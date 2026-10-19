Taiwanese floating solar float manufacturer Suntoward said it will open its first operational site in the Philippines, leasing more than 3,800 square meters at the ALogis Mabalacat 1 warehouse in Pampanga Technopark from developer AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp. (ALLHC). The company's local unit, Suntoward Tech Philippine Inc., will make high-density polyethylene (HDPE) floats, support structures and mounting hardware for floating PV systems using blow- and injection-molding processes, starting in the first quarter of 2027. It plans to supply floats, walkway modules and mooring components ...

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