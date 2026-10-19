Four Nines Gold Inc: Four Nines Gold Intersects 80.1 Meters Averaging 1.08 g/t Gold in Expanding Lower Telegraph Corridor at Hayden Hill

HH26-003 Returns 1.08 g/t Gold Over 80.1 Meters, Extending Gold Mineralization 150 Meters South of HH26-001 as Drilling Reveals the Potential Scale of a Larger Structural System

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 19, 2026 / Four Nines Gold Inc. (CSE:FNAU)(OTCQB:FNAUF)(FWB:F8NA) ("Four Nines" or the "Company") reports assay results from core hole HH26-003 and detailed geological observations from core hole HH26-005, drilled from the same collar location at the Hayden Hill Gold Project in Lassen County, California.

HH26-003 intersected 80.1 meters (262.8ft) averaging 1.08 g/t Au and 10 g/t Ag, hosted within pervasively silicified volcaniclastic rocks and multi-stage hydrothermal breccia. HH26-005, drilled from the same location on a different azimuth, intersected approximately 58 meters (190ft) of multi-stage silicified hydrothermal breccia between 42-100 meters down-hole. Assays are pending.

These results further validate the Company's geological model, strengthening evidence of a broader, structurally controlled gold-bearing system beneath and adjacent to the historic Lookout Pit. Supported by drilling, surface mapping, hydrothermal alteration and gold geochemistry, the Company is now referring to the previously identified Lower Telegraph Zone as the Lower Telegraph Corridor (LTC), reflecting the evolving interpretation of a north-south-trending structural system with gold mineralization intersected at multiple locations and potential remaining along strike and at depth.

HIGHLIGHTS

Why These Results Matter for Shareholders

80.1 Meters of Near-Surface Gold Mineralization: HH26-003 returned 80.1m averaging 1.08 g/t Au and 10 g/t Ag, beginning 10m below the current pit. Hosted in silicified, multi-stage hydrothermal breccia, mineralization is interpreted as the upper expression of a low-sulfidation epithermal gold vein system (Figure 1).

beginning 10m below the current pit. Hosted in silicified, multi-stage hydrothermal breccia, mineralization is interpreted as the upper expression of a low-sulfidation epithermal gold vein system (Figure 1). Deeper Gold Intersection Highlights Vertical Potential: HH26-003 also returned 8.0m averaging 1.10 g/t Au and 15 g/t Ag from 157-165m, interpreted as a down-dip extension of the 214 Vein, supporting further exploration of this second additional mineral zone.

also returned interpreted as a supporting further exploration of this second additional mineral zone. Gold Mineralization Intersected 150 Meters Apart: HH26-001, collared 150m north of HH26-003, returned 31.9m averaging 1.05 g/t Au and 15 g/t Ag, beginning 6m below the pit (October 1, 2026 news release), strengthening evidence of a broader gold-bearing corridor (Figure 1).

HH26-001, collared 150m north of HH26-003, returned 31.9m averaging 1.05 g/t Au and 15 g/t Ag, beginning 6m below the pit (October 1, 2026 news release), strengthening evidence of a broader gold-bearing corridor (Figure 1). Emerging Structural Corridor Takes Shape: HH26-001, HH26-003 and HH26-005 are testing the north-south-trending Lower Telegraph Corridor, defined by veining, alteration, brecciation and gold geochemistry, supporting the Company's evolving geological model (Figure 2).

HH26-001, HH26-003 and HH26-005 are testing the north-south-trending Lower Telegraph Corridor, defined by veining, alteration, brecciation and gold geochemistry, supporting the Company's evolving geological model (Figure 2). Corridor Expansion Potential: The LTC remains open north, south and at depth, directly beneath historically mined gold zones, with continued drilling targeting the extent and depth of mineralization.

