory response syndrome, histiocytic necrotizing lymphadenitis (Kikuchi lymphadenitis), sarcoidosis, immune thrombocytopenia, solid organ transplant rejection, other transplant (including corneal graft) rejection. Other: Myocarditis-Myositis-Myasthenia Gravis (or Myasthenia-Like) Overlap Syndrome, reported as the co-occurrence of either two or all three adverse reactions

Infusion-Related Reactions

IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause severe or life-threatening infusion-related reactions. Monitor for signs and symptoms of infusion-related reactions. Interrupt, slow the rate of, or permanently discontinue IMFINZI and IMJUDO based on the severity. See USPI Dosing and Administration for specific details. For Grade 1 or 2 infusion-related reactions, consider using pre-medications with subsequent doses.

IMFINZI as a Single Agent Infusion-related reactions occurred in 2.2% (42/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI, including Grade 3 (0.3%) adverse reactions.

IMFINZI with IMJUDO Infusion-related reactions occurred in 2.6% (10/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO.

IMFINZI with IMJUDO and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy Infusion-related reactions occurred in 2.9% (17/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy, including Grade 3 (0.3%) adverse reactions.



Complications of Allogeneic HSCT after IMFINZI

Fatal and other serious complications can occur in patients who receive allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) before or after being treated with a PD-1/L-1 blocking antibody. Transplant-related complications include hyperacute graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), acute GVHD, chronic GVHD, hepatic veno-occlusive disease (VOD) after reduced intensity conditioning, and steroid-requiring febrile syndrome (without an identified infectious cause). These complications may occur despite intervening therapy between PD-1/L-1 blockade and allogeneic HSCT. Follow patients closely for evidence of transplant-related complications and intervene promptly. Consider the benefit versus risks of treatment with a PD-1/L-1 blocking antibody prior to or after an allogeneic HSCT.

Embryo-Fetal Toxicity

Based on their mechanism of action and data from animal studies, IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. Advise pregnant women of the potential risk to a fetus. In females of reproductive potential, verify pregnancy status prior to initiating IMFINZI and IMJUDO and advise them to use effective contraception during treatment with IMFINZI and IMJUDO and for 3 months after the last dose of IMFINZI and IMJUDO.

Lactation

There is no information regarding the presence of IMFINZI and IMJUDO in human milk; however, because of the potential for serious adverse reactions in breastfed infants from IMFINZI and IMJUDO, advise women not to breastfeed during treatment and for 3 months after the last dose.

Adverse Reactions

Unresectable Stage III NSCLC

In patients with Stage III NSCLC in the PACIFIC study receiving IMFINZI (n=475), the most common adverse reactions (=20%) were cough (40%), fatigue (34%), pneumonitis or radiation pneumonitis (34%), upper respiratory tract infections (26%), dyspnea (25%), and rash (23%). The most common Grade 3 or 4 adverse reactions (=3%) were pneumonia (7%) and pneumonitis/radiation pneumonitis (3.4%).

In patients with Stage III NSCLC in the PACIFIC study receiving IMFINZI (n=475), discontinuation due to adverse reactions occurred in 15% of patients in the IMFINZI arm. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 29% of patients receiving IMFINZI. The most frequent serious adverse reactions (=2%) were pneumonitis or radiation pneumonitis (7%) and pneumonia (6%). Fatal pneumonitis or radiation pneumonitis and fatal pneumonia occurred in <2% of patients and were similar across arms.

Resectable NSCLC

In patients with resectable NSCLC in the AEGEAN study, the most common adverse reactions (occurring in =20% of patients) were anemia, nausea, constipation, fatigue, musculoskeletal pain, and rash.

In patients with resectable NSCLC in the neoadjuvant phase of the AEGEAN study receiving IMFINZI in combination with platinum-containing chemotherapy (n=401), permanent discontinuation of IMFINZI due to an adverse reaction occurred in 6.7% of patients. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 21% of patients. The most frequent (=1%) serious adverse reactions were pneumonia (2.7%), anemia (1.5%), myelosuppression (1.5%), vomiting (1.2%), neutropenia (1%), and acute kidney injury (1%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 2% of patients, including death due to COVID-19 pneumonia (0.5%), sepsis (0.5%), myocarditis (0.2%), decreased appetite (0.2%), hemoptysis (0.2%), and death not otherwise specified (0.2%). Of the 401 IMFINZI-treated patients who received neoadjuvant treatment and 398 placebo-treated patients who received neoadjuvant treatment, 1.7% (n=7) and 1% (n=4), respectively, did not receive surgery due to adverse reactions.

