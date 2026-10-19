The free playbook adds operating procedures, measurement methods, templates, and a glossary across the framework's five pillars.

South Jordan, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2026) - Searchbloom, a search marketing agency, has expanded its MERIT Framework into a free AI SEO playbook that gives marketing teams working procedures for earning and measuring citations in AI-generated answers.

Image Caption: Searchbloom's free AI SEO playbook adds operational guidance across all five pillars of its MERIT Framework. Image source: DesignRush

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The playbook builds on the strategic whitepaper Searchbloom first published in October 2025. Its five pillars are Mentions, Evidence, Relevance, Inclusion, and Transformation, with the expanded guide adding three operational chapters beneath each one.

"Most of what gets sold as AEO or GEO is SEO with a new label and a new invoice. The whitepaper calls that out. This playbook goes further, with 15 chapters of the real work, enough for a team to run it themselves or catch a vendor who's faking it," said Cody C. Jensen, CEO & Founder of Searchbloom.

The guide adds working procedures, measurement methods, and templates across all five pillars. The Evidence section, for example, includes two methods for measuring information gain. Information Gain Density counts distinct, original, attributable insights, while Information Gain Score measures a page against the top 10 organic search results using cosine similarity and a 13-grade letter scale.

The guide is available without registration and includes a glossary, source library, and companion templates.

"Put a form in front of a playbook about getting cited by AI? AI engines can't fill out forms. They can't cite what they can't crawl either, and the Evidence pillar is about becoming the source other people reference," Jensen said. "The other reason is buyers. Someone who's read the 15 chapters knows what the work involves before they sign with an agency."

The full AI SEO playbook is available at searchbloom.com/ai-seo.

About Searchbloom

Searchbloom is a search marketing agency based in South Jordan, Utah, that helps brands grow through SEO, AI search optimization, paid search, conversion rate optimization, and web development. Founded on the principle of "providing more value than we receive in payment," Searchbloom works alongside its partners with transparent strategies and measurable results.

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