The LTC directly beneath historically mined gold zones, with continued drilling targeting the extent and depth of mineralization. Additional 58 Meters of Hydrothermal Breccia: HH26-005 intersected approximately 58m of multi-stage silicified hydrothermal breccia , similar to the mineralized host rocks in HH26-001 and HH26-003. Assays are pending.

intersected , similar to the mineralized host rocks in HH26-001 and HH26-003. Assays are pending. Seven Additional Exploration Zones Remain Untested: Four Nines is conducting the first systematic exploration drilling at Hayden Hill since 1997. The LTC is the first of eight distinct exploration zones identified through geological mapping and sampling, leaving seven additional zones to be systematically investigated across the property.

True thicknesses are not yet known, and additional drilling is required to define the extent and grade of the LTC.

Management Comment

Charles Ross, President & CEO of Four Nines Gold, commented:

"Our inaugural drill campaign at Hayden Hill is exceeding expectations. To encounter broad intervals of near-surface gold mineralization in our first and third drill holes, approximately 150 meters apart, so early in our exploration campaign is an exceptional start. Combined with the geological similarities observed in HH26-005, where assays remain pending, these results are beginning to reveal a potentially sizeable gold-bearing corridor beneath a historic producing mine.

What excites us most is how much remains to be discovered. We have yet to establish the full dimensions of the Lower Telegraph Corridor, and this is only the first of eight exploration zones identified across Hayden Hill. With additional assays pending and drilling advancing into new areas of the system, we believe we are at an important inflection point in understanding the property's full potential. Our objective is clear, to demonstrate that Hayden Hill hosts a much larger gold system than historical mining ever revealed."

David Flint, Vice-President of Exploration of Four Nines Gold, commented:

"From a geological perspective, the significance lies in the consistency of the mineralizing structures we are encountering. HH26-001 and HH26-003, drilled approximately 150 meters apart, have both intersected substantial gold-bearing intervals associated with silicification, veining and hydrothermal brecciation. HH26-005, drilled from the same collar area as HH26-003 on a different azimuth, has encountered approximately 58 meters of similar brecciation. While assays are pending, these observations are strengthening our interpretation of a laterally extensive, structurally controlled mineralizing system.

"We interpret the broad mineralization in HH26-003 as the upper expression of a low-sulfidation epithermal gold vein system, with a separate deeper intersection potentially representing the down-dip continuation of the 214 Vein. This is particularly important because it provides a geological basis for investigating the system's potential at depth. Our ongoing drilling, including HH26-011, is designed to investigate the corridor at depth, while other holes will test its extensions along strike. We are beginning to establish the structural framework of the Lower Telegraph Corridor, and the next phase of drilling will be critical in determining its continuity, geometry and ultimate scale."

Hayden Hill Technical Information

The Hayden Hill 2026 drill program is primarily exploring data-defined targets. These targets have been identified from an extensive analysis of all available data sets, in the context of the Low Sulfidation Epithermal Mineral Deposit Model. Individual holes are being designed to test the higher-grade mineralized structures within the more extensive target zones.

Phase 1 Drill Program

To date, ten (10) core holes have been completed in 2026 for a total of 1,652.5m (5421.6ft) (Table 1). Hole HH26-011 is in progress.

Most of the 2026 drilling has targeted the Lower Telegraph Corridor (LTC), offsetting from the favorable geology and gold intercept in HH26-001 (press release Oct 1, 2026).

Lower Telegraph Corridor Drill Program

The Lower Telegraph Corridor (LTC), which lies below a portion of the historical Amax Gold open pit, is currently characterized as follows:

An extensive zone of multi-phase silicified hydrothermal breccia, silica veins and sulfide veins, identified from surface mapping and drill core (Figure 2). Six (6) core holes have targeted the Corridor. HH26-011 (a 7th hole) is in progress to provide information at depth in the central portion of the Corridor (Figure 1). Assays have been received for two core holes (HH26-001 & 003) - each intersected shallow gold mineralization of at least 30m (100ft) length, at an average gold grade > 1 g/t. The LTC is oriented generally north-south & probably dips steeply east. Eastern limit is approximately at the historical mine ramp, near the east wall of the Lookout open pit (Figure 3). The interpreted intact Corridor is beneath a significant zone of gold mineralization mined by Amax Gold (Figure 3). The vertical dimension of the LTC has yet to be fully characterized. The LTC breccia body appears to be cut by several late-stage faults at the northern extent of current drilling (Figure 6). The extent of the LTC hydrothermal breccia remains open to the north, south and to depth.