In patients with resectable NSCLC in the adjuvant phase of the AEGEAN study receiving IMFINZI as a single agent (n=265), permanent discontinuation of IMFINZI due to an adverse reaction occurred in 8% of patients. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 13% of patients. The most frequent serious adverse reactions reported in >1% of patients were pneumonia (1.9%), pneumonitis (1.1%), and COVID-19 (1.1%). Four fatal adverse reactions occurred during the adjuvant phase of the study, including COVID-19 pneumonia, pneumonia aspiration, interstitial lung disease and aortic aneurysm.

Metastatic NSCLC

In patients with mNSCLC in the POSEIDON study receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO plus platinum-based chemotherapy (n=330), the most common adverse reactions (occurring in =20% of patients) were nausea (42%), fatigue (36%), musculoskeletal pain (29%), decreased appetite (28%), rash (27%), and diarrhea (22%).

In patients with mNSCLC in the POSEIDON study receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy (n=330), permanent discontinuation of IMFINZI or IMJUDO due to an adverse reaction occurred in 17% of patients. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 44% of patients, with the most frequent serious adverse reactions reported in at least 2% of patients being pneumonia (11%), anemia (5%), diarrhea (2.4%), thrombocytopenia (2.4%), pyrexia (2.4%), and febrile neutropenia (2.1%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in a total of 4.2% of patients.

Limited-stage Small Cell Lung Cancer

In patients with limited-stage SCLC in the ADRIATIC study receiving IMFINZI (n=262), the most common adverse reactions occurring in =20% of patients receiving IMFINZI were pneumonitis or radiation pneumonitis (38%), and fatigue (21%). The most common Grade 3 or 4 adverse reactions (=3%) were pneumonitis or radiation pneumonitis and pneumonia.

In patients with limited-stage SCLC in the ADRIATIC study receiving IMFINZI (n=262), IMFINZI was permanently discontinued due to adverse reactions in 16% of the patients receiving IMFINZI. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 30% of patients receiving IMFINZI. The most frequent serious adverse reactions reported in =1% of patients receiving IMFINZI were pneumonitis or radiation pneumonitis (12%), and pneumonia (5%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 2.7% of patients who received IMFINZI including pneumonia (1.5%), cardiac failure, encephalopathy and pneumonitis (0.4% each).

Extensive-stage Small Cell Lung Cancer

In patients with extensive-stage SCLC in the CASPIAN study receiving IMFINZI plus chemotherapy (n=265), the most common adverse reactions (=20%) were nausea (34%), fatigue/asthenia (32%), and alopecia (31%). The most common Grade 3 or 4 adverse reaction (=3%) was fatigue/asthenia (3.4%).

In patients with extensive-stage SCLC in the CASPIAN study receiving IMFINZI plus chemotherapy (n=265), IMFINZI was discontinued due to adverse reactions in 7% of the patients receiving IMFINZI plus chemotherapy. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 31% of patients receiving IMFINZI plus chemotherapy. The most frequent serious adverse reactions reported in at least 1% of patients were febrile neutropenia (4.5%), pneumonia (2.3%), anemia (1.9%), pancytopenia (1.5%), pneumonitis (1.1%), and COPD (1.1%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 4.9% of patients receiving IMFINZI plus chemotherapy.

Locally Advanced or Metastatic Biliary Tract Cancers (BTCs)

In patients with locally advanced or metastatic BTCs in the TOPAZ-1 study receiving IMFINZI (n=338), the most common adverse reactions (occurring in =20% of patients) were fatigue (42%), nausea (40%), constipation (32%), decreased appetite (26%), abdominal pain (24%), rash (23%), and pyrexia (20%).

In patients with locally advanced or metastatic BTCs in the TOPAZ-1 study receiving IMFINZI (n=338), discontinuation due to adverse reactions occurred in 6% of the patients receiving IMFINZI plus chemotherapy. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 47% of patients receiving IMFINZI plus chemotherapy. The most frequent serious adverse reactions reported in at least 2% of patients were cholangitis (7%), pyrexia (3.8%), anemia (3.6%), sepsis (3.3%), and acute kidney injury (2.4%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 3.6% of patients receiving IMFINZI plus chemotherapy. These include ischemic or hemorrhagic stroke (4 patients), sepsis (2 patients), and upper gastrointestinal hemorrhage (2 patients).

Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC)

In patients with unresectable HCC in the HIMALAYA study receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO (n=388), the most common adverse reactions (occurring in =20% of patients) were rash (32%), diarrhea (27%), fatigue (26%), pruritus (23%), musculoskeletal pain (22%), and abdominal pain (20%).

