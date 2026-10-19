Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2026) - Brompton Funds Limited (TSX: PAYB) (TSX: BFIN) (TSX: BFIN.U) (the "Manager" or "Brompton") is pleased to announce that:

Brompton Financials HighPay ETF ("PAYB") lists on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") today;

PAYB distributions for October are being declared; and

PAYB's current primary holding, Brompton North American Financials Dividend ETF ("BFIN"), announces increased distributions.

PAYB Listing:

The units of PAYB will commence trading on the TSX today.

PAYB invests in an actively managed portfolio consisting primarily of equity securities of leading financial services companies. Initially PAYB will gain exposure to high-quality financial services companies primarily by investing in CAD-hedged units of BFIN and by investing directly in a portfolio of equity securities of financial services companies.

PAYB seeks to provide:

Enhanced Income: High income from dividends and covered call option writing.

High income from dividends and covered call option writing. Twice-Monthly Distributions: Cash distributions payable to unitholders on a semi-monthly basis.

Cash distributions payable to unitholders on a semi-monthly basis. Modest Leverage: Uses modest leverage (initially, approximately 25% of NAV) to enhance yield and capital growth potential.

Uses modest leverage (initially, approximately 25% of NAV) to enhance yield and capital growth potential. Competitive Active Management Fee: 0.60%.

The Manager has assigned PAYB a risk rating of "Medium to High". For further details, please refer to the ETF Facts documents available on www.sedarplus.ca or on the PAYB's home page at www.bromptongroup.com.

See PAYB's final prospectus dated July 8, 2026, for further information.

PAYB Distributions:

Brompton announces distributions payable on November 9, 2026, for PAYB unitholders of record on October 30, 2026, in the amount of $0.14 per unit.

BFIN Increased Distributions:

Since inception on October 17, 2018, CAD units of BFIN have generated a 9.8% per annum return1. As a result of this strong performance, Brompton announces increased monthly distributions for BFIN from October to December 2026 as listed in the table below. The new monthly distribution amounts represent annualized distribution rates of 7.9% for BFIN and 7.9% for BFIN.U based on the closing market prices of the units on the TSX on October 15, 2026 of $27.31 and $30.30 respectively2.



Ticker Amount Per Unit Annualized % Increase Brompton North American Financials Dividend ETF BFIN Cdn$ 0.18 20%

BFIN.U US$ 0.20 21%

Record Dates and Payment Dates for BFIN are as follows:

Record Date Payment Date October 30, 2026 November 9, 2026 November 30, 2026 December 8, 2026 December 31, 2026 January 11, 2027

About Brompton Funds

For over 25 years, Brompton has been providing unique, well-conceived investments for Canadians, with a focus on low management fees, performance driven diversification strategies and attractive income and growth solutions for various market cycles. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton's investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

1Annual Compound Returns as at September 30, 2026



1-year 3-year 5-year Since Inception Inception Date BFIN 11.2% 22.2% 8.5% 9.8% Oct 17, 2018 BFIN.U 11.6% 23.2% 9.0% 11.8% Aug. 8, 2019

Returns are for the periods ended September 30, 2026 and are unaudited. Inception dates are noted in the table above. The table shows BFIN's compound return for each period indicated. The performance information shown is based on net asset value per unit and assumes that cash distributions made by BFIN on its BFIN during the periods shown were reinvested at net asset value per unit in additional units of BFIN. Past performance does not necessarily indicate how TLF will perform in the future. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange-traded fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

2Source: LSEG Workspace, as at October 15, 2026.

Certain statements contained in this new release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this news release and to other matters identified in public filings relating to PAYB and BFIN (collectively, the "ETFs"), to the future outlook of the ETFs and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the ETFs. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

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