Figure 1: Lower Telegraph Corridor - Drill Location Map

Figure 2: Lookout Pit Area Mapping and Rock Sampling

Figure 2 (Lookout Pit Area Mapping and Rock Sampling) presents the results of previous Four Nines Gold mapping and sampling for the LTC. Multiple mineralized structures (red lines) have been characterized. Multiple surface grab samples returned gold at greater than 1 ppm (g/t) concentration.

Figure 3: Lookout Pit Grade Shells

Figure 3 displays the three-dimensional gold grade shell models, for the Lookout Pit area, developed by the Company in 2024. This modeling determined discrete multiple zones of gold mineralization at a 1 g/t gold enclosing grade (orange shapes in Figure 3). Additionally, internal shells at a 1.7 g/t gold enclosing grade (red shells) have also been determined. Historical blast-hole samples provided the majority of the assay data modeled. Although largely mined by Amax Gold, the shells provide crucial knowledge as to the distribution of gold within the upper portions of the Hayden Hill Deposit. The mapped mineralized structures (red surfaces) of the LTC are also displayed and show a significant correlation to the gold grade shells.

The surface mapping and sampling, and grade shell models have been primarily utilized to design the 2026 drill program in the LTC region.

Table 1: Hayden Hill 2026 Lower Telegraph Drill Hole Collar File

To-date, six (6) holes (HH26-001, 003, 005, 007, 009 & 010) have been completed specifically to explore the LTC. Assays have been received for two (2): HH26-001 & 003 - each intersected gold mineralization of at least 30 meters length (100ft), at an average gold grade > 1 g/t. Another two holes (004 & 008, Figure 1), drilled primarily to explore other mineral zones, have also provided data at the collars to further characterize the LTC. The higher gold grades within these intercepts are hosted in multi-stage, hydrothermal breccias. The details for some 2026 LTC drill holes follow, presented from south to north.

Many of the 2026 core holes have been collared from the P-1000N station, as it is: 1) located at the lowest elevation in the Lookout Pit, 2) located in the center of the pit, and 3) large enough that holes can be oriented at any azimuth. The historical ramp also provides an excellent platform to explore the LTC, as it is located along the approximate eastern limit of the LTC breccia body. The LTC will continue to be explored, along strike and to depth, by the remaining holes planned for the 2026 drill season (Figure 1).

HH26-003

HH26-003 has been completed to explore the LTC: 1) from the P-850N station, 2) at an azimuth of 249 degrees, inclined at -45 degrees, and 4) to a length of 204.5 meters (671ft) (Figure 1, Table 1).

HH26-003 intersected 80.1 meters (262.8ft) of precious-metal mineralization at an average grade of 1.08 g/t gold and 10 g/t Ag (Table 2), hosted in pervasively silicified volcaniclastic and multi-stage silicified hydrothermal breccia (Figure 4). The character of the hydrothermal brecciation and veining in HH26-003 is very similar to that encountered in HH26-001.

This intercept has a horizontal dimension of approximately 55 meters (184ft), along the azimuth of the hole. The collar of HH26-003 is approximately 145 meters, and the end of hole approximately 200 meters (650ft), south of the HH26-001 collar.

Table 2: HH26-003 Mineralized Intercepts

Note: the true thicknesses of mineralization are unknown

The 2nd deeper intersection of gold mineralization in HH26-003 is likely an intact extension of the 214 Vein (Figure 4) to depth.