In patients with unresectable HCC in the HIMALAYA study receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO (n=388), serious adverse reactions occurred in 41% of patients. Serious adverse reactions in >1% of patients included hemorrhage (6%), diarrhea (4%), sepsis (2.1%), pneumonia (2.1%), rash (1.5%), vomiting (1.3%), acute kidney injury (1.3%), and anemia (1.3%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 8% of patients who received IMFINZI and IMJUDO, including death (1%), hemorrhage intracranial (0.5%), cardiac arrest (0.5%), pneumonitis (0.5%), hepatic failure (0.5%), and immune-mediated hepatitis (0.5%). Permanent discontinuation of treatment regimen due to an adverse reaction occurred in 14% of patients.

Primary Advanced or Recurrent dMMR Endometrial Cancer

In patients with primary advanced or recurrent dMMR endometrial cancer in the DUO-E study receiving IMFINZI in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel followed by IMFINZI as a single agent (n=44), the most common adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities (occurring in >20% of patients) were peripheral neuropathy (61%), musculoskeletal pain (59%), nausea (59%), alopecia (52%), fatigue (41%), abdominal pain (39%), constipation (39%), rash (39%), decreased magnesium (36%), increased ALT (32%), increased AST (30%), diarrhea (27%), vomiting (27%), cough (27%), decreased potassium (25%), dyspnea (25%), headache (23%), increased alkaline phosphatase (20%), and decreased appetite (18%). The most common Grade 3 or 4 adverse reactions (=3%) were constipation (4.5%) and fatigue (4.5%).

In patients with primary advanced or recurrent dMMR endometrial cancer in the DUO-E study receiving IMFINZI in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel followed by IMFINZI as a single agent (n=44), permanent discontinuation of IMFINZI due to adverse reactions occurred in 11% of patients. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 30% of patients who received IMFINZI with carboplatin and paclitaxel; the most common serious adverse reactions (=4%) were constipation (4.5%) and rash (4.5%).

BCG-Naive, High-Risk Non-Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer (HR-NMIBC)

In patients with BCG-naive, HR-NMIBC in the POTOMAC study receiving IMFINZI in combination with BCG, the most common (=20%) adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities were increased glucose (43%), increased AST (43%), increased lipase (42%), increased ALT (42%), increased GGT (40%), urinary tract infection (40%), increased potassium (39%), dysuria (37%), decreased hemoglobin (35%), hematuria (33%), increased serum creatinine (30%), musculoskeletal pain (28%), decreased lymphocytes (27%), urinary frequency (26%), decreased sodium (23%), fatigue (21%), rash (20%), and pyrexia (20%).

In patients with BCG-naive, HR-NMIBC in the POTOMAC study receiving IMFINZI in combination with BCG, permanent discontinuation of IMFINZI due to adverse reactions occurred in 18% of patients. The adverse reactions which resulted in permanent discontinuation of IMFINZI (=1%) were hepatitis (1.8%), acute kidney injury (1.2%), and diarrhea (1.2%). Serious adverse reactions occurred in 32% of patients. The most common (=1%) serious adverse reactions were urinary tract infection (4.5%), COVID (1.8%), hepatitis (1.5%), dysuria (1.2%), and prostate cancer (1.2%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 2.4% of patients who received IMFINZI in combination with BCG, including congestive cardiac failure (0.6%), COVID (0.3%), cardiovascular disorder (0.3%), dementia with Lewy bodies (0.3%), and pancreatic cancer (0.3%).

Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer (MIBC)

In patients with MIBC, the most common adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities, in the overall study (occurring in =20% of patients) were decreased hemoglobin, decreased neutrophils, increased blood creatinine, decreased sodium, nausea, increased ALT, decreased calcium, decreased platelets, fatigue, increased potassium, decreased lymphocytes, increased AST, constipation, decreased magnesium, decreased appetite, increased alkaline phosphatase, rash, pyrexia, diarrhea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

In patients with MIBC in the neoadjuvant phase of the NIAGARA study receiving IMFINZI in combination with gemcitabine and cisplatin (n=530), permanent discontinuation of IMFINZI due to an adverse reaction occurred in 9% of patients. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 24% of patients; the most frequent (=1%) serious adverse reactions were pulmonary embolism (1.9%), febrile neutropenia (1.5%), acute kidney injury (1.3%), thrombocytopenia (1.3%), urinary tract infection (1.3%), and pneumonia (1.3%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 1.1% of patients including sepsis, myocardial infarction, and pulmonary embolism (0.2% each). One fatal adverse reaction of pneumonia was reported in 1 (0.2%) patient in the post-surgery phase before adjuvant treatment started. Of the 530 patients in the IMFINZI treatment arm and 526 patients in the chemotherapy treatment arm who received neoadjuvant treatment, 1 (0.2%) patient in each treatment arm did not receive surgery due to adverse reactions. The adverse reaction that led to cancellation of surgery in the IMFINZI treatment arm was interstitial lung disease.

