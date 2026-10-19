Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2026) - Renegade Gold Inc. (TSXV: RAGE) (OTCQB: RENGF) (FSE: 0700) ("Renegade" or the "Company") is pleased to report new surface sampling from its BobJo project, located approximately 85 km east of Red Lake, Ontario.

These new results build upon the 2026 Confederation Belt field program (see News Release dated June 16, 2026). The greenfields program is now complete across the Confederation Belt and included mapping and prospecting at Belanger (see News Release dated October 5, 2026), mapping and prospecting at BobJo, and a preliminary soil grid and till sampling program across the LP-Uchi corridor (Figure 1). Results from the LP-Uchi corridor will be reported separately.

Highlights

New High-Grade Channel Sample Results: Multiple new high-grade channel sample results include:

1) 16.2 g/t Au over 5.0 m, including 56.1 g/t Au over 1.4 m;

2) 4.0 g/t Au over 12.1 m, including 9.5 g/t Au over 2.4 m;

3) 11.2 g/t Au over 1.7 m, including 12.6 g/t Au over 1.5 m;

4) 4.3 g/t Au over 4.7 m, including 13.1 g/t Au over 1.1 m; and

5) 1.2 g/t Au over 19.5 m, including 7.5 g/t Au over 0.2 m and 4.4 g/t Au over 2.3 m.

Select results are presented in Table 1 and confirm the presence of high-grade gold mineralization near the historic BobJo1 mine shaft (Figure 2). The system extends for over 100 m to the north and is interpreted to continue under overburden along strike.

New Grab Sample Results: Grab samples returned values of 65.3, 63.0, 48.6, and 14.6 g/t Au confirm mineralization is hosted in an NNW quartz vein system as well as quartz-carbonate shear veins along an NNE-trending massive sulphide layer.

Devin Pickell, President and CEO, commented: "Renegade's maiden exploration program at BobJo has demonstrated the high-grade nature of the mineralization, with multiple grab assays in excess of 60 g/t Au and a channel sample returning 16.2 g/t Au over 5.0 m. The program has refined our understanding of the project and added important data as we build out our greenfield target pipeline across the Confederation Belt."





Figure 1. Project location map for the BobJo, LP-Uchi, and Belanger project areas.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

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BobJo

At BobJo, two two-person crews implemented a detailed mapping and channelling program from late July into August across the previously stripped region adjacent to the historic BobJo mine shaft. In addition, grassroots prospecting and mapping occurred south of the main showing along the projected contact between tholeiitic and calc-alkaline basalts that host the gold-bearing veins.

Results of the BobJo program confirm the high-grade nature of the mineralized zones and extend results over 100 m to the north along previously stripped outcrop. Two vein orientations are present, with NNW quartz veins and NNE quartz-carbonate shear veins in the hanging wall of an NNE-trending massive sulphide layer. Thin centimetre- to decimetre-scale ladder veins associated with the shear vein trend westerly. Quartz and quartz-carbonate vein and stringer grab samples at BobJo returned values of 65.3, 63.0, 48.6, 14.6, and 4.9 g/t Au with disseminated pyrite, pyrrhotite, and local arsenopyrite present. The massive sulphide horizon is exposed in both trenches and returned up to 6.1 g/t Au. The projected intersection of the NNW and NNE vein trends is interpreted to lie east of the BobJo mine shaft, under overburden near the historic trenches. Initial interpretations suggest mining occurred on lower-grade lenses, with the deepest development encountering the down-dip projection prior to ceasing activities.

Table 1. Select channel sample results for the BobJo program.

Channel ID Channel Length

(m) Azimuth

(°) From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Au

(g/t) 26BJ-C1 12.1 205 0.0 12.1 12.1 4.0 incl.



3.4 5.8 2.4 9.5 26BJ-C2B 1.3 280 0.0 1.3 1.3 3.4 incl.