Figure 4: HH26-003 Photos of Mineralized Core

Notes: core is HQ diameter for scale, depth shown on wood blocks

HH26-005

HH26-005 has been completed: 1) from station P-850N, 2) at an azimuth of 289 degrees, 3) inclined at -45 degrees, and 4) to a length of 158.8 meters (521ft), (Figure1, Table 1).

A summary of the hydrothermal alteration features intersected by the hole, with core photos (Figure 5), is as follows:

4 - 11.6m pervasive silicification,

11.6 - 21.3m silicified hydrothermal breccia with silica veining,

21.3 - 42.7m pervasive silicification with abundant silica veining,

42.7 - 100.6m multi-stage hydrothermal silicified breccia with silica veining,

100.6 - 158.8m pervasive silicification, locally veined and brecciated.

The character of the hydrothermal brecciation and veining in HH26-005 is very similar to that encountered in HH26-003 and 001. The assays for HH26-005 are pending.

Figure 5: HH26-005 Core Photos

Notes: core is HQ diameter for scale, depth shown on wood blocks

HH26-001

Core hole HH26-001 has been completed: 1) from station P-1000N, 2) at an azimuth of 085 degrees, 3) inclined at -45 degrees, and 4) to a length of 189 meters (622ft) (Figure 1, Table 1). This easterly drilled hole intersected an upper mineralized zone of 32 meters (104.6ft) (6 - 37.9m length) with an average grade of 1.05 g/t gold and 15 g/t silver (Table 3 & Figure 6, press release Oct 1, 2026). The true thickness of mineralization is unknown.

Table 3

Note: the true thicknesses of mineralization are unknown

Figure 6: Station P-1000N Mineral Cross Section

Section oriented West - East, looking North

This mineralized interval is dominantly hosted within a complex multi-stage hydrothermal breccia (Figure 7). This hydrothermal breccia is interpreted to be the northern extension of the north-south trending Lower Telegraph Corridor. Assays for the additional holes displayed on Figure 6 are pending.

Figure 7: HH26-001 Upper Hydrothermal Breccia Core

Notes: core is HQ diameter for scale, depth shown on wood blocks in feet

HH26-007

Hole HH26-007 has been completed: 1) from station P-1000N, 2) at an azimuth of 085 degrees, 3) inclined at -70 degrees, and 4) to a length of 172.8 meters (567ft) (Figure 1 & Table 1). This hole is a 25 degrees steeper offset from HH26-001 (Figure 6).

A summary of the hydrothermal alteration features intersected by the hole, with core photos (Figure 8), is as follows:

1.8 - 15.5m multi-stage silicified hydrothermal breccia,

15.5 - 24.7m late-stage fault zone,

24.7 - 38.7m multi-stage silicified hydrothermal breccia,

38.7 - 57.9m late-stage fault zone,

57.9m - end variably silicified volcaniclastic sediments.

The character of the hydrothermal brecciation and veining in HH26-007 is very similar to that encountered in H26-001 (Figure 6). The assays for HH26-007 are pending.

Figure 8: Core Box Photos of HH26-007 Alteration Zones

Notes: core is HQ diameter for scale, depth shown on wood blocks

Additional 2026 Planned Holes

Three (3) additional 2026 holes are planned to explore the Lower Telegraph Corridor (Figure 1):

P-850N Station, azimuth of 270 degrees, inclined at -70 degrees inclination; objective is to explore the depth of the LTC. P-720N Station, azimuth of approximately 300 degrees, at -45 degrees inclination; objective is to explore the strike length of the LTC, southward. P-950 Station: azimuth of approximately 250 degrees, at -70 degrees inclination; objective to explore the region between holes 001 & 005, to depth.

Drilling & QA/QC

The core drilling is being conducted by LSG Drilling LLC using an Everdigm ECR-18 core rig.

using an Everdigm ECR-18 core rig. Downhole surveys are being conducted by LSG, utilizing a Reflex Omnix42 north-seeking gyro tool.

tool. Core is logged near the project in a secure facility. Logged core is being transported under chain of custody to the laboratory by the geologic team.