In patients with MIBC in the adjuvant phase of the NIAGARA study receiving IMFINZI as a single agent (n=383), permanent discontinuation of adjuvant IMFINZI due to an adverse reaction occurred in 5% of patients. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 26% of patients. The most frequent serious adverse reactions (occurring in =1% of patients) were urinary tract infection (7%), acute kidney injury (3.7%), hydronephrosis (2.1%), pyelonephritis (2.1%), urosepsis (1.8%) and sepsis (1.6%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 1.8% of patients, including COVID-19, severe acute respiratory syndrome, cardiopulmonary failure, gastrointestinal hemorrhage, and chronic hepatic failure (0.3% each).

Resectable Gastric Cancer/Gastroesophageal Junction Adenocarcinoma (GC/GEJC)

In patients with resectable GC/GEJC, the most common adverse reactions in the overall study (occurring in =20% of patients) were diarrhea, nausea, peripheral neuropathy, fatigue, alopecia, decreased appetite, rash, abdominal pain, vomiting, musculoskeletal pain, pyrexia, and stomatitis.

In patients with resectable GC/GEJC in the neoadjuvant phase of the MATTERHORN study receiving IMFINZI in combination with FLOT chemotherapy (n=475), permanent discontinuation of IMFINZI due to an adverse reaction occurred in 2.5% of patients. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 21% of patients; the most frequent (=2%) serious adverse reaction was diarrhea (2.5%). Deaths occurred in 1.9% of patients; deaths of =2 patients included septic shock (0.6%) and acute coronary syndrome (0.4%). Of the 475 patients in the IMFINZI FLOT chemotherapy treatment arm and 469 patients in the placebo FLOT chemotherapy treatment arm who received neoadjuvant treatment, 0.6% and 0.4% of patients, respectively, did not receive surgery due to adverse reactions, and 2.3% and 2.6% of patients, respectively, had a delay in surgery due to ARs.

In patients with resectable GC/GEJC in the adjuvant phase of the MATTERHORN study receiving IMFINZI in combination with FLOT chemotherapy (n=365), permanent discontinuation of IMFINZI due to an adverse reaction occurred in 7% of patients. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 29% of patients; the most frequent (=2%) serious adverse reaction was pneumonia (2.5%). Deaths occurred in 2.2% of patients; deaths of =2 patients included gastrointestinal perforation (0.5%) and COVID-19 (0.5%).

In patients with resectable GC/GEJC in the adjuvant phase of the MATTERHORN study receiving IMFINZI alone (n=345), permanent discontinuation of IMFINZI due to an adverse reaction occurred in 6% of patients. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 14% of patients. Deaths occurred in 1.7% of patients; deaths of =2 patients included gastrointestinal perforation (0.6%) and COVID-19 (0.6%).

The safety and effectiveness of IMFINZI and IMJUDO have not been established in pediatric patients.

Indications:

IMFINZI, as a single agent, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable Stage III non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose disease has not progressed following concurrent platinum-based chemotherapy and radiation therapy (cCRT).

IMFINZI in combination with platinum-containing chemotherapy as neoadjuvant treatment, followed by IMFINZI continued as a single agent as adjuvant treatment after surgery, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with resectable (tumors =4 cm and/or node positive) NSCLC and no known epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutations or anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) rearrangements.

IMFINZI, in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic NSCLC with no sensitizing EGFR mutations or ALK genomic tumor aberrations.

IMFINZI, as a single agent, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with limited-stage small cell lung cancer (LS-SCLC) whose disease has not progressed following concurrent platinum-based chemotherapy and radiation therapy (cCRT).

IMFINZI, in combination with etoposide and either carboplatin or cisplatin, is indicated for the first-line treatment of adult patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC).

IMFINZI, in combination with gemcitabine and cisplatin, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic biliary tract cancer (BTC).

IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (uHCC).

IMFINZI in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel followed by IMFINZI as a single agent is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with primary advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer that is mismatch repair deficient (dMMR) as determined by an FDA-authorized test.

IMFINZI in combination with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with BCG-naive, high-risk non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (HR-NMIBC).

IMFINZI in combination with gemcitabine and cisplatin as neoadjuvant treatment, followed by single agent IMFINZI as adjuvant treatment following radical cystectomy, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC).

IMFINZI in combination with fluorouracil, leucovorin, oxaliplatin and docetaxel (FLOT) as neoadjuvant and adjuvant treatment, followed by single agent IMFINZI, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with resectable gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma (GC/GEJC).

Please see Full Prescribing Information including Medication Guide for IMFINZI and IMJUDO.

