DCX introduces groundbreaking new safety standard protecting critical AI infrastructure by monitoring and keeping the entire coolant loop Continuous monitoring of eight coolant parameters and automatic dosing keep hall-scale liquid-cooling loops in specification between service visits

Today DCX Liquid Cooling Systems announced worldwide's first CDU system with built-in coolant control and treatment system. DCX integrated this coolant quality feature into it's Facility Coolant Distribution Units: a family of 5-8 MW capable hyperscale-class coolant Distribution Units.

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DCX announces the world's first CDU with built-in coolant quality control and treatment a new safety standard for hall-scale Liquid Cooling in critical AI infrastructure.

The FDU monitors the chemistry of its coolant continuously and corrects it automatically with integrated electronic dosing pumps, supplying inhibitors, biocides and PH control additives. Hyper scale datacenters require new type of cooling solutions.

In today's liquid-cooled data centers, coolant quality and water treatment is becoming a rising issue. Left unmanaged, chemistry drift quietly takes away cooling performance and puts mission-critical capacity at risk. This is why the condition of the fluid can no longer be left to a quarterly sample. It is a safety issue for critical infrastructure.

Until now, coolant quality assurance has been a scheduled inspection sample the fluid, wait for a laboratory result, then correct it after the fact. But for hyperscale class deployments that model is no longer safe enough. When MW class CDU's serves an entire AI factory, the condition of a coolant loop becomes a matter of critical-infrastructure security.

DCX is the first company to close that gap inside the CDU itself. The FDU does not only move heat. It continuously guards the quality of the coolant and treats it automatically, so the loop stays in specification between service visits. The result is a new global standard of quality control and operational safety for liquid-cooled critical infrastructure:

The world's first hyperscale CDU with built-in inline sensors, coolant quality controls and electronic dosing pumps that provide continuous and automatic coolant treatment

Groundbreaking, hall-scale protection for the fluid that serves every cold plate in the data hall

Automatic quality assurance that holds the loop in specification between scheduled service visits

A new safety layer for the most critical cooling infrastructure in the AI factory

"At this scale, the coolant is as critical as the pumps," said Maciek Szadkowski, CTO of DCX Liquid Cooling Systems. "With this new feature, we resolve the most challenging risk in liquid cooling long-term quality assurance of the cooling medium. Our innovation introduces much-needed control and safety for data center operators and sets the gold standard for the industry."

The FDU places coolant control in the same frame that moves the coolant. Inline sensors continuously measure turbidity, conductivity, pH, glycol concentration, corrosion rate, covering every parameter with continuous monitoring. Three automatic dosing channels deliver inhibitor, pH additive and biocide, and every dose is counted and logged. The controller holds pH at a set point and treats fresh make-up fluid in proportion to its volume. Operators see the whole system on the FDU's touchscreen, from a single status view to a live diagram of both cooling loops with their pumps, valves and dosing lines. The system supports both PG25 and deionized-water loops.

The FDU is a first industry standard facility-scale coolant distribution unit that can serve an entire AI data hall from outside the white space, with up to 8 MW of heat transfer capacity. The FDU family delivers up to 8 MW of heat transfer at a 2 °C approach temperature and 45 °C supply (ASHRAE W45/W+), with up to 3000 GPM (11 000 LPM) flow and four pumps in N+N or N+1 configuration. It supports PG25 and deionized-water loops. Built-in coolant quality control and treatment is standard on the family and available immediately for hyperscale and high-density AI projects.

Key specifications

Heat transfer capacity: up to 8 MW

Approach temperature: 2 °C

Supply temperature: 45 °C (ASHRAE W45/W+)

Flow rate: 3000 GPM 11 000 LPM

Pumps: four, in N+N or N+1 configuration

Coolant monitoring: four parameters, continuous online sensors

Chemical dosing: three automatic channels electronic dosing pumps

Integrated dosing controller managed from CDU HMI

About DCX Liquid Cooling Systems

DCX Liquid Cooling Systems is a Warsaw-based manufacturer of liquid cooling systems for data centers, including coolant and facility distribution units, direct liquid cooling, immersion cooling, and heat rejection systems. Taiwan-based LITEON Technology Corporation has invested USD 176.08 million in DCX, acquiring a minority stake at a company valuation of USD 704 million. DCX retains its research and development operations in Poland.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Jacek Dolny +48 722 121 255

Head of Marketing at DCX Liquid Cooling Systems

jacek.dolny@dcx.eu