Whole core is being submitted to the ALS facility in Reno NV, which is cutting, preparing and analyzing the split core samples. The core samples are being prepared according to ALS code PREP - 31BY , with gold and silver values being determined by ME-GRA21 (fire assay with gravimetric finish). The remaining half of the core is being stored in the ALS facility.

facility in NV, which is cutting, preparing and analyzing the split core samples. The core samples are being prepared according to ALS code - , with gold and silver values being determined by (fire assay with gravimetric finish). The remaining half of the core is being stored in the ALS facility. Standards, blanks, and crush and pulp stage lab duplicates are being inserted into the core sample stream at a frequency of ~10%. Chain of custody is being maintained from the drill rig to the assay laboratory.

The Hayden Hill field program is managed by Bryan Kellie, AIPG-CPG.

Qualified Person

David Flint, MSc, AIPG-CPG, Director & Vice President of Exploration and a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Four Nines Gold Inc.

Four Nines Gold Inc. is a North American gold exploration company focused on unlocking high-grade potential at past-producing assets. The Company's flagship Hayden Hill Gold Project in northern California produced 480,000 ounces of gold and 1.3 million ounces of silver and is now undergoing the first systematic exploration drilling since 1997. Leveraging modern 3D geological modelling, historical exploration data and systematic drilling, Four Nines is advancing its understanding of a potentially extensive, structurally controlled gold system beneath and adjacent to historic workings, with eight distinct exploration zones identified across the property.

Four Nines is advancing the inaugural drill campaign at Hayden Hill, systematically evaluating multiple exploration zones with the potential to reveal a substantially larger gold-bearing system than historically recognized. Led by an experienced technical team with a strong discovery record in epithermal gold systems, the Company is integrating modern geological modelling, historical data and ongoing drilling to investigate near-surface mineralization, deeper structural extensions and the broader exploration potential across the property. Four Nines continues to assess additional opportunities in stable jurisdictions and is committed to responsible exploration, transparent communication, and long-term value creation for shareholders.

Four Nines has a right to acquire 100% of the Hayden Hill Gold Project from a subsidiary of Kinross Gold U.S.A., Inc. The Hayden Hill Gold Project is a former producing gold mine that was explored by Amax Gold Inc. through 99,862 meters of drilling in 742 holes and for which there has been no systematic exploration since the mine closed in 1997. Kinross acquired Amax Gold Inc in 1998. The Hayden Hill Gold Project is located on private land in Lassen County, California, where the Company has received permits for its initial exploration drilling program.

Follow Four Nines Gold as the next chapter at Hayden Hill unfolds through ongoing news, field updates, videos, and exclusive project content.

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For more information, please contact the Company at info@fourninesgold.ca or visit our website at www.fourninesgold.ca for project updates and related background information or call 604.977.1999

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

FOUR NINES GOLD INC.

Charles Ross

CEO & Director

1600 - 409 Granville Street

Vancouver, BC, V6C 1T2

Tel: 604.977.1999

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Statements and information that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and the assumptions made in respect thereof involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding any geological, geochemical, or geophysical survey, or drilling program, the anticipation that the proposed results will positively refine and prioritize drill targets, such exploration activities will further delineate and identify new mineralized areas and additional high-priority targets. Mineral exploration is highly speculative and characterized by significant risk, including risks related to mineral exploration in general, industry risks, risks that anticipated results may not occur as intended, as well as general risks related to the economy, fluctuating gold prices, capital markets and mining stocks in particular which even a combination of careful evaluation, experience and knowledge may not eliminate. Forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date herein. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE: Four Nines Gold Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/four-nines-gold-intersects-80.1-meters-averaging-1.08-g%2ft-gold-in-expanding-low-1238104