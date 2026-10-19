Investment will support G&H's expansion as a private company and bolster its position as a global leader in advanced photonics and optical components and subsystems

Arlington Capital Partners ("Arlington"), a Washington, D.C.-area private investment firm specializing in government-regulated industries, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Gooch Housego PLC ("G&H" or the "Company"), a global leader in the design and manufacturing of advanced photonic and optical components and subsystems serving the aerospace defense, industrial and life sciences markets.

Headquartered in Ilminster in the UK with approximately 1,000 global employees across its UK, US and other locations, G&H designs and manufactures highly engineered technologies spanning precision optics and optical systems, acousto- and electro-optics, fiber optics and thin-film coatings. Across aerospace, defense and industrial markets, these technologies are used in directed energy and counter-UAS systems, precision GPS-denied navigation, semiconductor fabrication, and communications in demanding subsea and space environments. In life sciences, G&H designs and manufactures optical components, assemblies and systems for medical devices and diagnostic instrumentation. The Company's differentiated technology base enables it to meet exacting precision, performance, quality and reliability requirements across highly regulated and technically demanding markets.

"G&H occupies a unique position at the intersection of advanced photonics, precision manufacturing, and some of the most important technology applications of the coming decades," said Peter Manos, a Managing Partner at Arlington Capital Partners. "The Company's technologies play critical roles across defense, communications and life sciences markets where performance, reliability and technical precision are paramount. With deep sector expertise and experience working in the UK and European markets, we are excited to partner with Charlie Peppiatt and the leadership team to provide long-term capital and strategic resources to accelerate G&H's growth."

Arlington intends to leverage its extensive experience investing in highly engineered aerospace defense, hi-tech industrial and healthcare manufacturing businesses to fuel G&H's growth across its key global markets. Under its ownership, Arlington plans to support G&H by investing behind organic growth, including capacity expansions across its existing manufacturing footprint at both US and the UK centers of excellence. These investments will support the continued expansion of G&H's aerospace defense business while further strengthening its industrial and life sciences businesses.

"Becoming a private company marks an exciting new chapter for G&H," said Charlie Peppiatt, Chief Executive Officer of G&H. "Arlington understands the highly technical markets in which we operate and shares our conviction in the long-term potential for our unique technology. With committed capital and strategic support, we will have greater flexibility to invest in our people, technologies and manufacturing capabilities, pursue strategic acquisitions at scale and continue delivering innovative solutions for customers across aerospace defense, industrial and life sciences markets. We look forward to building on G&H's heritage and accelerating our growth globally."

Ben Ramundo, a Managing Director at Arlington Capital Partners, said, "G&H has spent more than 75 years developing technologies that solve extraordinarily complex challenges by controlling, manipulating and focusing light with exceptional precision. Consistent with Arlington's growth-oriented investment philosophy, we are excited to leverage G&H's deep expertise to build a world-class photonics and optics platform while maintaining the scientific precision and technical excellence that have defined the Company for decades."

J.P. Morgan served as financial advisor to Arlington and Kirkland Ellis served as Arlington's legal advisor. Rothschild and Investec served as financial advisors to G&H, and Burges Salmon served as G&H's legal advisor.

About G&H

G&H is a global leader in the design, testing and manufacture of advanced photonic components and systems. Founded in 1948, the Company provides precision optics and optical systems, acousto- and electro-optics, fiber optics and thin-film coating technologies for demanding applications across the aerospace defense, industrial and life sciences markets. G&H operates a global manufacturing footprint spanning the UK and U.S. and serves customers around the world. For more information, visit https://gandh.com/

About Arlington Capital Partners

Arlington Capital Partners is a Washington, D.C.-area private investment firm specializing in government-regulated industries. Focused on the aerospace and defense, government services and technology, and healthcare sectors, the Firm partners with founders and entrepreneurs to build platforms of strategic importance to national priorities. Operating in markets with high barriers to entry, Arlington looks to partner with organizations within these industries that save lives, improve effectiveness, and reduce costs. Since inception in 1999, Arlington has invested in over 200 companies and raised over $14 billion in committed capital. The Firm is currently investing out of its $6 billion Fund VII. For more information, visit Arlington's website at www.arlingtoncap.com and follow Arlington on LinkedIn.

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Contacts:

Ryan Fitzgibbon

Prosek Partners

Pro-arlington@prosek.com