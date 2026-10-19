"The Great Cities of Italy": Italpreziosi presents a silver collection dedicated to the beauty of the country

AREZZO, Italy, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Italpreziosi, an Arezzo-based company specializing in the refining and trading of precious metals, presents Le Grandi Città d'Italia, a collection of six collectible 999 fine silver ingots dedicated to Venice, Florence, Rome, Milan, Naples, and Pisa. This project celebrates Italian history, art, and cultural heritage through some of the country's most iconic cities. Each ingot weighs two troy ounces (62.2 grams) and features a full-color depiction of its dedicated city on the obverse. The reverse, finished with an antique technique, displays the silver purity, weight, Italpreziosi hallmark, and a unique serial number.

The collection is a limited edition of only 150 numbered pieces per city, totaling 900 individual ingots. Each ingot comes with a certificate of authenticity bearing a matching serial number and is presented in a black box, housed inside a sleeve illustrated with the same view featured on the product.

"Italian cities safeguard a fundamental part of our history and identity. With this collection, we wanted to showcase some of the nation's most representative landmarks through a precious metal object that combines manufacturing quality, attention to detail, and cultural significance. It is also a way to carry a memory of one's city or a cherished place with them," stated Ivana Ciabatti, Founder, President, and CEO of Italpreziosi.

The "Le Grandi Città d'Italia" collection is available on the Italpreziosi online shop and through the Italpreziosi app. Prices, inclusive of VAT, can be viewed on each individual product page.

Technical Specifications -

? Metal: 999 fine silver

? Weight: 2 troy ounces (62.2 grams)

? Dimensions: 40.8 × 24.2 × 7.15 mm

? Finish: full-color obverse, antique reverse

? Mintage: 150 numbered pieces per city, 900 total

? Packaging: black box, illustrated sleeve, and certificate of authenticity

The "Le Grandi Città d'Italia collection" combines the intrinsic value of silver with the artistic and cultural dimension of a limited-edition series, serving both as a collectible item and an opportunity for individuals seeking physical silver ownership through a product celebrating Italian heritage.

Italpreziosi Founded in Arezzo in 1984, Italpreziosi operates in the refining, production, and trading of precious metals, serving banks, industrial partners, jewelry manufacturers, and private clients.

The company has been a member of the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) since 2008 and holds a spot on the LBMA Good Delivery List for gold since 2018 and silver since 2026. Through its online store and app, Italpreziosi offers private buyers a selection of precious metal bars and coins.

For more information:

Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/95769ad7-19fd-4b9b-893e-d7d113798992