INDICATION AND IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR DATROWAY (datopotamab deruxtecan-dlnk)

Indications

DATROWAY is a Trop-2-directed antibody and topoisomerase inhibitor conjugate indicated for the treatment of:

adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR)-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who have received prior EGFR-directed therapy and platinum-based chemotherapy.

This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on objective response rate and duration of response. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in the confirmatory trial.

adult patients with unresectable or metastatic, hormone receptor (HR)-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative (IHC 0, IHC 1+ or IHC 2+/ISH-) breast cancer who have received prior endocrine-based therapy and chemotherapy for unresectable or metastatic disease.

Contraindications

None.

Warnings and Precautions

Interstitial Lung Disease/Pneumonitis

DATROWAY can cause severe, life-threatening, or fatal interstitial lung disease (ILD) or pneumonitis.

Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC

In the pooled safety population of 484 patients with NSCLC from TROPION-Lung01, TROPION-Lung05, and TROPION-PanTumor01, ILD/pneumonitis occurred in 7% of patients treated with DATROWAY, including 0.6% of patients with Grade 3 and 0.4% with Grade 4. There were 8 (1.7%) fatal cases. The median time to onset for ILD was 1.4 months (range: 0.2 months to 9 months). Eleven patients (2.3%) had DATROWAY withheld and 20 patients (4.1%) permanently discontinued DATROWAY due to ILD/pneumonitis. Systemic corticosteroids were required in 79% (26/33) of patients with ILD/pneumonitis. ILD/pneumonitis resolved in 45% of patients.

Unresectable or Metastatic Breast Cancer

In the pooled safety population of 443 patients with breast cancer from TROPION-Breast01 and TROPION-PanTumor01, ILD/pneumonitis occurred in 3.6% of patients treated with DATROWAY, including 0.7% of patients with Grade 3. There was one fatal case (0.2%). The median time to onset for ILD was 2.8 months (range: 1.1 months to 10.8 months). Four patients (0.9%) had DATROWAY withheld and 7 patients (1.6%) permanently discontinued DATROWAY due to ILD/pneumonitis. Systemic corticosteroids were required in 60% (9/15) of patients with ILD/pneumonitis. ILD/pneumonitis resolved in 40% of patients.

Patients were excluded from clinical studies for a history of ILD/pneumonitis requiring treatment with steroids or for ongoing ILD/pneumonitis.

Monitor patients for new or worsening respiratory symptoms indicative of ILD/pneumonitis (e.g., dyspnea, cough, fever) during treatment with DATROWAY. For asymptomatic (Grade 1) ILD/pneumonitis, consider corticosteroid treatment (e.g., =0.5 mg/kg/day prednisolone or equivalent). For symptomatic ILD/pneumonitis (Grade 2 or greater), promptly initiate systemic corticosteroid treatment (e.g., =1 mg/kg/day prednisolone or equivalent) and continue for at least 14 days followed by gradual taper for at least 4 weeks.

Withhold DATROWAY in patients with suspected ILD/pneumonitis and permanently discontinue DATROWAY if =Grade 2 ILD/pneumonitis is confirmed.

Ocular Adverse Reactions

DATROWAY can cause ocular adverse reactions including dry eye, keratitis, blepharitis, meibomian gland dysfunction, increased lacrimation, conjunctivitis, and blurred vision.

In the pooled safety population, ocular adverse reactions occurred in 36% of patients treated with DATROWAY. Twenty patients (2.2%) experienced Grade 3 ocular adverse reactions, which included keratitis, dry eye, and blurred vision, and one patient experienced a Grade 4 ocular adverse reaction of conjunctival hemorrhage. The most common (=5%) ocular adverse reactions were dry eye (17%), keratitis (14%), and increased lacrimation (7%). The median time to onset for ocular adverse reactions was 2.3 months (range: 0.03 months to 23.2 months). Of the patients who experienced ocular adverse reactions, 39% had complete resolution, and 10% had partial improvement (defined as a decrease in severity by one or more grades from the worst grade at last follow up). Ocular adverse reactions led to dosage interruption in 3.6% of patients, dosage reductions in 2.5% of patients, and permanent discontinuation of DATROWAY in 1% of patients.

Patients with clinically significant corneal disease were excluded from clinical studies.

Advise patients to use preservative-free lubricant eye drops several times daily for prophylaxis. Advise patients to avoid use of contact lenses unless directed by an eye care professional.

Refer patients to an eye care professional for an ophthalmic exam including visual acuity testing, slit lamp examination (with fluorescein staining), intraocular pressure, and fundoscopy at treatment initiation, annually while on treatment, at end of treatment, and as clinically indicated.

