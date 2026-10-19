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Dow Jones News
19.10.2026 13:33 Uhr
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Amundi Asset Management: Delisting of 26 UCITS ETF Share Classes from London Stock Exchange

DJ Amundi Asset Management: Delisting of 26 UCITS ETF Share Classes from London Stock Exchange 

Amundi Asset Management 
(DJEL,DJEU,ANRJ,YIEL,TPXG,TPXU,MSRG,MSRU,MSDG,MSDU,SRHE,EABE,ESDG,ESDU,CI2G,CI2U,IQCY,IQCT,CW8G,CW8U,CU2U,CU2G,BYBG,BYBU,UHYG,USHY,JPNL,JPNU,CNAL,CNAA,MEUG,PLAN,CLIM,CLMU,XCO2,GEND,ELLE,ASIL,ASIU,EDIV) 
Amundi Asset Management: Delisting of 26 UCITS ETF Share Classes from London Stock Exchange 
19-Oct-2026 / 13:00 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
Delisting of 25 UCITS ETF Share Classes from London Stock Exchange 
 
Paris, 19/10/2026 

To whom it may concern, 
 
Please note that Amundi Asset Management acting as the investment manager of the Luxembourg SICAVs Amundi Index 
Solutions and Multi Units Luxembourg (hereinafter jointly referred to as the "SICAV"), has decided, in agreement with 
the board of directors of the SICAV, to delist the UCITS ETF Share Classes of the Sub-Funds listed below (the " 
Sub-Funds"). 
 
                                                  UCITS 
                                          Trading 
ETF Name                      ISIN     Bloomberg Ticker Currency 
                                            
 
Amundi Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF Dist FR0007056XXX DJEL LN     GBX       Amundi Asset 
                                                  Management 
 
 
Amundi Global Hydrogen UCITS ETF Acc        FR0010930XXX ANRJ LN     GBX       Amundi Asset 
                                                  Management 
 
 
Amundi EUR High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF LU1812090XXX YIEL LN     EUR       Amundi Index 
Dist                                                Solutions 
 
 
Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - JPY (C)       LU1681037XXX TPXG LN     GBX       Amundi Index 
                                                  Solutions 
 
 
Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris   LU1861138XXX MSRG LN     GBX       Amundi Index 
Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C)                                      Solutions 
 
 
Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris   LU2059756XXX MSDG LN     GBX       Amundi Index 
Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D)                                      Solutions 
 
 
                                                  Amundi Index 
Amundi MSCI EMU SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF 
DR (C)                       LU2109787XXX SRHE LN     GBX 
                                          Solutions 
 
Amundi MSCI Europe Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF LU2130768XXX EABE LN     GBP       Amundi Index 
Acc                                                Solutions 
 
 
Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS LU2059756XXX ESDG LN     GBX       Amundi Index 
ETF DR (D)                                             Solutions 
 
 
Amundi MSCI India Swap II UCITS ETF USD Acc     LU1681043XXX CI2G LN     GBX       Amundi Index 
                                                  Solutions 
 
 
Amundi MSCI Smart Cities UCITS ETF ACC       LU2037748XXX IQCY LN     GBP       Amundi Index 
                                                  Solutions 
 
 
Amundi MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc      LU1681043XXX CW8G LN     GBX       Amundi Index 
                                                  Solutions 
 
 
Amundi PEA MSCI USA ESG Selection UCITS ETF - USD  LU1681042XXX CU2U LN     USD       Amundi Index 
                                                  Solutions 
 
 
Amundi PEA MSCI USA ESG Selection UCITS ETF - USD  LU1681042XXX CU2G LN     GBX       Amundi Index 
                                                  Solutions 
 
 
Amundi S&P 500 Buyback UCITS ETF - USD (C)     LU1681048XXX BYBG LN     GBX       Amundi Index 
                                                  Solutions 
 
 
Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF LU1435356XXX UHYG LN     GBP       Amundi Index 
Dist                                                Solutions 
 
 
 Amundi Japan TOPIX II UCITS ETF EUR Dist         FR0010245XXX   JPNL LN   GBX    MULTI UNITS FRANCE 

 Amundi MSCI China A UCITS ETF Acc            FR0011720XXX   CNAL LN   GBX    MULTI UNITS FRANCE 

 Amundi MSCI Europe UCITS ETF Acc             FR0010261XXX   MEUG LN   GBX    MULTI UNITS FRANCE 

                                                 MULTI UNITS 
 
 Amundi Corporate Proceeds Bond UCITS ETF Acc       LU2370241XXX   PLAN LN   USD 
 
                                         LUXEMBOURG 

                                                 MULTI UNITS 
 
 Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond UCITS ETF Acc     LU1563454XXX   CLIM LN   GBP 
 
                                         LUXEMBOURG 

                                                 MULTI UNITS 
 Amundi Global Aggregate Proceeds Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF 
 Acc                           LU1981859XXX   XCO2 LN   GBP 
 
                                         LUXEMBOURG 

                                                 MULTI UNITS 
 
 Amundi Global Gender Equality UCITS ETF Acc       LU1691909XXX   GEND LN   GBP 
 
                                         LUXEMBOURG 

                                                 MULTI UNITS 
 
 Amundi MSCI China ESG Selection Extra UCITS ETF Acc   LU1900068XXX   ASIL LN   GBX 
 
                                         LUXEMBOURG 

                                                 MULTI UNITS 
 Amundi S&P Eurozone Dividend Aristocrat Screened UCITS 
 ETF Acc                         LU0959210XXX   EDIV LN   GBP 
 
                                         LUXEMBOURG

Amundi Asset Management believes it is in the best interest of investors to delist the UCITS ETF Share Classes from stock exchanges where there is low demand and concentrate trading volume on the most utilised trading lines to further improve market quality and optimise trading conditions.

Following a review, Amundi Asset Management has decided to proceed with the delisting of the UCITS ETF Share Classes above from trading on London Stock Exchange as of 09/11/2026 (the "Operation").

The last day of trading on London Stock Exchange will be 06/11/2026 (the "Last Day of Trading").

The ETF and UCITS ETF Share Classes will not be liquidated within the scope of this Operation.

Following the above-mentioned delisting of the relevant UCITS ETF Share Classes, ISIN, and Sub-Funds parameters will remain unchanged and at least one listing on another European stock exchange will be maintained. Details of the stock exchanges where listings are maintained are set out in the table detailed in Appendix 1.

Prior to the delisting date, if you want to sell these UCITS ETF Share Classes before the last day of trading, you may do so on the current stock exchanges.

Following the delisting date, you can continue to hold these UCITS ETF Share Classes but will no longer be able to sell those UCITS ETF Share Classes on the stock exchanges from which they will be delisted.

Should you wish to sell your UCITS ETF Share Classes after the delisting date, you or your financial intermediary will need to transfer those UCITS ETF Shares Classes to a different exchange on which the ETF Share Class remain listed (as detailed in Appendix 1).

If you choose not to sell these UCITSETF Share Classes before the delisting date, you may potentially incur higher trading costs when selling via another stock exchange or you may find that your financial intermediary may not readily offer trading on another stock exchange.

Investors should seek their own professional advice as to the suitability of any of the options described above.

Investors should note that the delisting of the affected UCITS ETF Share Classes and related actions as described above should not result in a taxable event. However, Investors in the UCITS ETF are advised to consult their tax advisers regarding the effect of the delisting in light of their individual circumstances.

For further information, please contact client services via e-mail at infoetf@amundi.com

Yours sincerely,

AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 19, 2026 07:00 ET (11:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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