

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks shed ground on Monday, tracking weakness in other European markets amid rising tensions due to civil unrest in several countries across the continent. Worries about Russia-Ukraine conflict and Middle East tensions hurt as well.



'Nothing justifies it, nothing explains it, nothing excuses it. Tonight, we all fell anger and shame,' French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday, a day after France suffered one of its worst days of unrest in years.



Meanwhile, Ukrainian attacks set an oil export terminal ablaze in St Petersburg on Sunday, as Kyiv launched more than 1,000 drones at Russia in one of the war's largest aerial assaults.



Additionally, with crucial economic data, including jobs report, inflation readings and retail sales numbers due during the course of this week, investors stayed wary of picking up stocks.



Bank, miners and FMCG stocks were among the notable losers.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 114.04 points or 1.05% at 10,767.86 nearly half an hour past noon.



Miners Anglo American Plc and Glencore lost 3.7% and 2.1%, respectively. Rio Tinto eased by about 1.5% and Antofagasta drifted down 1.3%.



Among bank stocks, Barclays dropped 3.2% and Standard Chartered shed 2.1%. Natwest Group and HSBC Holdings declined by 2.2% and 2.1%, respectively. Lloyds Banking Group shed 1.4%.



3i Group, Rolls-Royce Holdings, IAG, BAE Systems, Babcock International and Intercontinental Hotels Group dropped 2%-3%.



WPP, Imperial Brands, JD Sports Fashion, Prudential, Investec, Weir, Kingfisher, Diageo, Lion Finance, Reckitt Benckiser, Unilever, Whitbread and Metlen Energy & Metals also dropped notably lower.



Among the stocks that moved higher, Land Securities, LSEG, BP, The Sage Group, Relx, Sainsbury (J) and Tesco gained 0.5%-1%.



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