Promptly refer patients to an eye care professional for any new or worsening ocular adverse reactions. Monitor patients for ocular adverse reactions during treatment with DATROWAY, and if diagnosis is confirmed, withhold, reduce the dose, or permanently discontinue DATROWAY based on severity.

Stomatitis

DATROWAY can cause stomatitis, including mouth ulcers and oral mucositis.

In the pooled safety population, stomatitis occurred in 63% of patients treated with DATROWAY, including 8% of patients with Grade 3 events and one patient with a Grade 4 reaction. The median time to first onset of stomatitis was 0.5 months (range: 0.03 months to 18.6 months). Stomatitis led to dosage interruption in 6% of patients, dosage reductions in 11% of patients, and permanent discontinuation of DATROWAY in 0.5% of patients.

In patients who received DATROWAY in TROPION-Breast01, 39% used a mouthwash containing corticosteroid for management or prophylaxis of stomatitis/oral mucositis at any time during the treatment.

Advise patients to use a steroid-containing mouthwash for prophylaxis and treatment of stomatitis. Instruct the patient to hold ice chips or ice water in the mouth throughout the infusion of DATROWAY.

Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of stomatitis. If stomatitis occurs, increase the frequency of mouthwash and administer other topical treatments as clinically indicated. Based on the severity of the adverse reaction, withhold, reduce the dose, or permanently discontinue DATROWAY.

Embryo-Fetal Toxicity

Based on its mechanism of action, DATROWAY can cause embryo-fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman because the topoisomerase inhibitor component of DATROWAY, DXd, is genotoxic and affects actively dividing cells.

Advise patients of the potential risk to a fetus. Advise female patients of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with DATROWAY and for 7 months after the last dose. Advise male patients with female partners of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with DATROWAY and for 4 months after the last dose.

Adverse Reactions

The pooled safety population described in WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS reflects exposure to DATROWAY in 927 patients as a single agent at 6 mg/kg administered as an intravenous infusion once every 3 weeks (21-day cycle) until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity. This included 137 patients with NSCLC in TROPION-Lung05, 297 patients with NSCLC in TROPION-Lung01, 360 patients with HR-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer in TROPION-Breast01, and 50 patients with NSCLC and 83 patients with breast cancer in TROPION-PanTumor01 (NCT03401385). Among 927 patients who received DATROWAY, 45% were exposed for 6 months or longer and 19% were exposed for greater than one year. In this pooled safety population, the most common (=20%) adverse reactions were stomatitis (63%), nausea (52%), fatigue (45%), alopecia (38%), constipation (28%), decreased appetite (23%), rash (23%), vomiting (22%), and musculoskeletal pain (20%). In this pooled safety population, the most common (=2%) Grade 3 or 4 laboratory abnormalities were decreased lymphocytes (9%) and decreased hemoglobin (3.5%).

Locally Advanced or Metastatic EGFR-Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

TROPION-Lung05, TROPION-Lung01, TROPION-PanTumor01

The safety of DATROWAY was evaluated in 125 patients with EGFR-mutated NSCLC who received DATROWAY 6 mg/kg administered as an intravenous infusion once every 3 weeks (21-day cycle) until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity in TROPION-Lung05 and TROPION-Lung01 as well as TROPION-PanTumor01 (NCT03401385). Among these patients, the median duration of treatment was 6.1 months (range 0.7 months to 41.7 months).

The median age was 63 years (range: 36 to 81), 56% of patients were <65 years, 62% of patients were female; 66% were Asian, 26% were White, 0.8% were Black, 6% were other races; and 2.4% were of Hispanic ethnicity.

Serious adverse reactions occurred in 26% of patients who received DATROWAY. Serious adverse reactions in >1% of patients who received DATROWAY were COVID-19 (4%), stomatitis (2.4%), and pneumonia (1.6%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 1.6% of patients who received DATROWAY, due to death not otherwise specified.

Permanent discontinuation of DATROWAY due to an adverse reaction occurred in 8% of patients. Adverse reactions which resulted in permanent discontinuation of DATROWAY in >1% of patients included ILD/pneumonitis (2.4%) and abnormal hepatic function (1.6%).

Dosage interruptions of DATROWAY due to an adverse reaction occurred in 43% of patients. Adverse reactions which required dosage interruption in >1% of patients included COVID-19 (13%), stomatitis (7%), fatigue (6%), pneumonia (4%), anemia (2.4%), amylase increased (2.4%), keratitis (2.4%), ILD/pneumonitis (1.6%), decreased appetite (1.6%), dyspnea (1.6%), rash (1.6%), and infusion-related reaction (1.6%).

