The Nashville web design agency's latest Awwwards recognition highlights its strength in design, usability, creativity, and digital craftsmanship across client projects.

Nashville, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2026) - Award-winning web design agency UPQODE has earned 17 recognitions from Awwwards, one of the digital industry's most respected competitions for website design and user experience.

The agency's 17 honors span multiple categories, reflecting consistent performance across a diverse portfolio of web design and development projects.

UPQODE's web design projects bring home 17 recognitions from Awwwards

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Standout projects among their recognized works include:

Puzzle Break, an immersive website experience created for the escape room company, recognized for its engaging storytelling, interactive design elements, and user experience.

Puzzle Break Website Wins Honorable Mention from Awwwards

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Think Tank Team, a project showcasing UPQODE's ability to combine modern design systems, intuitive navigation, and strategic brand communication within a polished digital experience.

Think Tank Team Website Wins Honorable Mention from Awwwards

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Awwwards evaluates submissions through a scoring system that measures design, usability, creativity, and content, with projects reviewed by an international jury of designers, developers, and digital experts.

For UPQODE, the awards validate an approach that balances creativity with performance and usability, ensuring websites are designed to serve both users and business objectives.

"Receiving recognition from Awwwards is meaningful because it reflects the quality of the work itself," said Nick Pasecinic, UPQODE CEO & Founder.

"We're proud of what our team has accomplished, but more importantly, these recognitions motivate us to continue raising the standard of digital experiences we deliver for clients in the years ahead."

To learn more about UPQODE and its services, please visit https://upqode.com/.

About UPQODE

UPQODE is an award-winning web design, development, and digital marketing agency headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. The agency specializes in custom website design, WordPress, Shopify, and Webflow development, SEO, and digital growth strategies for businesses ranging from startups to enterprise organizations. Known for its customer-focused approach, UPQODE combines strategic thinking, creative design, and technical expertise to build digital experiences that drive measurable business results. The agency has earned numerous industry recognitions and is consistently ranked among the top web design firms worldwide.

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