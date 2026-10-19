Julia Gillard joins Hakluyt's International Advisory Board

LONDON, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hakluyt, the global strategic advisory firm for businesses and investors, is delighted to announce the appointment of The Honourable Julia Gillard AC, former prime minister of Australia and current chair of Wellcome, to its international advisory board.

Julia Gillard is one of Australia's most prominent political leaders and an influential figure in global health. She began her career at the law firm Slater & Gordon, where she became a partner, before moving into politics as chief of staff to the premier of Victoria. Elected to the Australian House of Representatives in 1998, Julia served as deputy prime minister from 2007 to 2010, and then as prime minister of Australia from 2010 to 2013 - the first woman to hold the role.

Julia currently serves as chair of Wellcome, the UK-based global charitable foundation focused on improving health through science. She is also patron of the Campaign for Female Education (CAMFED), the inaugural chair of the Global Institute for Women's Leadership at King's College London, and patron of Beyond Blue, a mental health charity in Australia.

Chaired by Lord William Hague, Hakluyt's international advisory board includes senior leaders from across business, government and academia, who support the firm's global connectivity and expertise.

Lord Hague said: "I am delighted to welcome Julia to Hakluyt's international advisory board. She brings first-hand experience of government decision-making that will be of great value to the firm, and her work at Wellcome gives her a global perspective on science, innovation and health, as well as the partnerships needed to tackle some of the world's most pressing challenges."

Julia Gillard commented: "I am excited to be joining Hakluyt's international advisory board. Having had the privilege of serving in public office at the highest level, I have seen how critical sound judgement is in periods of uncertainty and change. I look forward to working with William and my fellow advisory board members to support Hakluyt's clients and the firm's continued growth."

Thomas Ellis, Hakluyt's managing partner, added: "I am thrilled that Julia is joining Hakluyt's international advisory board. She combines exceptional government experience with a deep understanding of the forces shaping economies and societies around the world. As a highly respected voice on leadership questions and many global trends and issues, she brings a distinctive perspective that will strengthen the advice we provide to our clients."

This appointment is effective immediately.

Notes to editors:

Hakluyt is a strategic advisory firm that works with corporate leaders and investors around the world on their most important commercial issues. For more information on the firm, please visit www.hakluytandco.com

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