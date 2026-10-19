Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2026) - Brompton Funds Limited (TSX: PAYT) (TSX: TLF) (TSX: TLF.U) (the "Manager" or "Brompton") is pleased to announce that:

Brompton Technology HighPay ETF ("PAYT") lists on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") today;

PAYT distributions for October are being declared; and

PAYT's current primary holding, Brompton Tech Leaders Income ETF ("TLF"), announces increased distributions.

PAYT Listing:

The units of PAYT will commence trading on the TSX today.

PAYT invests in an actively managed portfolio consisting primarily of equity securities of leading technology companies. Initially PAYT will gain exposure to high-quality technology companies primarily by investing in CAD-hedged units of TLF and by investing directly in a portfolio of equity securities of technology companies.

PAYT seeks to provide:

Enhanced Income: High income from dividends and covered call option writing.

High income from dividends and covered call option writing. Twice-Monthly Distributions: Cash distributions payable to unitholders on a semi-monthly basis.

Cash distributions payable to unitholders on a semi-monthly basis. Modest Leverage: Uses modest leverage (initially, approximately 25% of NAV) to enhance yield and capital growth potential.

Uses modest leverage (initially, approximately 25% of NAV) to enhance yield and capital growth potential. Competitive Active Management Fee: 0.60%.

The Manager has assigned PAYT a risk rating of "High". For further details, please refer to the ETF Facts documents available on www.sedarplus.ca or on the PAYT's home page at www.bromptongroup.com.

See PAYT's final prospectus dated July 8, 2026, for further information.

PAYT Distributions:

Brompton announces distributions payable on November 9, 2026, for PAYT unitholders of record on October 30, 2026, in the amount of $0.17 per unit.

TLF Increased Distributions:

TLF is the top performing Technology ETF in Canada over the past 10 years, with the CAD units of TLF delivering a 21.3% per annum return1,2. As a result of this strong performance, Brompton announces increased monthly distributions for TLF from October to December 2026 as listed in the table below. The new monthly distribution amounts represent annualized distribution rates of 9.2% for TLF and 9.0% for TLF.U based on the closing market prices of the units on the TSX on October 15, 2026 of $32.62 and $37.32 respectively3.



Ticker Amount Per Unit Annualized

% Increase Brompton Tech Leaders Income ETF TLF Cdn$ 0.25 43%

TLF.U US$ 0.28 47%

Record Dates and Payment Dates for TLF are as follows:

Record Date Payment Date October 30, 2026 November 9, 2026 November 30, 2026 December 8, 2026 December 31, 2026 January 11, 2027

About Brompton Funds

For over 25 years, Brompton has been providing unique, well-conceived investments for Canadians, with a focus on low management fees, performance driven diversification strategies and attractive income and growth solutions for various market cycles. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton's investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

1Annual Compound Returns as at September 30, 2026



1-year 3-year 5-year 10-year Since Inception Inception Date TLF 37.7% 29.8% 18.2% 21.3% 15.8% May 20, 2011 TLF.U 40.3% 32.1% 20.0% - 23.2% Aug. 8, 2019

Returns are for the periods ended September 30, 2026 and are unaudited. Inception dates are noted in the table above. The table shows TLF's compound return for each period indicated. The performance information shown is based on net asset value per unit and assumes that cash distributions made by TLF on its units during the periods shown were reinvested at net asset value per unit in additional units of TLF. Past performance does not necessarily indicate how TLF will perform in the future.

2Source: Morningstar Direct. Based on total return performance as of September 30, 2026. 10-year, number one absolute ranking out of 19 Sector Equity ETFs in Canada. 5-year (10/45 ETFs); 3-year (20/59 ETFs); 1-year (14/79 ETFs). Excludes US dollar units. Rankings accessed on October 9, 2026. Performance and rankings are subject to change daily. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. © 2026 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information.

3Source: LSEG Workspace, as at October 15, 2026.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange-traded fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this new release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this news release and to other matters identified in public filings relating to PAYT and TLF (collectively, the "ETFs"), to the future outlook of the ETFs and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the ETFs. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

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