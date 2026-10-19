Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2026) - Housebell, a Singapore property platform featuring 3D home tours and to-scale floor plans, published a practical guide on 30 September 2026 to one of the most consequential decisions in local house-hunting: how close to live to an MRT station. The guide examines the trade-offs at the individual-stack level, from sheltered walking times to noise exposure. It also explains what "near the MRT" actually means-a search filter that Housebell describes as one of the most widely used yet least understood in the market.





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The guide's central point is that proximity cannot be captured by a single number. A unit listed as 300 metres from a station may require crossing a road with a long signal cycle and climbing a flight of stairs. Meanwhile, a unit 600 metres away, reached by a sheltered, level linkway, may offer a faster and more comfortable walk. Housebell recommends measuring door-to-platform travel time rather than straight-line distance, since that better reflects the journey residents actually make each day.

The benefits that tend to be real

A more predictable commute. Rail travel is much less exposed to road traffic, and this reliability is the main reason buyers pay a premium for proximity.

Rail travel is much less exposed to road traffic, and this reliability is the main reason buyers pay a premium for proximity. Easier daily errands. Singapore stations are often integrated with bus interchanges, food centres and retail amenities, which can reduce how often a household needs a car.

Singapore stations are often integrated with bus interchanges, food centres and retail amenities, which can reduce how often a household needs a car. Resale and rental liquidity. Homes close to stations appeal to a broader pool of buyers and tenants, which can help reduce the time a property spends on the market.

Homes close to stations appeal to a broader pool of buyers and tenants, which can help reduce the time a property spends on the market. The advantage of an interchange. Living near an interchange reduces the need to transfer, an advantage that can matter more than being slightly closer to a station on a single line.

The costs that are less often mentioned

The guide is equally direct about the downsides. Trains, bus interchanges and station foot traffic all generate noise, with the impact depending heavily on the position and orientation of the specific stack within a block relative to the tracks. Integrated transport hubs combine convenience with crowds, which some households appreciate and others find tiring. Blocks immediately beside rail corridors may also have their outlook and cross-ventilation affected by the corridor structures. And because proximity is usually already reflected in the price, the question is not simply whether it adds value, but whether the specific unit is worth the asking price.

How Housebell users evaluate a specific project

The platform complements the guide with its own tools. Buyers can trace the actual walking route on Housebell's area maps, check whether it is sheltered, and see where each block sits relative to the tracks on the site plan. Every listing includes a to-scale floor plan and a 3D walkthrough, allowing buyers to assess the orientation and stack-and their potential exposure to noise-before booking a viewing. The guide also recommends visiting at two times of day: early on a weekday morning and on a weekday evening. Buyers are advised to check future lines against the network plans published by the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

Housebell notes that the same approach applies to rentals. For tenants filtering homes by commute, the platform's area guides break down estates by rent range and walking time to an MRT station, providing a practical basis for comparing neighbourhoods.

About Housebell

Housebell is a Singapore property platform that helps buyers and tenants assess location, layout and accessibility before committing to viewings. Listings include 3D tours and to-scale floor plans, while area guides cover districts across Singapore. The platform serves local and overseas house hunters, including buyers who screen homes remotely before arriving in Singapore.

Please note: This guide provides general information only and is not professional transport, planning or financial advice. Rail and bus network plans are published by the Land Transport Authority; the Master Plan is published by the Urban Redevelopment Authority.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/319688