Dose reductions of DATROWAY due to an adverse reaction occurred in 26% of patients. Adverse reactions which required dose reduction in >1% of patients included stomatitis (14%), keratitis (1.6%), fatigue (1.6%), decreased weight (1.6%) and COVID-19 (1.6%).

The most common (=20%) adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities, were stomatitis (71%), nausea (50%), alopecia (49%), fatigue (42%), decreased hemoglobin (34%), decreased lymphocytes (32%), constipation (31%), increased calcium (31%), increased AST (28%), decreased white blood cell count (27%), increased lactate dehydrogenase (23%), musculoskeletal pain (22%), decreased appetite (20%), increased ALT (20%), and rash (20%).

Clinically relevant adverse reactions occurring in <10% of patients who received DATROWAY included dry skin, blurred vision, abdominal pain, conjunctivitis, dry mouth, ILD/pneumonitis, skin hyperpigmentation, increased lacrimation, and visual impairment.

Unresectable or Metastatic, HR-Positive, HER2-Negative Breast Cancer

TROPION-Breast01

The safety of DATROWAY was evaluated in 360 patients with unresectable or metastatic HR-positive, HER2-negative (IHC 0, IHC1+ or IHC2+/ISH-) breast cancer who received at least one dose of DATROWAY 6 mg/kg in TROPION-Breast01. DATROWAY was administered by intravenous infusion once every three weeks. The median duration of treatment was 6.7 months (range: 0.7 months to 16.1 months) for patients who received DATROWAY.

Serious adverse reactions occurred in 15% of patients who received DATROWAY. Serious adverse reactions in >0.5% of patients who received DATROWAY were urinary tract infection (1.9%), COVID-19 infection (1.7%), ILD/pneumonitis (1.1%), acute kidney injury, pulmonary embolism, vomiting, diarrhea, hemiparesis, and anemia (0.6% each). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 0.3% of patients who received DATROWAY and were due to ILD/pneumonitis.

Permanent discontinuation of DATROWAY due to an adverse reaction occurred in 3.1% of patients. Adverse reactions which resulted in permanent discontinuation of DATROWAY in >0.5% of patients included ILD/pneumonitis (1.7%) and fatigue (0.6%).

Dosage interruptions of DATROWAY due to an adverse reaction occurred in 22% of patients. Adverse reactions which required dosage interruption in >1% of patients included COVID-19 (3.3%), infusion-related reaction (1.4%), ILD/pneumonitis (1.9%), stomatitis (1.9%), fatigue (1.7%), keratitis (1.4%), acute kidney injury (1.1%), and pneumonia (1.1%).

Dose reductions of DATROWAY due to an adverse reaction occurred in 23% of patients. Adverse reactions which required dose reduction in >1% of patients included stomatitis (13%), fatigue (3.1%), nausea (2.5%), and weight decrease (1.9%).

The most common (=20%) adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities, were stomatitis (59%), nausea (56%), fatigue (44%), decreased leukocytes (41%), decreased calcium (39%), alopecia (38%), decreased lymphocytes (36%), decreased hemoglobin (35%), constipation (34%), decreased neutrophils (30%), dry eye (27%), vomiting (24%), increased ALT (24%), keratitis (24%), increased AST (23%), and increased alkaline phosphatase (23%).

Clinically relevant adverse reactions occurring in <10% of patients who received DATROWAY included infusion-related reactions (including bronchospasm), ILD/pneumonitis, headache, pruritus, dry skin, dry mouth, conjunctivitis, blepharitis, meibomian gland dysfunction, blurred vision, increased lacrimation, photophobia, visual impairment, skin hyperpigmentation, and madarosis.

Use in Specific Populations

Pregnancy: Based on its mechanism of action, DATROWAY can cause embryo-fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman because the topoisomerase inhibitor component of DATROWAY, DXd, is genotoxic and affects actively dividing cells. There are no available data on the use of DATROWAY in pregnant women to inform a drug-associated risk. Advise patients of the potential risks to a fetus.

Based on its mechanism of action, DATROWAY can cause embryo-fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman because the topoisomerase inhibitor component of DATROWAY, DXd, is genotoxic and affects actively dividing cells. There are no available data on the use of DATROWAY in pregnant women to inform a drug-associated risk. Advise patients of the potential risks to a fetus. Lactation: There are no data regarding the presence of datopotamab deruxtecan-dlnk or its metabolites in human milk, the effects on the breastfed child, or the effects on milk production. Because of the potential for serious adverse reactions in a breastfed child, advise women not to breastfeed during treatment with DATROWAY and for 1 month after the last dose.

