G&H (Gooch Housego), a leading provider of advanced photonics solutions, today announced its acquisition of IntraAction Corp., bringing together two established businesses with a long heritage in acousto-optic technology.

"We are continuing to invest in acquisitions that accelerate G&H's ability to bring enhanced value to our customers in strategic growth areas. The combined businesses will offer increased capacity, a broader portfolio and a stronger platform to respond to growing customer demand," said Charlie Peppiatt, CEO of Gooch Housego.

The acquisition further expands G&H's US manufacturing footprint and connects IntraAction's acousto-optic device and RF driver technology with G&H's vertically integrated capabilities, including advanced in-house crystal growth and optical fabrication expertise.

Stratos Kehayas, President of G&H Photonics, commented on the strong market growth: "The global semiconductor market surpassed $1 trillion in 2026, four years ahead of earlier forecasts. Photonics is now becoming a 'must-scale' industry, with acousto-optics enabling critical tools from photolithography and wafer inspection to advanced packaging."

The combination of IntraAction and G&H is expected to create both operational and engineering synergies. The addition of the Bellwood, Illinois site will increase manufacturing capacity and help shorten the path from product design to production.

Jenny Tran, CEO of IntraAction, reflected on the importance of carrying forward the company's heritage and the legacy of its founder: "John Lekavich's vision and passion created IntraAction more than 50 years ago, and our people have proudly carried his legacy forward ever since. Becoming part of Gooch Housego allows us to build on that heritage, combining our expertise with G&H's capabilities to create an exciting future together."

About Gooch Housego

G&H is a UK-headquartered photonics technology group serving industrial, aerospace and defence, and life sciences markets. Its capabilities span crystal growth, optical components, subsystems, and photonic systems. G&H became privately owned following the completion of its acquisition by Arlington Capital Partners in October 2026.

About IntraAction Corp.

Founded in 1975 and based in Bellwood, Illinois, IntraAction Corp. designs and manufactures acousto-optic devices and associated RF drivers for demanding industrial, semiconductor, and scientific applications.

About Arlington Capital Partners

Arlington Capital Partners is a Washington, D.C.-area private investment firm specializing in government-regulated industries. Focused on the aerospace and defense, government services and technology, and healthcare sectors, the Firm partners with founders and entrepreneurs to build platforms of strategic importance to national priorities. Operating in markets with high barriers to entry, Arlington looks to partner with organizations within these industries that save lives, improve effectiveness, and reduce costs. Since inception in 1999, Arlington has invested in over 200 companies and raised over $14 billion in committed capital. The Firm is currently investing out of its $6 billion Fund VII.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261106885719/en/

Contacts:

For media inquiries, please contact:

Brittany Ryan

Global Marketing Communications Manager, G&H

(216) 453-8616

Bryan@gandh.com