Craft Work Capital Investments, LLC Announces Investment in Alpha Infrastructure, LLC, Marking Entry into the Civil and Site Development Space

BATH, PA / ACCESS Newswire / October 19, 2026 / Craft Work Capital Investments, LLC ("Craft Work"), a strategic investor exclusively focused on specialty contracting firms, today announced its September 2026 completion of a control investment in Alpha Infrastructure, LLC ("Alpha Infrastructure"), a platform comprised of Muschlitz Excavating, and Stealth Clearing and Demolition. This investment marks Craft Work's first platform investment in the civil and site development space. Alpha Infrastructure, Muschlitz Excavating, and Stealth Clearing and Demolition will continue to operate under their existing names with the current leadership team remaining in place.

Headquartered in Bath, Pennsylvania, Alpha Infrastructure is a regional civil and site preparation contractor that was established in 2019 to deliver high-quality earthwork, grading, utility installation, and site development services to commercial, industrial, and institutional clients throughout the region. The company has built a strong reputation for reliability, technical expertise, and safety across a diverse and growing customer base.

"Alpha Infrastructure is an exceptionally well-run business with an experienced team and a strong track record in civil and site development in the Lehigh Valley," said David Orinski, President of Craft Work. "Investing in the civil space is a new facet of Craft Work's specialty contracting focus. We believe this company is primed for growth and that Alpha Infrastructure positions us with the right platform to pursue that opportunity. We look forward to supporting the company's continued expansion."

"I am thrilled to partner with Craft Work as we begin this next chapter for Alpha Infrastructure," said Steven Gofferdo, President of Alpha Infrastructure. "Craft Work shares my vision for the company's future, and their resources and experience will help us build on the foundation we've established while continuing to deliver the quality and service our customers expect."

Transaction financing was provided by Mid-Penn Bank.

About Craft Work Capital Investments, LLC

Craft Work Capital Investments, LLC is managed by Craft Work Capital, LLC and is focused on making strategic investments in and helping to grow specialty contracting firms. Craft Work Capital, LLC is led by David Orinski as President and Jeremy McGuire as Vice Chairman, who together have more than 40 years of combined strategic, transactional, and financing experience. Their industry experience and track record of success provide insight as to what makes these businesses tick and how to create value. For more information on Craft Work Capital, LLC, please visit www.craftworkcap.com.

About Alpha Infrastructure, LLC

Alpha Infrastructure, LLC is a regional civil and site preparation contractor based in Bath, Pennsylvania, providing earthwork, grading, utility, and site development services to commercial, industrial, and institutional clients. The company is recognized for its quality workmanship, technical expertise, and commitment to safety.

Media Contact

info@craftworkcap.com

SOURCE: Craft Work Capital Investments, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/craft-work-capital-investments-llc-announces-investment-in-alpha-infra-1236801