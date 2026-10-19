White Pearl Technology Group AB: Aixia Strengthens Strategic AI Partnership with SEK 45 Million Order

Gothenburg, October 19, 2026 - Aixia AB has received an order from an existing customer operating within advanced AI infrastructure and high-performance computing. The order, valued at approximately SEK 45 million, represents an expanded responsibility for the customer's existing investments in computing capacity over the next five years. The agreement marks an important step in the continued development of the customer relationship and further strengthens Aixia's role as a strategic partner in advanced, large-scale AI infrastructure.

As demand for artificial intelligence and high-performance computing continues to accelerate, the long-term management, optimization, and development of existing computing infrastructure are becoming increasingly important. Through this new order, Aixia assumes an expanded responsibility for ensuring that the customer's previous investments in computing capacity continue to deliver operational efficiency and long-term value.



"This order is a strong recognition of the trust we have established through our ability to deliver advanced AI infrastructure at scale. The fact that an existing customer is expanding our responsibility for investments already made demonstrates that our expertise and delivery capabilities create value well beyond the initial deployment. It further strengthens our position as a long-term strategic partner in AI infrastructure," says Mattias Bergkvist, CEO of Aixia AB and Deputy Group CEO, Whitepearl Technology Group AB.



The order is valued at approximately SEK 45 million, with delivery expected to be completed no later than the first half of 2027. The expanded responsibility relates to previously deployed computing capacity and extends over a five-year period.



The agreement reinforces Aixia's position within advanced AI infrastructure and demonstrates the company's ability to build lasting customer relationships where technical expertise and long-term commitment create sustained value.

For more information, please contact:

info@whitepearltech.com

The company's Certified Adviser is Amudova AB, email: info@amudova.se.

About White Pearl Technology Group:

White Pearl Technology Group AB (WPTG) is a Swedish global technology company specialising in digital transformation solutions. With a presence in over 20 countries and a team of 950 experts, WPTG helps organisations navigate the complexities of the digital age, offering services ranging from ICT and system integration to business software and digital innovation. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North (WPTGB) in Stockholm, Sweden and on OTCQX (WPTGF) in the U.S.

This information is information that White Pearl Technology Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-19 12:10 CEST.