0.5 1.0 0.5 6.5 26BJ-C3 1.7 305 0.0 1.7 1.7 11.2 incl.



0.3 1.7 1.5 12.6 26BJ-C7 5.0 24 0.0 5.0 5.0 16.2 incl.



3.7 5.0 1.4 56.1 26BJ-C12 4.7 108 0.0 4.7 4.7 4.3 incl.



3.7 4.7 1.1 13.1 26BJ-C13 19.5 190 0.0 19.5 19.5 1.2 incl.



0.7 0.9 0.2 7.5 incl.



5.1 7.8 2.7 1.4 incl.



10.0 12.3 2.3 4.4 Note: Channel lengths are apparent widths; true widths are not known at this time.





Figure 2. High-grade channel and grab assay results at BobJo. Historical results shown on the figure (labelled "Hist.") have not been verified by the Company and should not be relied upon; see Cautionary Note Regarding Historical Exploration Results.

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Next Steps

Results from the greenfields exploration programs at Belanger, BobJo, and the LP-Uchi corridor will be integrated with the historical dataset and interpreted through the fall. The Company intends to use these results, together with the winter 2025/2026 drone magnetic data, to advance priority targets toward drill-readiness as part of its planned 2027 exploration program across the Confederation Belt.

Sample Methodology and QA/QC

Rock samples were collected from outcrop by trained personnel using hand tools that include hammers, chisels, and a channel saw. Samples weighing 1 to 3 kg were placed in clear poly bags labelled with the sample ID, with the sample tag inserted and clearly visible. Photos were taken at each location, and coordinates were recorded by handheld GPS with ±3 m accuracy. Sample bags were twisted shut, sealed with a zip tie, and placed within a rice bag up to a reasonable weight, at which point the rice bag was twisted shut and sealed with a zip tie to ensure sample integrity was maintained during shipping to the lab.

Rock were shipped to AGAT Laboratories in Thunder Bay, an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory. AGAT is independent of the Company. Samples were then dried, crushed to 75% passing 2 mm with a 250 g split, pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns, and analyzed by 50 g fire assay with AAS finish, as well as 51-element aqua regia digest with ICP-OES/MS finish. Over-limit samples returning greater than 10.0 g/t Au were analyzed using standard gravimetric methods. AGAT internal replicates and certified reference materials comprise the QA/QC for all rock samples, including channel and grab samples. Grab samples are selective by nature and are not necessarily representative of the mineralization on the property.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dale Ginn, P.Geo., the Executive Chair and a director of the Company and a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.

Cautionary Note Regarding Historical Exploration Results

The historical exploration results referenced in this news release are derived from an open file report by Parker and Atkinson (1992) and an assessment report by Archibald (2007) filed with the Ontario Geological Survey. These results are considered relevant to guide current exploration programs but have not been independently verified by the Company. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify these historical results as current mineral resources or mineral reserves, and the Company is not treating them as such.

About Renegade Gold Inc.

Renegade Gold Inc. is a gold exploration company with 1,542 km² of mineral claims in the Red Lake Mining District of northwestern Ontario. The Company is advancing its flagship Rebel Gold Deposit while building a greenfield discovery pipeline across the Confederation Belt, Gullrock, and Red Lake project areas. Renegade trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (RAGE), the OTCQB (RENGF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (0700).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect current expectations regarding future exploration activities, including the integration and interpretation of the 2026 greenfields results, the structural reinterpretation of surface mapping at BobJo, drill targeting and program planning, the advancement of priority targets toward drill-readiness, and the Company's planned 2027 exploration program across the Confederation Belt. These statements are based on information available at the time and management's good faith belief with respect to future events, and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Actual results may differ materially due to exploration risks, field conditions, permitting delays, availability of personnel and contractors, access to capital, and other factors described in the Company's public filings. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

References

1 www.geologyontario.mines.gov.on.ca OFR5835

2 www.geologyontario.mines.gov.on.ca AR 20000003525

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