There are no data regarding the presence of datopotamab deruxtecan-dlnk or its metabolites in human milk, the effects on the breastfed child, or the effects on milk production. Because of the potential for serious adverse reactions in a breastfed child, advise women not to breastfeed during treatment with DATROWAY and for 1 month after the last dose. Females and Males of Reproductive Potential: Pregnancy Testing: Verify pregnancy status of females of reproductive potential prior to initiation of DATROWAY. Contraception: Females: Advise females of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with DATROWAY and for 7 months after the last dose. Males: Because of the potential for genotoxicity, advise male patients with female partners of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with DATROWAY and for 4 months after the last dose. Infertility: Based on findings in animal toxicity studies, DATROWAY may impair male and female reproductive function and fertility. The effects on reproductive organs in animals were irreversible.

Verify pregnancy status of females of reproductive potential prior to initiation of DATROWAY. Advise females of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with DATROWAY and for 7 months after the last dose. Because of the potential for genotoxicity, advise male patients with female partners of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with DATROWAY and for 4 months after the last dose. Based on findings in animal toxicity studies, DATROWAY may impair male and female reproductive function and fertility. The effects on reproductive organs in animals were irreversible. Pediatric Use: Safety and effectiveness of DATROWAY have not been established in pediatric patients.

Safety and effectiveness of DATROWAY have not been established in pediatric patients. Geriatric Use: Of the 125 patients with EGFR-mutated NSCLC in TROPION-Lung05, TROPION-Lung01, TROPION-PanTumor01 treated with DATROWAY 6 mg/kg, 44% were =65 years of age and 10% were =75 years of age. No clinically meaningful differences in efficacy and safety were observed between patients =65 years of age versus younger patients. Of the 365 patients in TROPION-Breast01 treated with DATROWAY 6 mg/kg, 25% were =65 years of age and 5% were =75 years of age. Grade =3 and serious adverse reactions were more common in patients =65 years (42% and 25%, respectively) compared to patients <65 years (33% and 15%, respectively). In TROPION-Breast01, no other meaningful differences in safety or efficacy were observed between patients =65 years of age versus younger patients.

Of the 125 patients with EGFR-mutated NSCLC in TROPION-Lung05, TROPION-Lung01, TROPION-PanTumor01 treated with DATROWAY 6 mg/kg, 44% were =65 years of age and 10% were =75 years of age. No clinically meaningful differences in efficacy and safety were observed between patients =65 years of age versus younger patients. Of the 365 patients in TROPION-Breast01 treated with DATROWAY 6 mg/kg, 25% were =65 years of age and 5% were =75 years of age. Grade =3 and serious adverse reactions were more common in patients =65 years (42% and 25%, respectively) compared to patients <65 years (33% and 15%, respectively). In TROPION-Breast01, no other meaningful differences in safety or efficacy were observed between patients =65 years of age versus younger patients. Renal Impairment: A higher incidence of ILD/pneumonitis has been observed in patients with mild and moderate renal impairment (creatinine clearance [CLcr] 30 to <90 mL/min). Monitor patients with renal impairment for increased adverse reactions, including respiratory reactions. No dosage adjustment is recommended in patients with mild to moderate renal impairment. The effect of severe renal impairment (CLcr <30 mL/min) on the pharmacokinetics of datopotamab deruxtecan-dlnk or DXd is unknown.

A higher incidence of ILD/pneumonitis has been observed in patients with mild and moderate renal impairment (creatinine clearance [CLcr] 30 to <90 mL/min). Monitor patients with renal impairment for increased adverse reactions, including respiratory reactions. No dosage adjustment is recommended in patients with mild to moderate renal impairment. The effect of severe renal impairment (CLcr <30 mL/min) on the pharmacokinetics of datopotamab deruxtecan-dlnk or DXd is unknown. Hepatic Impairment: No dosage adjustment is recommended in patients with mild hepatic impairment (total bilirubin =ULN and any AST >ULN or total bilirubin >1 to 1.5 times ULN and any AST). Limited data are available in patients with moderate hepatic impairment (total bilirubin >1.5 to 3 times ULN and any AST). Monitor patients with moderate hepatic impairment for increased adverse reactions. The recommended dosage of DATROWAY has not been established for patients with severe hepatic impairment (total bilirubin >3 times ULN and any AST).

To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact Daiichi Sankyo, Inc. at 1-877-437-7763 or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or fda.gov/medwatch.

Please see accompanying full Prescribing Information, including WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS, and Medication Guide

Notes

AstraZeneca in oncology

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The Company's focus is on some of the most challenging cancers. It is through persistent innovation that AstraZeneca has built one of the most diverse portfolios and pipelines in the industry, with the potential to catalyze changes in the practice of medicine and transform the patient experience.

AstraZeneca has the vision to redefine cancer care and, one day, eliminate cancer as a cause of death.

AstraZeneca

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US-117820 Last Updated 10/26

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